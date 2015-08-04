Price Action Trailing Stop

A key element of trend trading is using a trailing stop loss in place of exiting trades with a pre-determined target. This allows for a trade to continue working in the direction of the trend. In good trends this is a very efficient way of profiting from the markets. The Expert Advisor is meant for securing/locking profit as the price moves in favor of a trade. The Expert Advisor can be placed on any chart and be used simultaneously with any other Expert Advisor. You can initialize your stop loss and let the Expert Advisor trails the stop-loss based on your desired Price Action method.

The Expert Advisor uses price action setup and swing points to identify the most recent support/resistance level and place stop loss on the logical level, instead of simply picking a number which may or may not coincide with how the currency pair is actually moving.





The EA performs the following tasks after you've taken a trade:

Initial stop loss placement once a position is open (optional). Moves the stop-loss to break-even after profit hit the break-even threshold (optional). Trails the stop-loss using your desired Price Action method (Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing, Piercing Line, Dark Cloud Cover, Three White Soldiers, Three Black Crows and Fractal Swing Points). Start to trails only if profit more than certain percentage of your target (optional).





Settings