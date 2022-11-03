Bull and Bear Zone

5

A supply and demand indicator designed with a minimalist trading strategy based on the nature of the market. Indicator type: Price Action indicator

The Bull zone is a strong support area, and the Bear zone is a strong resistance area. When a Bull zone was breakout, it becomes the "base" of the Bears and vice versa. When the price meets these areas, there is a high probability that the price will reversal, so we call them Obstacles.

  • It is a suitable indicator for traders interested in manual price action and algorithmic trading upgrades, from scalping to swing trading.
  • The principle of reading market structure: the closer the price pattern is to the current moment, the more influence it will have on the next price move.
  • So the preferred direction of this indicator is to identify a Bull & Bear zone close enough to the current price (Not too far away so that every point on the chart can be a supply and demand zone).

See more: Price action indicator series | MT4 version | FAQ | Minimalist Price Action Strategy | Subscribe

Why is this indicator different?
1. Draw personalized strong Obstacles: The indicator uses a complex algorithm, novel but with simple parameters, you can create powerful Obstacles (potentially            causing high price reversals) that suitable fit your strategy.
2. Non-repainting and drawing in minimalist style: Only the near Obstacle is displayed; the remaining are hidden under the arrows which can be called out anytime
3. Multi-timeframe indicator: Use the timeframe input to draw an Obstacle on the other timeframe.
4. The Graphical user interface is designed for all Obstacle to help approach the more vital Obstacle as a goal.
    • Level of Obstacles: Identify the Obstacle's strength by visual numbers. The higher the level value, the more price has reacted in the past, and the higher it reacts.
    • Padlock: Locks a targeted Obstacle to track it on every timeframe and selectively triggers alerts on that.
    5.Dashboard showing Bull and Bear price action strategy. (New feature)
    • Brief Description: It is a strategy of waiting for the price to be in a pullback for a price reversal at the nearest Obstacle area in the current trend.
    • Three core parameters are monitored on Dashboard: Faction, Potential position and Entry signal.
    • The Entry signal represents the exhaustion of the opponent side and the dominance of the our side, observed based on the price momentums.

      Note:

      • If you have problems installing the product, please get in touch with me via the chat in mql5.
      • This indicator will be continuously updated and improved, have a good trading.


      Reviews 3
      devinder balgir
      7612
      devinder balgir 2023.01.09 18:29 
       

      A very good indicator, recommend others to try this indicator with no regret. Good job. thanks

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      devinder balgir
      7612
      devinder balgir 2023.01.09 18:29 
       

      A very good indicator, recommend others to try this indicator with no regret. Good job. thanks

      Shaik Farid Bin Shaik Ibrahim
      546
      Shaik Farid Bin Shaik Ibrahim 2022.11.24 04:17 
       

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      Phan Thanh Tung
      440
      Phan Thanh Tung 2022.11.06 12:58 
       

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