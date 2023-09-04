Introducing the Volatility Doctor Basic Edition: Your Ultimate Market Maestro!





The Volatility Doctor is a multi-currency expert advisor for forex markets that employs precision trading techniques.





Discover the Game-Changing Features:





1. Unparalleled Trend Analysis: The Volatility Doctor employs battle-tested methods to identify robust market trends. Bid farewell to speculative guesswork and usher in a new era of well-informed decision-making.





2. Total Mastery in Your Hands: Seize full control of your trading strategy with the built-in money management tools. Decide the number of positions to open at any given moment and the extent to which you want to amplify your trading size. It's your personalized playbook, tailored to your unique preferences.





3. The Volatility Maestro: As its name implies, this expert advisor excels in measuring and mirroring market volatility seamlessly. Just like water molding itself to the container, it effortlessly adapts to ever-changing market conditions.





4. Tailored Profit Targets: Set your profit goals and let the Volatility Doctor tirelessly work towards achieving them. Think of it as your financial GPS, guiding you towards your desired destination.





5. Breakout Mastery: At its core, this expert advisor relies on a sophisticated moving average channel strategy. It patiently awaits price breakthroughs and synchronizes seamlessly with market volatility to make calculated moves.





6. Account-Friendly: Regardless of whether you're trading with a modest or substantial account, the Volatility Doctor adjusts to your unique needs. It acts as your financial equalizer, leveling the playing field for all traders.





Why Choose the Volatility Doctor?





Picture yourself effortlessly riding the waves of market volatility, maximizing your gains, and minimizing potential losses. The Volatility Doctor empowers traders of all skill levels to make well-informed decisions, offering unparalleled flexibility and control. It's the key that unlocks your ability to navigate the ever-shifting landscape of forex trading with unwavering confidence.





The Volatility Doctor is designed to help traders navigate forex market volatility with flexibility and control.





Volatility Doctor Input Parameters





A Word of Caution





Please exercise prudence and do not exceed the recommended maximum input values, as doing so could lead to unforeseen negative consequences.





Angle of Averages Period: This parameter determines the smoothing and averaging techniques' period when calculating the angle formed by price movements. Maximum Value: 1000.





Force Period: It sets the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring the force of price movements in the market. Maximum Value: 100.





Volatility Period: This parameter defines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring market volatility's force. Maximum Value: 100.





Max Loss: This represents the maximum amount you are willing to risk per trade. Once this threshold is reached, the algorithm will automatically close unprofitable positions, preventing further losses. Maximum Value: Unlimited.





MA Period: It determines the period used for smoothing and other averaging techniques when measuring price movement trends. Maximum Value: 10,000.





Lot Multiplier: This instructs the algorithm on how many times larger than the minimum lot size each position should be. When set to 1, each trade will be opened at the minimum lot size. In mathematical terms, each trade will be of size: Minimum lot size * Lot multiplier.





Position Size: This parameter informs the algorithm how many trades to initiate whenever a position is identified. Maximum Value: 3.





