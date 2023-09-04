Deeptrader AI MT5

4.21

Deeptrader AI is a complex and novel algorithm that uses Artificial Intelligence in combination with traditional technical analysis to predict market movements. This Expert Advisor makes use of Recurrent Neural Networks, specifically Long-Short-Term-Memory cells, that are trained using data from technical analysis indicators. Through this method, the EA is able to learn which indicators are most relevant for future price movements and act upon them. Furthermore, LSTM networks are particularly suitable for time series analysis as they are able to consider both short- and long-term historical data.

Note: This is a limited introductory offer: Only 1 of 10 copies of this EA will be sold at the current price. Next price: $999

The price of this EA will be increased steadily, to limit the number of users trading with this system.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309607

Important: Please contact us directly through PM after you have purchased the product to receive additional information and extras.


Features

  • One-Chart Setup: Only needs to be attached to one chart and can trade multiple symbols simultaneously!
  • Trade Panel: Full control of all your trades, EA performance and forecasts!
  • ChatGPT Forecasts: Get live forecasts from ChatGPT and filter trades in the opposite direction using short-term, medium-term and long-term predictions!
  • News Filter: Always be informed about upcoming financial events and filter trades during low-, medium- or high-impact news events!
  • Fully Customizable: Adjust the trading strategy to your individual risk preferences whenever you like!

Mechanics

Every position has a fixed or trailing Take Profit and a fixed Stop Loss set from the beginning. Although the values can be changed, it is recommended to keep the default values which were optimized for a prolonged backtesting period. There will always be a maximum of one open position at a time per symbol, plus any potential recovery trades.


Currency Pairs and Timeframes

The network was trained to learn the historical market movements of the EURUSD, AUDNZD, GBPCHF and USDCAD pairs. However, you can always test and experiment with other currency pairs. You can use any timeframe chart, the EA with always be working in the same way.


Input Parameters

Trade Settings
  • One Chart Setup: Trade on multiple symbols or only on the attached chart.
  • Symbols Comma Separated: Symbols to trade on if One Chart Setup is activated.
  • Symbol Suffix: Suffix for the symbol name if your broker uses them (e.g., '+' for 'EURUSD+')
  • Calculate Initial Lot Size Based on: Choose if you want to calculate the lot size based on Balance, Equity or Fixed Lot Size.
  • Fixed/Dynamic Initial Lot: Sets the initial lot size.
    (Example for Balance based lot sizing: Dynamic lot 0.5 and an account balance of 1200 USD, the lot size of the trade will be 0.6. (0.5 * (1200/1000))
  • Max Initial Lot: The maximum size of the initial trade. If the trade lot is calculated to be above this value, the lot size is automatically set equal to the max lot.
  • Max Lot per Symbol: The maximum total volume per symbol.
  • Max Lot for this EA: The maximum total volume across all symbols for this Expert.
  • Take Profit Type: Type of the Take Profit method. Either fixed or trailing.
  • Take Profit (pips): Sets the Take Profit value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.
  • Trailing Take Profit (pips): Sets the Trailing Take Profit value in pips. Will be ignored if the Take Profit type is set to 'Fixed'. When the original Take Profit value is hit, the EA will create a trailing stop loss according to this value.
    (Example: Take Profit at 6 pips and Trailing Take Profit at 4 pips, the trailing Stop Loss will be set to a profit of 2 pips as soon as a profit of 6 pips is reached.)
  • Stop Loss (pips): Sets the Stop Loss value in pips. It is recommended to keep the default value.
  • Max spread (points): Sets the maximum spread at which a trade will be executed. if the current spread exceeds this value, no trade will be executed.
  • Max Symbols Trading Simultaneously: The maximum number of symbols with open trades if one-chart setup is active.
General Settings
  • Magic Number: EA identifier. When running multiple instances of the same EA on one currency pair, this value should be changed for each instance
  • Trade Comment: Comment that will be sent with your trades.
  • Show Info Panel: Show or hide the info panel on the chart.
Recovery Settings
  • Recovery Mode: Activate or deactivate recovery mode.
  • Number of recovery trades: Maximum number of recovery trades that will be executed.
  • Start Recovery at Loss (pips): Loss in pips at which the first recovery trade will be sent.
  • Recovery Trades Distance (pips): Distance in pips between the recovery trades.
  • Recovery Profit Target (pips): Profit Target for the recovery. Example: 0 would result in an attempt to break even.
  • Recovery Multiplier: Multiplier for the lot size of every recovery trade after the first one.
ChatGPT Filter Settings
  • ChatGPT Filter: Activate or deactivate filtering.
  • Filter Trades: Filter only initial trades, recovery trades or all trades.
  • Filter based on: Filter based on the short-term, medium-term, long-term or overall forecast.
  • Filter Buy trades if below: Filter buy trades if the forecast for the symbol is below this value in per cent.
  • Filter Sell trades if above: Filter sell trades if the forecast for the symbol is above this value in per cent.
News Filter Settings
  • News Filter: Activate or deactivate filtering.
  • Filter Trades: Filter only initial trades, recovery trades or all trades.
  • Minimum Impact to Filter: Filter only high-, medium-, low-impact events or any event.
  • Filter Trades x Minutes before Event: Filter any trades on the symbol in these minutes before the event.
  • Filter Trades x Minutes after Event: Filter any trades on the symbol in these minutes after the event.

Recovery Mode - With recovery mode, you can attempt to recover a losing position automatically by opening additional trades to average down the take-profit value. Each recovery trade will bring the take profit closer to the current price while keeping the stop loss intact. This method is based on the Fibonacci Retracement theory.

Trailing Profit Mode - With a trailing profit mode, you might be able to take advantage of large price movements in a favourable direction. This can also be used in conjunction with the recovery mode.

Backtest

During the development, this Neural Network was trained and tested for the backtesting period between 01.01.2015 and 31.06.2023 on 100% history quality data. Additionally, the EA was forward-tested until September 2023.

You can replicate the backtest results from the screenshots below by using the following backtest settings:

  • Chart: Any. Recommended: EURUSD M15
  • Symbols: EURUSD, AUDNZD, GBPCHF, USDCAD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Modelling: Minimum 'Every Tick' is recommended if you are testing with trailing profit or recovery mode. Otherwise '1-minute OHLC' is sufficient.
  • Deposit: Minimum 100 is recommended
  • Leverage: Any

If you have any questions or need help with setting the Expert Advisor up, please do not hesitate to contact us through PM. We will always try to reply as quickly as possible.


Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results.

Reviews 37
Yasser Alnaqeeb
814
Yasser Alnaqeeb 2024.02.05 06:01 
 

With right settings and timings, this EA is perfect for long term traders. Ruben is very supportive, thank you for this EA and keep up the good work.

Kevin Maher
213
Kevin Maher 2023.12.14 18:09 
 

Consistently profitable in live trading (25 trading days). Live trading results consistent with back testing.

Jacob
152
Jacob 2023.11.15 06:57 
 

Looking forward to use Deeptrader AI. I bought the EA because a little voice in my head told me to purchase it. I trade Forex for about 22 years and realise EA's are getting better. Backtest looking promising and first trade on my real account been placed and closed with profit ! Easy to setup and good support from Ruben. Keep it up

Judru Eduardo Prado
Fernando
213
Fernando 2024.06.04 17:46 
 

This ruined my account doing martingale while trying to recover bad trade. More losses than wins with huge SL and short TP. Waste of money

Narudol Homsaen
108
Narudol Homsaen 2024.02.24 11:08 
 

Typical martingale EA which will blown your account at some point. Mine was blown after 1 month which is way too fast. I'll wait for couple year and look into this EA again if it's really survived that long.

Yasser Alnaqeeb
814
Yasser Alnaqeeb 2024.02.05 06:01 
 

With right settings and timings, this EA is perfect for long term traders. Ruben is very supportive, thank you for this EA and keep up the good work.

cmdavidcm
19
cmdavidcm 2024.01.25 18:20 
 

Needs adjustment!!! When you look at the recommended default settings (huge 300 pips SL compared to 6 pips TP and 4 pips trailing TP, 9 recovery trades every 20 pips when in loss with doubling i.e. 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8, 1.6, 3.2, 6.4, 12.8, 25.6 lot size for every additional recovery trade) it is apparent that recovery mode is an important feature. This may look like a positive in case your trade becomes negative, but it isn't. Also, the decision making of opening trades seems off. For example in a bullish trend with higher low (HL) and higher high (HH), the EA almost always opens a long position around the next HH. After the open trade, the price drops and eventually forms at HL before it rises again. So instead of opening a long trade at HH and hope for the price to reverse, a short trade at HH would ensure an instant win. Every profit trade after reaching 6 pips is protected by 4 pips trailing TP, guaranteing 2 pips profit so why take a loss after opening a trade and hope for the price to return instead of taking an instant profit? As shown above, the accumulated lot size by the recovery trades is absurdly huge. Imagine you are 180 pips in loss with 25.6 + 12.8 + 6.4 + .... + 0.1 open lots (lets say $ 1000 account). a) It will take a lot of time to return back into the profit zone even which dollar cost averaging all open trades b) Returning back into the profit zone is also very unlikely, since you are ALREADY 180 pips in loss c) In this time, any unfavorable forex news can cause your trades to lose more and blow your account instantly This strategy of this EA is to take a lot of small wins and occasionally VERY BIG losses. Depending on initial lot size and luck, the loss can account to 1 or more month(s) worth of wins or it blows your account (see recovery trades). So, either a) disable recovery mode b) adjust the settings of the recovery trades c) or adjust SL I was kind of ecstatic at first because of the great backtesting results and tested the EA for 3 months on a real account and lost 66%. Thankfully, it's only around 550 Euros. Maybe I will come back after a year or two, then I can backtest the EA starting from this date and determine its profitability when using data this EA was not trained on.

m.akkash
248
m.akkash 2024.01.24 02:11 
 

https://prnt.sc/eyiSi_rjmfcq --------------- Buy it if you wanna lose your money , blowup m 8373$ real account , I tested it for more than month and was profitable and made 45% after that turned into real account , but it opened sell at the end of short wave and started to open so big lots in grid strategy , poor grid strategy no thing more , check screen shoot it opened 25 lots in 8k account , your account will blow up in small pips moves

bohardy
62
bohardy 2024.01.19 16:19 
 

I have been live for one day and had one trade. It was a small gain but it was a gain. I look forward to more profitable trades.

Ha Jeen Shon
131
Ha Jeen Shon 2024.01.04 08:57 
 

Can anyone share , what configuration you are using? I get very few trades on deeptrade ai. I'm a little confused as what these filterings do. The blog decription is not enough to understand the logic behind.

Kevin Maher
213
Kevin Maher 2023.12.14 18:09 
 

Consistently profitable in live trading (25 trading days). Live trading results consistent with back testing.

Kasper Hytonen
675
Kasper Hytonen 2023.12.01 11:39 
 

jfpcscc
21
jfpcscc 2023.11.21 10:11 
 

Jacob
152
Jacob 2023.11.15 06:57 
 

Looking forward to use Deeptrader AI. I bought the EA because a little voice in my head told me to purchase it. I trade Forex for about 22 years and realise EA's are getting better. Backtest looking promising and first trade on my real account been placed and closed with profit ! Easy to setup and good support from Ruben. Keep it up

Steven Gomez
39
Steven Gomez 2023.11.12 12:43 
 

Just purchased this EA. Good support from the EA's developer on how to properly set things up too. The backtests on multiple charts looked great, even on Gold's. The EA performed well in all. Can't wait to see what live trading will bring

9o3t
97
9o3t 2023.10.31 18:51 
 

The backtest matches live results accurately. It can drawdown under market instability but it mostly recovers. My only suggestion is to add an option to limit the amount of symbols of the same currency trading at the same time. Only time it really draws down heaps if it is trading say EURUSD and USDCAD at the same time and you orders as an example both going against USD and both orders go wrong at the same time. This is very rare but can happen. Adding an option to only trade only 1 USD pair or 1 of any currency pair at one time would be amazing and this would still allow it to trade multiple trades of different currencies at once.

Enrique Cano
53
Enrique Cano 2023.10.27 06:01 
 

Running this on small live account on ECN broker, up 25% in two weeks, very happy with results, drawdown was about 10-15% but recovered nicely, does not overtrade or add to losing positions.

ALßatros
115
ALßatros 2023.10.26 21:25 
 

Deeptrader'ı ilk alanlardan birisiyim. Ne kadar demoda robotlar iyi görünse de gerçek kullanımda işler değişebiliyor biliyorsunuz. Ancak bu robot gerçekten gördüğüm en iyi robotlardan bir tanesi. Çok iyi savaşıyor kendi parasını çoktan çıkardı. Daha da mükemmel işler çıkarmaya devam edecek teşekkür ederim.

Rios Su
339
Rios Su 2023.10.23 17:19 
 

Eleena
509
Eleena 2023.10.20 18:09 
 

Kostolany H
338
Kostolany H 2023.10.19 00:15 
 

Just purchased and saw very good backtesting result.

Yaaqoub Alhosani
92
Yaaqoub Alhosani 2023.10.18 08:08 
 

good results till now on demo

12
Reply to review