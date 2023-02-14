Price DNA MT5
- Indicators
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Ruben Octavio Gonzalez AvilesI am a software engineer with several years of professional experience in quantitative finance and AI research. I was able to take advantage of my extensive knowledge to create my own trading algorithms which I sell through the MQL5 marketplace.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Price DNA is a trend indicator that makes use of Compound Ratio Weighted Moving Averages to reduce lags and enable early detection of trends. The indicator does not repaint and can be applied to any financial instrument in any timeframe.
How does Price DNA Work?
The indicator will display multiple waves on the chart, which indicate the direction of the current trade. Five green or five red waves indicate a strong bullish or bearish trend respectively.
Based on your individual trading style, you may choose to open or close a position when either all waves or a specific number of waves indicate a trend reversal. The number of bullish and bearish waves will always be shown in the top left corner of your terminal.
Settings
By adjusting the period of each individual DNA wave, you can adapt the Price DNA indicator to your trading style - whether that is more aggressive or more cautious.
- Wave 1 Period: Period of the first wave
- Wave 2 Period: Period of the second wave
- Wave 3 Period: Period of the third wave
- Wave 4 Period: Period of the fourth wave
- Wave 5 Period: Period of the fifth wave
- Multiplier: Compound ratio multiplier
Testing and Installation
To test this indicator, you can simply download the demo version from the MetaTrader market tab and use it in the Strategy Tester. After the purchase, you can select the indicator within the Navigator window and drag it onto your desired chart.