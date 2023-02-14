Price DNA MT5

Price DNA is a trend indicator that makes use of Compound Ratio Weighted Moving Averages to reduce lags and enable early detection of trends. The indicator does not repaint and can be applied to any financial instrument in any timeframe.


How does Price DNA Work?

The indicator will display multiple waves on the chart, which indicate the direction of the current trade. Five green or five red waves indicate a strong bullish or bearish trend respectively.

Based on your individual trading style, you may choose to open or close a position when either all waves or a specific number of waves indicate a trend reversal. The number of bullish and bearish waves will always be shown in the top left corner of your terminal.


Settings

By adjusting the period of each individual DNA wave, you can adapt the Price DNA indicator to your trading style - whether that is more aggressive or more cautious.

  • Wave 1 Period: Period of the first wave
  • Wave 2 Period: Period of the second wave
  • Wave 3 Period: Period of the third wave
  • Wave 4 Period: Period of the fourth wave
  • Wave 5 Period: Period of the fifth wave
  • Multiplier: Compound ratio multiplier

Testing and Installation

To test this indicator, you can simply download the demo version from the MetaTrader market tab and use it in the Strategy Tester. After the purchase, you can select the indicator within the Navigator window and drag it onto your desired chart.

Feel free to contact me if you have any issues or questions regarding the indicator or its setup.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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