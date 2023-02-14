Price DNA MT5

Price DNA is a trend indicator that makes use of Compound Ratio Weighted Moving Averages to reduce lags and enable early detection of trends. The indicator does not repaint and can be applied to any financial instrument in any timeframe.

How does Price DNA Work?

The indicator will display multiple waves on the chart, which indicate the direction of the current trade. Five green or five red waves indicate a strong bullish or bearish trend respectively.

Based on your individual trading style, you may choose to open or close a position when either all waves or a specific number of waves indicate a trend reversal. The number of bullish and bearish waves will always be shown in the top left corner of your terminal.

Settings

By adjusting the period of each individual DNA wave, you can adapt the Price DNA indicator to your trading style - whether that is more aggressive or more cautious.

Wave 1 Period: Period of the first wave

Wave 2 Period: Period of the second wave

Wave 3 Period: Period of the third wave

Wave 4 Period: Period of the fourth wave

Wave 5 Period: Period of the fifth wave

Multiplier: Compound ratio multiplier

Testing and Installation

To test this indicator, you can simply download the demo version from the MetaTrader market tab and use it in the Strategy Tester. After the purchase, you can select the indicator within the Navigator window and drag it onto your desired chart.

Feel free to contact me if you have any issues or questions regarding the indicator or its setup.