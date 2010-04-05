Gold Travel

GOLD /USD (XAU/USD)

Travel 22 EA is a Result of 5 Years of (Experience, Testing and Developing). Also This EA Based on Special Coding Algorithm of Take Profit and Treating Trades. Combine of a Custom Indicators is used to Take Trades at Strong Points Only. Trading is With Trend and Only Safe Positions.





Currency pair : GOLD/USD (XAU/USD) H1 OR M1 Timeframe





If you want a few but guaranteed deals use H1 Timeframe.





If you want more deals during the day use M1 Timeframe.





If you see unsatisfactory results, try changing the EA settings to suit your brokerage firm. For example, try changing the (gv)









This EA Will Not 1 Minute Timeframe Settings: 1 Minute Timeframe Settings: Work Without These Conditions Below





1-This EA is dedicated for Trading Gold/USD (XAU/USD) Only.





2-Use Only (1) Hour or (1) Minute Time Frame.





3-Spread Must Be Constant at All Day Time and no More Than --(20)-- Points.





4-In 1 Minute Timeframe Use (0.10) Standard Lot Size for (1500$) Initial Deposit (0.01 Lot for 150$) (0.20 for 2500-300$) to get a Minimum drawdown.





5-In 1 Hour Timeframe use (0.5-1.0) Standard Lot Size for (1500$-3000$) Initial Deposit.





Settings (Recommended):





1 Minute Timeframe Settings:

















MaxSpread

20

LOT

0.10

gv

100 (U Can Change it)

MAGICNUMBER

(Selected)

UseBreakeEven

true

BreakeEven

10

BreakeEvenStep

5

Trailing

true

TrailingStop 20

TrailingStep 10

UP

98

Down

2

K

10

D

3

SO

3

1 Hour (H1) Timeframe Settings:





Only (gv) is Changed to (1000)





MaxSpread

20

LOT

0.10

gv

1000(U Can Change it)

MAGICNUMBER

(Selected)

UseBreakeEven

true

BreakeEven

10

BreakeEvenStep

5

Trailing

true

TrailingStop 20

TrailingStep 10

UP

98

Down

2

K

10

D

3

SO

3

U Can Change( gv) to get the best results :













Contacts and Support:





Feel Free to send me a Private message.





Or on the Telegram App ( https://t.me/Travel22se ; )





I will help you to get the best results.



