Why this one trade yesterday executed by AI is so special?

Dear friends,

They say that experience is the best teacher, and indeed, only after suffering losses do we often realize the true value of robustness over the allure of high profits in the long run. Throughout my own journey as a trader, this wisdom has been hard-earned and is now deeply ingrained in my approach to investing.

I'm writing to you today because I believe in the power of robust strategies and their ability to withstand the unpredictable nature of the markets. In fact, I've invested significant efforts in harnessing the capabilities of artificial intelligence to discover everlasting trading strategies. And the results have been nothing short of impressive!

I'm thrilled to announce the latest version of "AI for Gold," which incorporates this newfound understanding of the importance of robustness. With this innovative update, we can now navigate the volatile waters of the market with increased confidence and reliability.

Now, let me share with you a glimpse of the remarkable potential "AI for Gold" holds. Yesterday, I came across a trade that I find particularly intriguing and promising. It showcases the strength and effectiveness of the strategies we've developed. Allow me to share the details:





The Trade







What we can see from the 15Minutes chart:

A new sell position was opened. The red check-mark symbolizes that the setup was also approved by the AI-module predicting it to be a Take-Profit result One hour later (four 15m candles) a new sell position was opened. The EA has detected a quick drop and decided to add another sell position. Only 15 minutes later, the small price reversal was detected and the EA decided to close the added sell position again to reduce the risk given the new situation. As it plays out, it was the right decision! The price went high and this closing saved us from a high drawdown.The loss was $10 Later, two buy-setups have been detected. These however where not confirmed by the AI-filter. So no buy position has been opened. Luck for us! The price reached the Take Profit level of our initial sell position and we closed it with profit $69.30. So after all, we ended up with a total profit for this trade of $59.





As you can see, the power of robustness shines through in this trade. It's a testament to the countless hours of research, analysis, and fine-tuning we've dedicated to refining our strategies. I firmly believe that this new discovery will help you achieve greater stability and success in your own trading endeavors.

If you're interested in learning more about "AI for Gold" and exploring the potential it holds for your portfolio, I invite you to discover the new backtest results on the new internal product page of "AI for Gold.





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Remember, the path to enduring profitability lies in embracing robustness. I look forward to embarking on this journey together and witnessing the positive impact it can have on your trading outcomes.

Yours sincerely,

Eugen



