Dear friends,

In the previous month, we initiated a friendly wager to determine the top-performing Gold EA by June 2023. We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated results today!





1. Competitors









How we compare

Weekly profitability: Many EA providers tend to delete their signals and to start new ones as soon as some bad drawdown appears or even after the accounts get blown away. In order to reflect this somehow in our evaluation metrics, we consider the amount of weeks after the EA has been published for the first time.

Reliability: The same weekly profitability above devided by the max drawdown within the signal.







2. The Winners



Based on the provided diagram, it becomes evident that there are two remarkably high-performing EAs, then "Gold High" and then the rest.

But how to decide which EA is best? Especially comparing "Gold High" and "Bonnitta Gold" is not so easy. Let's use some basic math: We compute the Euclidian distance away from the diagram origin:

When we say that the profitability per week is p and the reliability is r, then we can compute the scalar metric d as





Now, lets see who is really the best!

EA Overall Greatness AI for Gold 35.9 Gold HIgh 10.2 Bonnitta Gold 39.9





After computing all the "greatness" as the Key Performance Indicator (KPI), we are able to effectively sort and identify the absolute best performers, thereby selecting the deserving winners.









3. Buy The Winner

Let's finally check out the prices of AI for Gold and Bonnitta Gold. Bonnitta Gold: $2500

AI for Gold: $485

Gold High: $350

4. Why I think that AI for Gold is the best Buy

As an esteemed author of AI for Gold, I would greatly appreciate it if you would kindly contemplate the acquisition of AI for Gold. The profound significance it holds for me cannot be overstated. To facilitate your decision-making process, I humbly present the following supplementary three reasons in favor of AI for Gold.

