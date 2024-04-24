Position Lot Volume Calculator
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 April 2024
Elevate your trading with this Metatrader 5 expert – the Position Volume Calculator. This tool takes the guesswork out of risk management and profit optimization.
Simply input your desired stop-loss points with dragging the stop-loss line, and let the expert advisor compute the optimal position volume for your trade. Plus, with customizable reward ratios, it's easier than ever to set your take-profit points for maximum gains.
Trade with confidence and precision. Try the Position Volume Calculator today and take your trading to new heights.
Hotkeys:
- H key : Show or Hide the Stop-Loss and, Take-Profit lines
- Shift + T key : Open a position
Settings:
- Risk Percentage
- Risk Reward Ratio
- Default Stop-Loss Points
- Colors for Stop-Loss and, Take-Profit lines
- Magic Number
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