Position Lot Volume Calculator

Elevate your trading with this Metatrader 5 expert – the Position Volume Calculator. This tool takes the guesswork out of risk management and profit optimization.

Simply input your desired stop-loss points with dragging the stop-loss line, and let the expert advisor compute the optimal position volume for your trade. Plus, with customizable reward ratios, it's easier than ever to set your take-profit points for maximum gains.

Trade with confidence and precision. Try the Position Volume Calculator today and take your trading to new heights.


Hotkeys:

  1. H key : Show or Hide the Stop-Loss and, Take-Profit lines
  2. Shift + T key : Open a position

Settings:

  1. Risk Percentage
  2. Risk Reward Ratio
  3. Default Stop-Loss Points
  4. Colors for Stop-Loss and, Take-Profit lines
  5. Magic Number

* Position Volume Calculator shows you some information on the left-top corner of the chart


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The   Clean Trading Sessions indicator  shows the most significant trading sessions for the Forex market, such as London, New York, Tokyo. The   Clean Trading Sessions indicator is a simple and, at the same time, quite functional Forex sessions indicator, developed for the MT5 terminal. It is available to download for free. How is this Forex market session indicator used? Traders normally use trading sessions to determine the volatile hours throughout the day, since the trading activities vary
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Yassou Kalimera
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Yassou Kalimera 2025.11.06 11:16 
 

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