Position Lot Volume Calculator

Elevate your trading with this Metatrader 5 expert – the Position Volume Calculator. This tool takes the guesswork out of risk management and profit optimization.

Simply input your desired stop-loss points with dragging the stop-loss line, and let the expert advisor compute the optimal position volume for your trade. Plus, with customizable reward ratios, it's easier than ever to set your take-profit points for maximum gains.

Trade with confidence and precision. Try the Position Volume Calculator today and take your trading to new heights.







Hotkeys:

H key : Show or Hide the Stop-Loss and, Take-Profit lines Shift + T key : Open a position

Settings:

Risk Percentage Risk Reward Ratio Default Stop-Loss Points Colors for Stop-Loss and, Take-Profit lines Magic Number

* Position Volume Calculator shows you some information on the left-top corner of the chart



