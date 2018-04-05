Cuervo SMAX trading

  • Experts
  • Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
    Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano

    Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano

    • Trader & Desarrollador MQL5/MT4-MT5/NinjaTrader 8 · Mentor Cuentas Fondeadas at  13 Crow Trading Club
    • Spain
    • 2544
    Trader profesional con más de 3 años operando mercados institucionales, especialista en cuentas de fondeo — Apex Trader Funded, FTMO, MyForexFunds, BulenoX y otras prop firms.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Cuervo_SMAX

 The strategy based on the Simple Moving Average of 20 periods! This Expert Advisor (EA) uses the powerful combination of the 20-period SMA and an intelligent risk management system to identify profitable trading opportunities in the market. Outstanding features: Strategy based on the 20-period SMA: Identifies the direction of the current trend and generates accurate entry signals. Advanced risk management: Control the maximum lot size and set stop-loss levels to limit losses. Easy customization: Adjust the parameters according to your preferences and trading strategy. Support for different markets and time frames: Trade multiple currency pairs and time frames. Remember that no trading strategy guarantees consistent profits. Also, it is advisable to test a demo account with the bot before trading on a real account.


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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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