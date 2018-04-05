Cuervo SMAX trading
- Experts
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Cristobal Hidalgo SorianoTrader profesional con más de 3 años operando mercados institucionales, especialista en cuentas de fondeo — Apex Trader Funded, FTMO, MyForexFunds, BulenoX y otras prop firms.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Cuervo_SMAX
The strategy based on the Simple Moving Average of 20 periods! This Expert Advisor (EA) uses the powerful combination of the 20-period SMA and an intelligent risk management system to identify profitable trading opportunities in the market. Outstanding features: Strategy based on the 20-period SMA: Identifies the direction of the current trend and generates accurate entry signals. Advanced risk management: Control the maximum lot size and set stop-loss levels to limit losses. Easy customization: Adjust the parameters according to your preferences and trading strategy. Support for different markets and time frames: Trade multiple currency pairs and time frames. Remember that no trading strategy guarantees consistent profits. Also, it is advisable to test a demo account with the bot before trading on a real account.