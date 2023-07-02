Hide Drawings

Clean Any Chart Script

Hides or Shows all Drawings And Indicators

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Traders use objects and indicators to analyze any chart.

This process makes chart look messy and hides price action.

Unfortunately, MT5 Platform doesn't have the option to hide and show drawing and indicator.

That's why, I created this tool to help you clean your chart quickly and easily.

When you buy this product, you get:

  • 3 scripts: 1st- Hide Drawings only | 2nd-  Hide Indicators only |  3rd- Hide Drawings & Indicators 
  • + Free modification of code to fit your needs




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Mohammed Es Sayad
Utilities
Custom Symbol Creator Overview Custom Symbol Creator is a utility for MetaTrader designed to create custom symbols based on historical market data. The utility prepares symbols that can be used for chart replay, manual backtesting, and market behavior analysis. This tool does not analyze price data, does not generate trading signals, and does not execute or manage trades. Purpose The purpose of this utility is to manage chart data by generating custom symbols that allow controlled historical pl
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Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator
Mohammed Es Sayad
Indicators
Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator Struggling to identify true market value and key support/resistance levels? The Anchored VWAP Trading Indicator helps you track price based on real traded volume, giving you a clear edge in your trading decisions. This tool allows you to anchor VWAP from any point on the chart, making it ideal for analyzing trends, reversals, and institutional activity. Key Features Anchored VWAP from any candle Accurate volume-weighted price calculation Works on all symbol
Chart Replay Indicator MT5
Mohammed Es Sayad
Indicators
Chart Replay Indicator MT5 Overview Chart Replay Indicator is a chart replay and training tool for MetaTrader that allows users to replay historical market data bar by bar directly on the chart. It is designed for manual backtesting, strategy training, and market behavior analysis without relying on future price information. Candles are displayed progressively to reproduce the flow of historical data. This indicator does not provide trading signals and does not execute or manage trades. Key Feat
Copy Trading Analyzer
Mohammed Es Sayad
Indicators
The Copy Trading History Analyzer is a powerful and easy-to-use indicator that displays real trading history directly on your chart. Instead of relying on the default MetaTrader 5 history tab, this tool provides a clear and visual representation of trades, helping you analyze performance and better understand any trading strategy. Whether you are reviewing your own trades or analyzing a signal provider, this indicator allows you to see exactly how trades were executed — directly on the chart. Ke
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