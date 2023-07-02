Clean Any Chart Script

Hides or Shows all Drawings And Indicators



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Traders use objects and indicators to analyze any chart.

This process makes chart look messy and hides price action.

Unfortunately, MT5 Platform doesn't have the option to hide and show drawing and indicator.

That's why, I created this tool to help you clean your chart quickly and easily.

When you buy this product, you get:

3 scripts: 1st- Hide Drawings only | 2nd- Hide Indicators only | 3rd- Hide Drawings & Indicators

+ Free modification of code to fit your needs











