Waterfall by Kratus

5

Overview

The Waterfall Trading Indicator is a powerful momentum detection tool designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. Built on pure price action analysis, this indicator provides clear, non-repainting signals that are especially effective for binary options and forex trading.

Key Features

  • Non-Repainting Signals: Based on real-time price action, ensuring reliable trade signals
  • Multi-Timeframe Compatibility: Effective across all timeframes, with optimal performance on M1 and M5
  • Momentum Detection: Identifies strong market momentum for high-probability trades
  • Clean Interface: Clear, easy-to-read signals for quick decision making
  • Binary Options Optimized: Specially calibrated for binary options trading with specific expiry recommendations

Recommended Trading Parameters

Binary Options Trading

  • Optimal Trading Hours: 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM UK Time
  • M1 Timeframe Settings:
    • Recommended expiry: 5 or 10 minutes. I prefer 10mins
    • Best suited for quick, precise entries
    • Highest accuracy during main market hours
  • M5 Timeframe Settings:
    • Recommended expiry: 1-3 candles
    • Ideal for slightly longer-term binary options trades
    • Enhanced signal confirmation

Forex Trading

  • Compatible with the JesVersal Universal EA (sold separately)
  • Comprehensive setup and guidance provided
  • Optimized for various currency pairs

Installation and Usage

  1. Install the indicator on your MT4/MT5 platform
  2. Apply to your preferred timeframe
  3. Wait for momentum signals to appear
  4. Enter trades according to the recommended parameters
  5. Follow the specified expiry times for optimal results

Best Practices

  • Strictly adhere to the recommended trading hours
  • Follow the suggested expiry times for each timeframe
  • Use proper money management techniques
  • Monitor market conditions for optimal entry points
  • Combine with fundamental analysis for better results

Support and Updates

  • Regular updates to maintain optimal performance
  • Technical support available
  • Detailed user manual included

Package Includes

  • Waterfall Trading Indicator
  • Detailed user manual
  • Installation guide
  • Recommended settings
  • Email support


Reviews 1
martinvieguer
30
martinvieguer 2025.03.03 16:26 
 

I used the demo for a month and it worked very well, that's why I decided to buy it. Thanks Justine!

