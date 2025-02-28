Jesversal EA

Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) Documentation

Overview

Jesversal is a sophisticated Universal MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide advanced trading automation with multiple signal integration and sophisticated risk management strategies.

Key Features

1. Multi-Indicator Signal Processing

  • Supports up to three different indicators simultaneously
  • Can process up to 16 different buffer signals
  • Indicator 1 and 3 can handle up to 4 signal buffers
  • Indicator 2 can handle up to 8 signal buffers

2. Advanced Trading Strategies

Bonus Strategy

  • Can execute trades without external indicators when enabled
  • Robust strategy suitable for multiple currency pairs
  • Toggle with StrategyTwo parameter (default: true)

Martingale and Loss Recovery Strategies

  • Kelechi Mode:
    • Takes trades in the same direction after a loss
    • Triggered when price crosses a specific EMA threshold
    • Configurable EMA period and lookback range
  • Jeslyn Mode:
    • Takes a martingale trade in the opposite direction
    • Triggered at a predetermined loss percentage
    • Customizable loss percentage trigger

3. Risk and Money Management

  • Dynamic lot size adjustment based on market volatility
  • ATR (Average True Range) based lot size calculation
  • Configurable initial lot size and ATR parameters
  • Option to calculate lot size based on account balance
  • Minimum and maximum lot size restrictions

4. Trade Filtering and Limitations

  • Time and day trading restrictions
  • Maximum open trades control
  • Maximum buy and sell trade limitations
  • Ability to close trades on opposite signal reception

5. Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit in points
  • Trailing stop functionality
  • EMA-based trade closing option

Installation Instructions

Step 1: Prepare MetaTrader 5 Platform

  1. Open your MetaTrader 5 platform
  2. Navigate to File > Open Data Folder
  3. Go to the MQL5 > Experts directory
  4. Copy the Jesversal EA file into this folder

Step 2: Attach EA to Chart

  1. Select the desired trading chart
  2. Right-click on the chart
  3. Choose Expert Advisors > Attach to chart
  4. Select the Jesversal EA
  5. Configure parameters

Parameter Configuration Guide

Indicator Configuration Tips

 IMPORTANT: Indicator Buffer Configuration

  • Know the exact buffer numbers for buy and sell signals
  • Buffer numbers typically start at 0
  • To find buffer numbers:
    1. Attach indicator to chart
    2. Go to indicator parameters
    3. Check color settings
    4. First color often corresponds to buffer 0 (buy)
    5. Second color often corresponds to buffer 1 (sell)
  • If unsure, contact the indicator developer

Key Parameters Explained

Basic Trading Parameters

  • InitialLotSize : Starting lot size (default: 0.13)
  • MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 1234555)
  • MaxRisk : Maximum risk percentage per trade (default: 2.0%)

Signal and Indicator Parameters

  • Indicator1Name , Indicator2Name , Indicator3Name : Custom indicator names
  • BuySignal*Buffer* : Buy signal buffer indices
  • SellSignal*Buffer* : Sell signal buffer indices
  • Use -1 for unused buffer fields

Trade Limitation Parameters

  • MaxOpenTrades : Maximum simultaneous open trades
  • MaxBuyTrades : Maximum buy trades
  • MaxSellTrades : Maximum sell trades
  • CloseOnOppositeSignal : Close trades on contrary signals

Advanced Strategy Parameters

  • Kelechi : Enable same-direction trade after loss
  • JesLyn : Enable opposite-direction martingale trade
  • LotSizeBybalance : Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance

Crucial Cautions and Configuration Warnings

Indicator Configuration Cautions

 CRITICAL SETTINGS CHECKLIST:

  • If an indicator is NOT in use, MUST be left empty
  • Unused buffer input fields MUST be set to -1
  • ALWAYS verify your indicators are NOT expired
  • Expired indicators may generate incorrect signals/trades

Risk Warning

  • ALWAYS test on a demo account first
  • Verify complete indicator compatibility
  • Thoroughly understand ALL parameters before live trading
  • Incorrect configuration can lead to significant financial losses

MQL5 Backtest Performance

Example with Gradale indicator

  • Tested Pair: GBPJPY
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Initial Balance: $10,000
  • Peak Balance: $109,000
  • Final Balance: $93,000
  • Net Profit: $83,000+


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