Jesversal EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 28 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Jesversal Universal MT5 Expert Advisor (EA) Documentation
Overview
Jesversal is a sophisticated Universal MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed to provide advanced trading automation with multiple signal integration and sophisticated risk management strategies.
Key Features
1. Multi-Indicator Signal Processing
- Supports up to three different indicators simultaneously
- Can process up to 16 different buffer signals
- Indicator 1 and 3 can handle up to 4 signal buffers
- Indicator 2 can handle up to 8 signal buffers
2. Advanced Trading Strategies
Bonus Strategy
- Can execute trades without external indicators when enabled
- Robust strategy suitable for multiple currency pairs
- Toggle with StrategyTwo parameter (default: true)
Martingale and Loss Recovery Strategies
- Kelechi Mode:
- Takes trades in the same direction after a loss
- Triggered when price crosses a specific EMA threshold
- Configurable EMA period and lookback range
- Jeslyn Mode:
- Takes a martingale trade in the opposite direction
- Triggered at a predetermined loss percentage
- Customizable loss percentage trigger
3. Risk and Money Management
- Dynamic lot size adjustment based on market volatility
- ATR (Average True Range) based lot size calculation
- Configurable initial lot size and ATR parameters
- Option to calculate lot size based on account balance
- Minimum and maximum lot size restrictions
4. Trade Filtering and Limitations
- Time and day trading restrictions
- Maximum open trades control
- Maximum buy and sell trade limitations
- Ability to close trades on opposite signal reception
5. Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Configurable stop loss and take profit in points
- Trailing stop functionality
- EMA-based trade closing option
Installation Instructions
Step 1: Prepare MetaTrader 5 Platform
- Open your MetaTrader 5 platform
- Navigate to File > Open Data Folder
- Go to the MQL5 > Experts directory
- Copy the Jesversal EA file into this folder
Step 2: Attach EA to Chart
- Select the desired trading chart
- Right-click on the chart
- Choose Expert Advisors > Attach to chart
- Select the Jesversal EA
- Configure parameters
Parameter Configuration Guide
Indicator Configuration Tips
IMPORTANT: Indicator Buffer Configuration
- Know the exact buffer numbers for buy and sell signals
- Buffer numbers typically start at 0
- To find buffer numbers:
- Attach indicator to chart
- Go to indicator parameters
- Check color settings
- First color often corresponds to buffer 0 (buy)
- Second color often corresponds to buffer 1 (sell)
- If unsure, contact the indicator developer
Key Parameters Explained
Basic Trading Parameters
- InitialLotSize : Starting lot size (default: 0.13)
- MagicNumber : Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 1234555)
- MaxRisk : Maximum risk percentage per trade (default: 2.0%)
Signal and Indicator Parameters
- Indicator1Name , Indicator2Name , Indicator3Name : Custom indicator names
- BuySignal*Buffer* : Buy signal buffer indices
- SellSignal*Buffer* : Sell signal buffer indices
- Use -1 for unused buffer fields
Trade Limitation Parameters
- MaxOpenTrades : Maximum simultaneous open trades
- MaxBuyTrades : Maximum buy trades
- MaxSellTrades : Maximum sell trades
- CloseOnOppositeSignal : Close trades on contrary signals
Advanced Strategy Parameters
- Kelechi : Enable same-direction trade after loss
- JesLyn : Enable opposite-direction martingale trade
- LotSizeBybalance : Dynamic lot sizing based on account balance
Crucial Cautions and Configuration Warnings
Indicator Configuration Cautions
CRITICAL SETTINGS CHECKLIST:
- If an indicator is NOT in use, MUST be left empty
- Unused buffer input fields MUST be set to -1
- ALWAYS verify your indicators are NOT expired
- Expired indicators may generate incorrect signals/trades
Risk Warning
- ALWAYS test on a demo account first
- Verify complete indicator compatibility
- Thoroughly understand ALL parameters before live trading
- Incorrect configuration can lead to significant financial losses
MQL5 Backtest Performance
Example with Gradale indicator
- Tested Pair: GBPJPY
- Timeframe: M5
- Initial Balance: $10,000
- Peak Balance: $109,000
- Final Balance: $93,000
- Net Profit: $83,000+