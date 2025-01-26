DynamicCOG Mt4

Dynamic Center of Gravity Indicator

Revolutionary Price Action Trading System

Harness the power of price momentum with the Dynamic Center of Gravity indicator - an advanced price action trading tool designed for serious traders. This innovative indicator identifies powerful gravity zones that attract rapid price movements, creating high-probability trading opportunities when momentum breaks free from these zones.

Key Features

  • Pure price action analysis - no lagging indicators
  • Works effectively across all timeframes. 
  • Compatible with multiple trading instruments:
    • Binary Options
    • Forex
    • Derivatives
  • Automated trading capability through JesVersal Universal EA integration
  • Professional setup and optimization support included

Perfect For

  • Binary Options traders seeking precise entry points
  • Forex traders looking for momentum-based strategies
  • Traders who prefer clean, price-action based analysis
  • Both manual and automated trading systems

Optimal Trading Hours

Trading is recommended during peak market hours: 12:00 AM - 7:00 PM GMT+0 (UK time)

Package Includes

  • Dynamic Center of Gravity Indicator
  • Detailed setup instructions
  • Direct access to optimization support
  • Compatible with JesVersal Universal EA (sold separately)

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 or 5 Platform
  • Stable internet connection
  • Compatible with all major brokers

For automated trading implementation, get the JesVersal Universal EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126819

MT5 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130519&nbsp;

Contact us for personalized setup assistance and optimization settings to maximize your trading potential.


