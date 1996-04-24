DragonsTail Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Maria Strudov
    Maria Strudov

    Maria Strudov

    • Top manager at  RMM Investing Group
    • Israel
    • 864
    5 (1)
    RMMIG- a senior expert on investment in real estate markets in Europe and the Middle East.Regular participant in the Middle East Analytical Forum - globalization and investment.
    I have been working in the foreign exchange market since 2012 as a private individual.
    4 products 3 comments
  • Version: 2.10
  • Activations: 5

"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions.

The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated direction. The yellow and green lines function as take-profit levels for the first and second trades respectively. After closing the first trade upon reaching the yellow line level, it is recommended to set a stop-loss for the second trade at the level of its opening.

The choice of timeframe and tools depends on the trader's preferences, however, for achieving optimal results it is recommended to use the H4 and D1 timeframes, taking into account the spread size of the selected instrument.

The settings parameters of "Dragon's Tail" can be divided into two groups:

  • Parameters directly affecting trade results:
    • History depth - only affects the display of entry points on the chart. Recommended values: D1 - 10, H4 - 15, H1 - 20.
    • Take-profit 1 and take-profit 2 - affect the final result. Recommended values depending on the timeframe: D1 - 250/450, H4 - 150/250, H1 - 75/150.
  • Parameters responsible for the visual design of the system. These can be set as per the trader's wish.

It's important to remember that "Dragon's Tail" is a system that requires active participation from the trader and cannot operate autonomously. It's crucial to monitor the load on your trading account and make decisions about averaging positions only in cases where it's justified from a market situation and your trading strategy standpoint.

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MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
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