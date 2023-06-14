Forex and Crypto Trade Assistant

The MultiTimeframe Volume Zones Indicator is a powerful tool designed to provide traders with comprehensive insights into market dynamics. It combines several essential features, including volume analysis, Dow Zones, buy and sell arrows, candle timer, and market movement across different time frames. This all-in-one indicator equips traders with valuable information to make informed trading decisions.

Key Features:

  1. Volume Analysis: Gain a deep understanding of market sentiment and strength by analyzing volume patterns. The indicator highlights areas of high volume activity, helping you identify significant price levels and potential reversal zones.

  2. Dow Zones: Leverage the renowned Dow Theory to identify major support and resistance levels. The indicator identifies key Dow Zones, providing crucial reference points for gauging price movements and potential trend reversals.

  3. Buy and Sell Arrows: Receive clear and actionable buy and sell signals directly on your charts. The indicator generates precise arrows, indicating optimal entry points based on a combination of volume analysis, Dow Zones, and other market factors.

  4. Candle Timer: Stay informed about the time remaining for the current candle to close. The candle timer feature ensures you're always aware of the remaining time, enabling you to make timely trading decisions based on your preferred time frame.

  5. Multi Timeframe Analysis: Seamlessly switch between different time frames within a single chart. The indicator allows you to view volume patterns, Dow Zones, and market movements across multiple time frames simultaneously, enabling a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics.

The Multi Timeframe Volume Zones Indicator empowers traders to make informed trading decisions by combining key elements of volume analysis, Dow Theory, buy and sell signals, candle timing, and multi-timeframe analysis. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator provides you with a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, leading to more precise entries, better risk management, and improved trading performance.

Note: The Multi Timeframe Volume Zones Indicator is compatible with Meta Trader 5 (MT5) and is suitable for use in various markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, and indices.


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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PriceEdge AI Prop Firm
Sukhvinder Singh
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PriceEdge AI — Prop Firm   5-Layer Price Action AI · No Grid · No Martingale · Prop Firm Safe   FULL DESCRIPTION PriceEdge AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a five-layer signal confirmation engine. Every trade requires agreement across all five independent analysis layers before execution. If any single layer disagrees, no trade is placed. This conservative approach produces fewer tra
Ranger bot
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Get ready to dominate the markets with Ranger Bot! This innovative Expert Advisor uses a proven strategy to make sure you get the most out of your trades. With its precision coding tools, it identifies and executes only high-quality orders, so you can relax knowing it will handle losses with ease and secure your wins. Take control of your trading today with Ranger Bot! In breakout trading, identifying the day high or day low can be a helpful indicate to determine potential breakout levels. The d
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Superb Trend
Sukhvinder Singh
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Get the best out of your forex trading experience with our Superb Trend   indicator! Our revolutionary technology helps you make smarter and more successful trades, no matter your skill level. With a simple and intuitive interface, you'll be able to analyze trends and make wiser decisions in no time. Stop gambling with your money; start leveraging our Superb Trend Indicator to outperform the market! Trend Signals: Bullish trend will show as Green line. Bearish trend will show as Red line. Supe
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Swingers
Sukhvinder Singh
Utilities
Netting Strategy: Implements a netting strategy for managing multiple positions, optimizing trade efficiency. Flexible Order Distances: Allows users to customize order distances in pips, providing adaptability to various market conditions. Dynamic Take Profit Method: Utilizes a dynamic take profit mechanism, adjusting profit targets based on evolving market dynamics. Adaptive Take Profit Ratio: Users can customize take profit ratios in accordance with the lot size, allowing for precise profit o
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Funded Edge EA
Sukhvinder Singh
Experts
Funded Edge EA is a professional-grade MT5 automated trading system designed for disciplined, rule-based trading with a strong focus on risk control, session precision, and prop-firm compatibility . The EA is built around institutional-style price behavior analysis and operates strictly within predefined trading conditions to ensure consistency, transparency, and capital protection. What Makes Funded Edge EA Stand Out Interactive On-Chart Dashboard – One-click directional control (BUY / SELL
Wall Street Trading Bot
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Professional & Attractive Description for Your Trading Bot Wall Street Trading Bot – Elite Index Reversal Bot Wall Street Trading Bot is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system built exclusively for the world’s most powerful index — US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) .US500 & USTEC.  Full Official Name :  Dow Jones Industrial Average or The Dow / Dow Jones S&P 500 Index or S&P 500 / The S&P Nasdaq-100 Index or Nasdaq-100 / The Nasdaq Designed for serious traders who demand institution
Trade Director
Sukhvinder Singh
Utilities
Trade Director Take Full Control – Instant Bias + One-Click Execution Command every trade with a clean, powerful left-side dashboard featuring an animated real-time gauge that instantly shows market direction strength. Enjoy one-click market orders, full pending order support (Limit & Stop), automatic SL/TP levels, smart non-spammy alerts, and a clutter-free chart experience. Works seamlessly on all Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and Crypto CFDs – ideal for M15, H1, and H4 timeframes. Trade Direc
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