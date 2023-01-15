Superb Trend

Get the best out of your forex trading experience with our Superb Trend   indicator! Our revolutionary technology helps you make smarter and more successful trades, no matter your skill level. With a simple and intuitive interface, you'll be able to analyze trends and make wiser decisions in no time. Stop gambling with your money; start leveraging our Superb Trend Indicator to outperform the market!


Trend Signals:

  1. Bullish trend will show as Green line.
  2. Bearish trend will show as Red line.


  • Super Trend Signal Line for MT5 is the perfect tool for traders that need a reliable and efficient trend change indicator.

  • It offers accurate market signals with customized settings, allowing you to identify the best entry and exit points.

  • Combined with other Cyclicality indicators, it can help you generate profitable trading signals in any market.

  • Best of all, this free version is fully optimized and provides added value for beginners and experienced traders alike. So why wait? Download now!



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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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PriceEdge AI — Prop Firm   5-Layer Price Action AI · No Grid · No Martingale · Prop Firm Safe   FULL DESCRIPTION PriceEdge AI is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 built around a five-layer signal confirmation engine. Every trade requires agreement across all five independent analysis layers before execution. If any single layer disagrees, no trade is placed. This conservative approach produces fewer tra
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Get ready to dominate the markets with Ranger Bot! This innovative Expert Advisor uses a proven strategy to make sure you get the most out of your trades. With its precision coding tools, it identifies and executes only high-quality orders, so you can relax knowing it will handle losses with ease and secure your wins. Take control of your trading today with Ranger Bot! In breakout trading, identifying the day high or day low can be a helpful indicate to determine potential breakout levels. The d
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Utilities
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Funded Edge EA is a professional-grade MT5 automated trading system designed for disciplined, rule-based trading with a strong focus on risk control, session precision, and prop-firm compatibility . The EA is built around institutional-style price behavior analysis and operates strictly within predefined trading conditions to ensure consistency, transparency, and capital protection. What Makes Funded Edge EA Stand Out Interactive On-Chart Dashboard – One-click directional control (BUY / SELL
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Professional & Attractive Description for Your Trading Bot Wall Street Trading Bot – Elite Index Reversal Bot Wall Street Trading Bot is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system built exclusively for the world’s most powerful index — US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) .US500 & USTEC.  Full Official Name :  Dow Jones Industrial Average or The Dow / Dow Jones S&P 500 Index or S&P 500 / The S&P Nasdaq-100 Index or Nasdaq-100 / The Nasdaq Designed for serious traders who demand institution
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Trade Director Take Full Control – Instant Bias + One-Click Execution Command every trade with a clean, powerful left-side dashboard featuring an animated real-time gauge that instantly shows market direction strength. Enjoy one-click market orders, full pending order support (Limit & Stop), automatic SL/TP levels, smart non-spammy alerts, and a clutter-free chart experience. Works seamlessly on all Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and Crypto CFDs – ideal for M15, H1, and H4 timeframes. Trade Direc
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