Alert system from MT4 or MT5 ?

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is there any alert system from metatrader to send a mobile or cell phone message when the market reach a certain price?
 

as sms?
I was reading the article that it is possible to make an email alert - read this article:
 2. Sending notifications as SMS to mobile phone

So, first of all you can set email: Tools menu, then Options and open Email tab.
After that - right mouse click on Alert tab in Toolbox in Metatrader and create the alert.

As I understand from the article - it will be email alert for the price but some mobile operators or email service providers are allowing to re-send email messages to sms for example.

 
Sergey Golubev:

as sms?
I was reading the article that it is possible to make an email alert - read this article:
 2. Sending notifications as SMS to mobile phone

So, first of all you can set email: Tools menu, then Options and open Email tab.
After that - right mouse click on Alert tab in Toolbox in Metatrader and create the alert.

As I understand from the article - it will be email alert for the price but some mobile operators or email service providers are allowing to re-send email messages to sms for example.

Thank you Sergey that's ok for me
 

Currently, no need to send an email and configure complicated web services to resend your email as a sms, etc, etc.

You can configure Push Notifications directly on your MT4 / MT5 and all your Alerts will arrive directly to your mobile phone.


1. You would have to download MT4 / MT5 Mobile aplication (for Android or iOS), and inside that aplication, go to Menu\Settings and go down till you see "MetaQuotes ID" field. You have to remember number appear there.

2. Now, you would have to go inside your PC MT4 / MT5, and go to Tools\Options\Notifications, and there you have to check "Enable Push Notifications" and enter the number you previosly saw inside your mobile aplication (MetaQuotes ID), as I show in the picture:




3. Then, you would have to go to your "Terminal" window, "Alert" tab, right click, select "Create" and configure the alerts that you want, selecting "Notification" in "Action" Menu field, as I show in the picture:




That's all. I hope it help you.

Regards.

 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

Currently, no need to send an email and configure complicated web services to resend your email as a sms, etc, etc.

You can configure Push Notifications directly on your MT4 / MT5 and all your Alerts will arrive directly to your mobile phone.


1. You would have to download MT4 / MT5 Mobile aplication (for Android or iOS), and inside that aplication, go to Menu\Settings and go down till you see "MetaQuotes ID" field. You have to remember number appear there.

2. Now, you would have to go inside your PC MT4 / MT5, and go to Tools\Options\Notifications, and there you have to check "Enable Push Notifications" and enter the number you previosly saw inside your mobile aplication (MetaQuotes ID), as I show in the picture:




3. Then, you would have to go to your "Terminal" window, "Alert" tab, right click, select "Create" and configure the alerts that you want, selecting "Notification" in "Action" Menu field, as I show in the picture:




That's all. I hope it help you.

Regards.

Thank you Jose i will try it and tell the result
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

Currently, no need to send an email and configure complicated web services to resend your email as a sms, etc, etc.

You can configure Push Notifications directly on your MT4 / MT5 and all your Alerts will arrive directly to your mobile phone.


1. You would have to download MT4 / MT5 Mobile aplication (for Android or iOS), and inside that aplication, go to Menu\Settings and go down till you see "MetaQuotes ID" field. You have to remember number appear there.

2. Now, you would have to go inside your PC MT4 / MT5, and go to Tools\Options\Notifications, and there you have to check "Enable Push Notifications" and enter the number you previosly saw inside your mobile aplication (MetaQuotes ID), as I show in the picture:




3. Then, you would have to go to your "Terminal" window, "Alert" tab, right click, select "Create" and configure the alerts that you want, selecting "Notification" in "Action" Menu field, as I show in the picture:




That's all. I hope it help you.

Regards.

perfect   thank you

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