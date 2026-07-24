Where Do I start from? - page 12
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Presenting the book "MQL5 Programming for Traders"
MetaQuotes, 2023.12.15 16:23
We have released the most comprehensive guide to MQL5 programming, authored by experienced algorithmic trader Stanislav Korotky with MetaQuotes' support.
The book is intended for programmers of all levels. Beginners will learn the fundamentals as the book introduces key development tools and basic programming concepts. With this material, you can create, compile, and run your first application in the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Users with experience in other programming languages can immediately advance to the applied part related to creating trading robots and analytical applications in MQL5.
The book is freely available online, under the "Book" section of the MQL5.community website. It consists of seven parts:
The book provides numerous source code examples. Following the explanation, you can implement your own applications in the built-in editor and instantly view program execution results in the platform. The source codes are available in the public project \MQL5\Shared Projects\MQL5Book and in the Code Base.
Start learning MQL5 right now and discover the world of professional algorithmic trading. The knowledge gained will help you bring your ideas to life. You can also apply them in a commercial environment by developing and selling applications through the Market and taking on programming orders in the Freelance.
Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 1): A Procedural Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor
In the world of software development, programming paradigms are the guiding blueprints for writing and organizing code. Much like choosing from different routes to reach a destination, different programming approaches or paradigms exist for accomplishing tasks using MQL5.In two articles, we will explore the basic programming paradigms necessary to build trading tools with MQL5. My goal is to share effective and best-practice methods that produce great results with short and efficient code. I'll explain each programming style and demonstrate it by creating a fully functional Expert Advisor.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading
In this article, we will cover the following topics:
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 2): Navigating Predefined Variables, Common Functions, and Control Flow Statements
Some news about Signal service (machine translation from Russian):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Signals service is in decline
Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07
Along with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday, there will be the following changes:
With these steps we will clear the service of garbage, free up a lot of resources and create a clean storefront.
The next step will be to reform the terms of the account with a signal subscription :
This will improve the quality of the service.
Why are some of the signal sellers still using a demo? I tried making demos for signals and it was not allowed but I still see demo signals going?
But no one can subscribe for them now.
I'm only speculating, but I think that those existing Demo Signals, will probably be progressively phased out over time.
Ok
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading
In this article, we will cover the following topics:
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 2): Navigating Predefined Variables, Common Functions, and Control Flow Statements
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5Welcome back, fellow traders and aspiring algorithmic enthusiasts! As we step into the third chapter of our MQL5 journey, we stand at the crossroads of theory and practice, poised to unravel the secrets behind arrays, custom functions, preprocessors, and event handling. Our mission is to empower every reader, regardless of their programming background, with a profound understanding of these fundamental MQL5 elements.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5Welcome back, fellow traders and aspiring algorithmic enthusiasts! As we step into the third chapter of our MQL5 journey, we stand at the crossroads of theory and practice, poised to unravel the secrets behind arrays, custom functions, preprocessors, and event handling. Our mission is to empower every reader, regardless of their programming background, with a profound understanding of these fundamental MQL5 elements.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 4): Mastering Structures, Classes, and Time Functions
Welcome to Part Four of our MQL5 journey! As we delve into the simplicity of structures, classes, and time functions, our focus is on making complex concepts more approachable. The goal remains the same: to create an inclusive space where the language of MQL5 becomes accessible to all. Remember, your questions are not just welcomed but encouraged; they pave the way for clarity and understanding. Let's continue our exploration together, ensuring that the path to mastering MQL5 is not only educational but also enjoyable.