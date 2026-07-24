Where Do I start from? - page 12

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Presenting the book "MQL5 Programming for Traders"

MetaQuotes, 2023.12.15 16:23

We have released the most comprehensive guide to MQL5 programming, authored by experienced algorithmic trader Stanislav Korotky with MetaQuotes' support.

The book is intended for programmers of all levels. Beginners will learn the fundamentals as the book introduces key development tools and basic programming concepts. With this material, you can create, compile, and run your first application in the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Users with experience in other programming languages can immediately advance to the applied part related to creating trading robots and analytical applications in MQL5.

Presenting the book

The book is freely available online, under the "Book" section of the MQL5.community website. It consists of seven parts:

  1. Introduction to MQL5 and development environment – an overview of the basic principles of MQL5 programming and the MQL5 development environment, including MetaEditor's editing and compiling features.
  2. Fundamentals of MQL5 programming – the basic concepts, including data types, instructions, operators, expressions, variables, code blocks, and program structures applied for procedural-style MQL5 program development.
  3. Object-oriented programming – distinctive features that set MQL5 apart despite its similarities with other languages supporting the OOP paradigm, especially with C++.
  4. Common functions – frequently used built-in functions that are applicable in any program.
  5. Creating application programs – an in-depth look at the architectural nuances of MQL5 programs and their specialization by types of trading-related tasks, such as technical analysis using indicators, chart management, and use of graphical objects, among others.
  6. Trading automation – how to analyze the trading environment and automate trading using robots.
  7. Advanced language tools – a set of specialized APIs aimed at facilitating MQL5 integration with related technologies, including databases, data exchange, OpenCL, and Python.

The book provides numerous source code examples. Following the explanation, you can implement your own applications in the built-in editor and instantly view program execution results in the platform. The source codes are available in the public project \MQL5\Shared Projects\MQL5Book and in the Code Base.

Start learning MQL5 right now and discover the world of professional algorithmic trading. The knowledge gained will help you bring your ideas to life. You can also apply them in a commercial environment by developing and selling applications through the Market and taking on programming orders in the Freelance.


Read the Book

 

Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 1): A Procedural Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor

Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 1): A Procedural Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor

In the world of software development, programming paradigms are the guiding blueprints for writing and organizing code. Much like choosing from different routes to reach a destination, different programming approaches or paradigms exist for accomplishing tasks using MQL5.

In two articles, we will explore the basic programming paradigms necessary to build trading tools with MQL5. My goal is to share effective and best-practice methods that produce great results with short and efficient code. I'll explain each programming style and demonstrate it by creating a fully functional Expert Advisor.
Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 1): A Procedural Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor
Understanding Programming Paradigms (Part 1): A Procedural Approach to Developing a Price Action Expert Advisor
  • www.mql5.com
Learn about programming paradigms and their application in MQL5 code. This article explores the specifics of procedural programming, offering hands-on experience through a practical example. You'll learn how to develop a price action expert advisor using the EMA indicator and candlestick price data. Additionally, the article introduces you to the functional programming paradigm.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading

Without any prior programming experience, learning MQL5 can be difficult but not impossible. Understanding MQL5, a specialized language created for algorithmic trading, necessitates having both programming and financial market expertise.

In this article, we will cover the following topics:

  • Introduction to Programming
  • Types of MQL5 Programs
  • MetaEditor IDE
  • MQL5 Language Basics

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 2): Navigating Predefined Variables, Common Functions, and Control Flow Statements 

Welcome back to our MQL5 journey! In Part One, we embarked on the adventure of algorithmic trading, breaking down the complexities of MQL5  for beginners without prior programming experience. As we step into Part Two, the excitement continues as we delve even deeper into the essential building blocks of MQL5. Our goal is simple yet profound: to ensure everyone, regardless of their programming background, feels the embrace of understanding. Feel free to ask any questions, and let's unravel the intricacies of MQL5 together. Let's forge a community where every voice is heard and every journey in algorithmic trading is shared.
 

Some news about Signal service (machine translation from Russian):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The Signals service is in decline

Renat Fatkhullin , 2024.01.17 12:07

Along with the release of MetaTrader 5 this Friday, there will be the following changes:

  1. Support for signals on any non-real accounts (demo, contest, cents, etc.) for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 is completely removed
  2. The ability to register demo or private signals on the site is removed
  3. The ability to create free signals is removed
  4. MQL5 functions SignalsXXXX are abolished; they return empty data and the code ERR_MQLAPI_FUNCTION_NOT_ALLOWED
  5. Signals can only be created by users who have received seller status


With these steps we will clear the service of garbage, free up a lot of resources and create a clean storefront.


The next step will be to reform the terms of the account with a signal subscription :

  1. Any copiers are prohibited - they are the ones who stole our signals service
  2. Connections with read only passwords are prohibited - this is how they are stolen from other people’s copy trading services
  3. All MQL5 functions will produce empty open positions/orders/trade history - copiers will be useless
  4. Inability to bypass these conditions by connecting from other copies of terminals

This will improve the quality of the service.

 
Sergey Golubev #: Some news about Signal service (machine translation from Russian):

Why are some of the signal sellers still using a demo?  I tried making demos for signals and it was not allowed but I still see demo signals going?

 
Thomas Bradley Butler #: Why are some of the signal sellers still using a demo?  I tried making demos for signals and it was not allowed but I still see demo signals going?
I do not know about the demo signals which were created before this announcement was made.
But no one can subscribe for them now.
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5 - Merkel Launches the MetroTrader 5 Platform Update for 2016
  • 2023.12.20
  • www.mql5.com
The metatrader 5 platform update will be released on thursday, january 18, 2024. I am looking forward to the day when mt5 supports 5 more timeframes (d2, d3, d4, w2 and w3) for better multi-time frame analysis when trading long term
[Deleted]  
Thomas Bradley Butler #: Why are some of the signal sellers still using a demo?  I tried making demos for signals and it was not allowed but I still see demo signals going?
I'm only speculating, but I think that those existing Demo Signals, will probably be progressively phased out over time.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
I'm only speculating, but I think that those existing Demo Signals, will probably be progressively phased out over time.

Ok

 
Sergey Golubev #:
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading

Without any prior programming experience, learning MQL5 can be difficult but not impossible. Understanding MQL5, a specialized language created for algorithmic trading, necessitates having both programming and financial market expertise.

In this article, we will cover the following topics:

  • Introduction to Programming
  • Types of MQL5 Programs
  • MetaEditor IDE
  • MQL5 Language Basics
Sergey Golubev #:

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 2): Navigating Predefined Variables, Common Functions, and Control Flow Statements 

Welcome back to our MQL5 journey! In Part One, we embarked on the adventure of algorithmic trading, breaking down the complexities of MQL5  for beginners without prior programming experience. As we step into Part Two, the excitement continues as we delve even deeper into the essential building blocks of MQL5. Our goal is simple yet profound: to ensure everyone, regardless of their programming background, feels the embrace of understanding. Feel free to ask any questions, and let's unravel the intricacies of MQL5 together. Let's forge a community where every voice is heard and every journey in algorithmic trading is shared.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5 

Welcome back, fellow traders and aspiring algorithmic enthusiasts! As we step into the third chapter of our MQL5 journey, we stand at the crossroads of theory and practice, poised to unravel the secrets behind arrays, custom functions, preprocessors, and event handling. Our mission is to empower every reader, regardless of their programming background, with a profound understanding of these fundamental MQL5 elements.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Explore the fundamentals of MQL5 programming in this beginner-friendly article, where we demystify arrays, custom functions, preprocessors, and event handling, all explained with clarity making every line of code accessible. Join us in unlocking the power of MQL5 with a unique approach that ensures understanding at every step. This article sets the foundation for mastering MQL5, emphasizing the explanation of each line of code, and providing a distinct and enriching learning experience.
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 3): Mastering the Core Elements of MQL5 

Welcome back, fellow traders and aspiring algorithmic enthusiasts! As we step into the third chapter of our MQL5 journey, we stand at the crossroads of theory and practice, poised to unravel the secrets behind arrays, custom functions, preprocessors, and event handling. Our mission is to empower every reader, regardless of their programming background, with a profound understanding of these fundamental MQL5 elements.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 4): Mastering Structures, Classes, and Time Functions

Welcome to Part Four of our MQL5 journey! As we delve into the simplicity of structures, classes, and time functions, our focus is on making complex concepts more approachable. The goal remains the same: to create an inclusive space where the language of MQL5 becomes accessible to all. Remember, your questions are not just welcomed but encouraged; they pave the way for clarity and understanding. Let's continue our exploration together, ensuring that the path to mastering MQL5 is not only educational but also enjoyable.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 4): Mastering Structures, Classes, and Time Functions
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 4): Mastering Structures, Classes, and Time Functions
  • www.mql5.com
Unlock the secrets of MQL5 programming in our latest article! Delve into the essentials of structures, classes, and time functions, empowering your coding journey. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced developer, our guide simplifies complex concepts, providing valuable insights for mastering MQL5. Elevate your programming skills and stay ahead in the world of algorithmic trading!
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