Cancel Signal
Hi, Can someone please help. Some months back I opted to become a signal provider. However now I want to buy/following a signal but I can't because my account is seen as a signal provider. How do I cancel this signal
- I want to create my own signal. but my account has subscribed Johnpaul's signal ,now the signal is finished .How can I canceled the signal?
- how to become signal provider
- Discussion of article "How to Become a Successful Signal Provider on MQL5.com"
Khulekani Ndlovu:
Hi, Can someone please help. Some months back I opted to become a signal provider. However now I want to buy/following a signal but I can't because my account is seen as a signal provider. How do I cancel this signal
Hi, Can someone please help. Some months back I opted to become a signal provider. However now I want to buy/following a signal but I can't because my account is seen as a signal provider. How do I cancel this signal
Go to your signal page and click the delete option on the settings wheel on the far right side.
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