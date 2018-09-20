Cancel Signal

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Hi, Can someone please help. Some months back I opted to become a signal provider. However now I want to buy/following a signal but I can't because my account is seen as a signal provider. How do I cancel this signal
 
Khulekani Ndlovu:
Hi, Can someone please help. Some months back I opted to become a signal provider. However now I want to buy/following a signal but I can't because my account is seen as a signal provider. How do I cancel this signal

Go to your signal page and click the delete option on the settings wheel on the far right side.


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