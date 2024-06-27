New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4150: Trading report export and new machine learning methods in MQL5
- investfox.com
MetaEditor: Updated available models in the Copilot automatic coding assistant. Added ChatGPT-4 Turbo model, removed outdated implementations.
What is the limit of tokens for sending?
A prompt of 2728 characters including spaces (not tokens) results in the following error:
Copilot too many tokens sent, change Maximum tokens according to the model 'gpt-4-1106-preview' limits in Tools->Options->Copilot (400) in 422 ms
The web version of chatgpt processes the same prompt without problems.
The version seems to have some bugs regarding custom indicators.
When you apply any custom indicator to your chart the very first time, it works. But when you delete the indicator from indicator window or change the timeframes, it does not work.
The journal mentions that the indicator was "loaded successfully" on the chart on the selected timeframe, but its not visible.
The only option left is to restart mt5 and the custom indicators seems to work on the timeframe on which you applied before closing mt5. Again, when you change the timeframe or remove or apply the custom indicator, it does not work.
You can check this with any custom indicator.
platform details : 2024.01.19 18:47:15.229 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, AVX2, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 830 / 931 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+5.
Please assist with the issue.
Thanks
According to documentation, it is possible to have user defined types.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/basis/types/typedef
This feature seems broken for normal types. (Broken in 4040 and beyond, checked 3003, broken, havent checked other versions)
typedef int INT; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { INT my_int_var = 4; return(INIT_FAILED); }
Result:
It still works for function pointer definitions.
- www.mql5.com
Everything is fine for me with this build especially with the custom indicators which is working good as with the old build:
So, not a problem with any custom indicators at all (I checked almost all custom indicators which I have in MT5).
Hi
The covariance matrix has a limit and breaks EAs
Limit in covariance matrix library? - Moving Average, MA - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- 2023.12.22
- www.mql5.com
The version seems to have some bugs regarding custom indicators.
When you apply any custom indicator to your chart the very first time, it works. But when you delete the indicator from indicator window or change the timeframes, it does not work.
The journal mentions that the indicator was "loaded successfully" on the chart on the selected timeframe, but its not visible.
The only option left is to restart mt5 and the custom indicators seems to work on the timeframe on which you applied before closing mt5. Again, when you change the timeframe or remove or apply the custom indicator, it does not work.
You can check this with any custom indicator.
platform details : 2024.01.19 18:47:15.229 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, AVX2, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 830 / 931 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+5.
Please assist with the issue.
Thanks
same probleme win 11 and mac ventura for dashborad indicator
The version seems to have some bugs regarding custom indicators.
When you apply any custom indicator to your chart the very first time, it works. But when you delete the indicator from indicator window or change the timeframes, it does not work.
The journal mentions that the indicator was "loaded successfully" on the chart on the selected timeframe, but its not visible.
The only option left is to restart mt5 and the custom indicators seems to work on the timeframe on which you applied before closing mt5. Again, when you change the timeframe or remove or apply the custom indicator, it does not work.
You can check this with any custom indicator.
platform details : 2024.01.19 18:47:15.229 Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-7700HQ @ 2.80GHz, AVX2, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 830 / 931 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+5.
Please assist with the issue.
Thanks
Same here after I change Timeframe:
just updated and all indicators are not functioning correctly,
how do i fix this? or downgrade back to 2023 version?
please assist
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
The new version provides the ability to save trading reports as HTML and PDF files. With this option, you can easily share your trading achievements with colleagues and investors. Another innovation enables the saving of the current Market Watch state to a file.
This build introduces new MQL5 functions for matrix and vector operations, which are used in machine learning. In addition, it provides improvements to the code profiler and strategy tester.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
The margin is calculated based on the instrument price at the time the specification window opens and is not updated in real-time. Therefore, the values should be considered indicative. To recalculate values based on current prices, reopen the instrument specification.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The update will be available through the Live Update system.