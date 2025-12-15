How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 91

Sergey Golubev:

mql5 book:


Other languages also available: 

 

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to trade

Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.25 09:56

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

This is the fundamental article for the people who do not have time to read many articles. So, it is everything described (or by the links to the other explanation) in one place.

Example - read here:

2.1. Find a Server by the Broker's Name. Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.


Then, you can open an account.

So, you can read it, open demo account and start.


 

Hi,

 is there any way to show the commission column on the Toolbox for MT5?  

 
Mohammed Mounir:

I do not know (I can not check because I did not have commission so I have no idea about it can be shown or not sorry).
 

New MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing trading history as positions and tester improvements


On hedging accounts, the new history form is similar to the account history used in MetaTrader 4.


 

New MetaTrader 5 build 1525: Representing trading history as positions and tester improvements

Terminal:  A new command has been added, which allows visualizing trades on a symbol's chart.
  • If you need to show deals of a selected position/symbol, click "Add [symbol name] Deals". Appropriate deals will be displayed on all currently open charts of the selected symbol. If there are no open charts of that symbol, a new chart will be opened.
  • Click "Add All Deals" in order to show deals of all symbols from the account history. Appropriate deals of corresponding symbols will be added to all open charts.


 
honest_knave:
This in the History column i need it on the trade column 
 

do anyone know why this arrow is shown when i open any trades ?

 its Manual trading not auto as shown below

 
and also the news notification at the bottom how can i remove it?
