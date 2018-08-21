MetaTrader 'Signal Tab' disappeared and Signals not being picked up from Provider
It may be good to see the situation ... you are not on VPS? Home PC?
if yes so -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.21 15:42
You are not on VPS?
If you are not on VPS so restart your Metatrader to force re-synchronization -
- Re-synchronization is performed in regular situations as well: after re-starting the terminal, re-connecting to the trading account, depositing funds to the account, etc.
- If the system detects positions not based on signals on the Subscriber's account, it offers to close them or skips such positions depending on the "Synchronize positions without confirmations" setting.
and after that - upoad log file to the thread (to see what is going on with the signal or Metatrader or any).
It may be good to see the situation ... you are not on VPS? Home PC?
if yes so -
I'm using MetaTrader 4 FYI.
This hasnt helped, i am using pc yes
I'm using MetaTrader 4 FYI.
This hasnt helped, i am using pc yes
Did you subscribe to the signal?
If yes so - restart Metatrader, copy log file (the text) and place it here.
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Example of log file - read this post in rus part of the forum here (log file will help because we can understand a lot of things reading this file).
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Besides, there is one good thread where the forum users were trying to solve/to advice some issue (the issue was solved).
You can read this thread with in-built translator which is located on the every post on the forum.
The thread is here.
This morning my Signals tab had disappeared from my terminal in the MetaTrader, upon further inspection i see that my provider is currently having new subscriptions blocked due to high risk draw-down. Could this be linked? Or am i missing something as the tab has gone completely and i cannot check any signal data nor subscribe to a new one. Also since i'm no longer connected to the signal provider i am worried about the multiple open positions that have been left behind.
Does anybody have advice/experience or going through a similar issue.
I think its a problem related to your broker, so please contact them.
Your signal provider is in trouble, but this is not the reason for the missing signals tab.
I don't know of any other MQL5 members encountering the same problem, so must be unique to you only.
Strange... It seems that signal is not listed anymore. Actually, the most subcribed signals are not listed anymore. Were they closed? Or is this a bug?
If the signal exists so you can find the signal on the following way:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Way to find signal in MT4 platform?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.23 12:49
You can use search on the top right corner of any page of the forum for example.
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As to finding the signal (any signal) by name in the Metatrader so you can use Metatrader's search feature as well, for example:
MT4 -
MT5 -
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...
Strange... It seems that signal is not listed anymore. Actually, the most subcribed signals are not listed anymore. Were they closed? Or is this a bug?
The signals that have more than 30% open trades drawdown are not listed in the MQL5 signals database.
The signals that have more than 30% open trades drawdown are not listed in the MQL5 signals database.
I didn't know that. Thanks for information!
It seems all signals that have a big number of subscribers are in trouble!
Hi,
I think I have the same problem. I mean... I wanted to amend the threshold limit, but the option "signal" disappears. See prin screen below
In this window I used to amend the threshold limit as I would like.
Thanks for your help.
Hi,
I think I have the same problem. I mean... I wanted to amend the threshold limit, but the option "signal" disappears. See prin screen below
In this window I used to amend the threshold limit as I would like.
Thanks for your help.
So, same broker indicates that this is a broker and not a MQL5 issue.
Please, contact your broker.
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This morning my Signals tab had disappeared from my terminal in the MetaTrader, upon further inspection i see that my provider is currently having new subscriptions blocked due to high risk draw-down. Could this be linked? Or am i missing something as the tab has gone completely and i cannot check any signal data nor subscribe to a new one. Also since i'm no longer connected to the signal provider i am worried about the multiple open positions that have been left behind.
Does anybody have advice/experience or going through a similar issue.