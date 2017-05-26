More than 100 major brokers around the world offer MetaTrader 5
I like using mt4 Maybe one day We must use MT5 for future
i found that there are only 36 brokers provided MT5 platform.
https://www.100forexbrokers.com/mt5brokers
i found that there are only 36 brokers provided MT5 platform.
https://www.100forexbrokers.com/mt5brokers
Because MetaQuotes (the developer of MT5) told that more than 100 brokers are using MT5, and as I understand - MetaQuotes are providing the MT5 to the brokers as well so they know how many brokers ... and how this website 100forexbrokers knows?
Should we reply on that website 100forexbrokers? When they are receiving the information from?
Because MetaQuotes (the developer of MT5) told that more than 100 brokers are using MT5, and as I understand - MetaQuotes are providing the MT5 to the brokers as well so they know how many brokers ... and how this website 100forexbrokers knows?
because i am searching MT5 broker from website 100forexbrokers.
can give me the list of brokers are using MT5 which more than 100 brokers
because i am searching MT5 broker from website 100forexbrokers.
can give me the list of brokers are using MT5 which more than 100 brokers
I do not have the list. You can ask MetaQuotes.
Besides, as I see - some brokers do not like this website 100forexbrokers and they are not going to provide the information to them. Example with the brokers which are not listed there:
i found that there are only 36 brokers provided MT5 platform.
https://www.100forexbrokers.com/mt5brokers
Read here :
http://www.financemagnates.com/forex/technology/exclusive-metaquotes-raises-monthly-support-fees-additional-mt4-servers/
"Earlier today the company (MT) highlighted in an official announcement that the effort is paying off with over 100 brokers currently offering the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. With a license fee of $25,000 the latest solution from MetaQuotes is substantially cheaper than the lucrative MetaTrader 4 license that costs about $100,000 for retail brokers."
This is the way MT5 will try to prevail on MT4.
This mean that most trader are manual trader. It's why they added Hedging on MT5.
There is no différence for a manual trader between MT4 and MT5 ... now.
For automatic trader there is a big difference.
- 2016.12.21
- Victor Golovtchenko
- www.financemagnates.com
Hi, I'm new to trade can any one help me find a light broker that I can trade with...I have been scammed before and it's not nice..please guys
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Recently, a number of major brokers, including ActivTrades, Just2Trade, NAS Broker and Halifax Investment Services, announced the launch of MetaTrader 5 with hedging. This trend was supported by other prominent market players: GLOBAL FX, Global Equity Brokers (GEB) and Forexer Limited. The number of such companies is growing on a weekly basis — totally, more than 100 brokers from over the world already offer the flagship platform for trading on financial markets to their clients.
"We, in NAS Broker, are glad to present our clients with MetaTrader 5 — a professional multi-asset next-generation trading platform," says Oleg Sergeev, Senior Analyst at NAS Broker. "Multiple exciting technological innovations allow professional traders to increase their trading efficiency right now: the advanced MQL5 programming language, the MQL5 Cloud network, the new timeframes and the main features – the depth of market and the new strategy tester. In NAS Broker, we support both netting and hedging accounts suiting the needs of various trading strategies".
"Just2Trade Online focuses on high-tech brokerage solutions for all major world markets," notes Evgeny Zhilin, Head of Operations at Just2Trade Online, explaining the company's choice of the platform. "While having such a powerful product as MetaTrader 5, we do our best to make maximum use of it. Currently, Just2Trade clients have direct access to over 9 000 tools on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE, FSE, MOEX, CME, NYMEX, ICE, EUREX, as well as the Forex market from a single account on the MetaTrader 5 platform".
"Halifax Investment Services, an Australian and New Zealand licensed market maker, is proud to offer MetaTrader 5 to its clients and global White Label partners", says Jonathan Schneider, Head of Sales for Halifax. "We offer both exchange traded and OTC products via MetaTrader 5, thus fully revealing its true multi-asset nature. MetaTrader 5 allows Halifax and its White Label partners to compete on all fronts".
"The addition of hedging meets the aspirations of many traders, current MetaTrader 5 users as well as others," adds Ricardo Evangelista, International Desk Manager at ActivTrades. "We believe it will appeal to many, including those currently using MetaTrader 4. From the early days, following the launch of MetaTrader 5, the request for hedging has been a constant. It was something desired by traders interested in exploring the potential of the platform but put off by the restriction on hedging. Now that is available we expect to see an increase in the demand for MetaTrader 5".