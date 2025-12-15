How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 138

New comment
 
This is very interesting (and very usefull) article with video:
How to setup MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 for simple automated trading -
  • MetaTrader 5 Download
  • More helpful content available
  • What hardware do I need?
  • How to install MetaTrader
  • How to connect a Demo account
  • How to adjust your chart settings
  • How to adjust options for auto trading
  • Your first automated backtest
  • How to import an Expert Advisor
 
Video: How to setup MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 for simple automated trading
Video: How to setup MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 for simple automated trading
  • www.mql5.com
In this little video course you will learn how to download, install and setup MetaTrader 5 for Automated Trading. You will also learn how to adjust the chart settings and the options for automated trading. You will do your first backtest and by the end of this course you will know how to import an Expert Advisor that can automatically trade 24/7 while you don't have to sit in front of your screen.
 

Market math: profit, loss and costs

Market math

After reading this article, you will receive a complete and working mathematical model, as well as learn to understand and correctly calculate everything related to orders.
Market math: profit, loss and costs
Market math: profit, loss and costs
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, I will show you how to calculate the total profit or loss of any trade, including commission and swap. I will provide the most accurate mathematical model and use it to write the code and compare it with the standard. Besides, I will also try to get on the inside of the main MQL5 function to calculate profit and get to the bottom of all the necessary values from the specification.
 

Hello Sergey

I have a question regarding VPS.  If I have two different signal provider's, can I use the  MQL5 VPS service for both signal providers on my mt5 terminal?


Thank you,


Kerry

 
kerryedwards #:

Hello Sergey

I have a question regarding VPS.  If I have two different signal provider's, can I use the  MQL5 VPS service for both signal providers on my mt5 terminal?


Thank you,


Kerry

The MQL5 VPS is per trading account (not per Metatrader). And the signal subscription is per one trading account too.
So, it is necessary two VPS.
 
can you tell me how to trade with money?
 
ELSI VLORE #:
can you tell me how to trade with money?

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a...
 
Is there a way to trade without putting lot size each time i trade. Can it  automatically put lot size according to account balance
 
Mad trader Trader #:
Is there a way to trade without putting lot size each time i trade. Can it  automatically put lot size according to account balance
Yes, there are a lot of tools and many trading robotsd which are automatically trading for you.
There are free EAs (trading robots) from the Market and CodeBase or commercial EAs from the Market.
And if you did not find anything in CodeBase and in the Market so you can order it in Freelance for example.


The selecting good EA/robot for your personal money is difficult process, and you can do it by yourself.

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Forex Market – App Store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots, Expert Advisors and technical indicators
Forex Market – App Store of MetaTrader 5 trading robots, Expert Advisors and technical indicators
  • www.mql5.com
An official showcase of applications for trading from the terminal
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Yes, there are a lot of tools and many trading robotsd which are automatically trading for you.
There are free EAs (trading robots) from the Market and CodeBase or commercial EAs from the Market.
And if you did not find anything in CodeBase and in the Market so you can order it in Freelance for example.


The selecting good EA/robot for your personal money is difficult process, and you can do it by yourself.

How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Thanks for the info. But can you tell me about these tools. I am new to mt5. I just want to trade manually, just want the lot size by default changed to the percentage of the account balance and i just have to click buy or sell
 
Mad trader Trader #:
Thanks for the info. But can you tell me about these tools. I am new to mt5. I just want to trade manually, just want the lot size by default changed to the percentage of the account balance and i just have to click buy or sell

About "automatically put lot size according to account balance " during the manual trading?
It should be some kind of manual trader with MM (money management) ...
You should search it by yourself (also - about how it works, how to use it and more ...).

... or go to Freelance service and the coders will make this tool for you (for money).
But it is more good to search for this tool first because I think - it may be free tools for that.

-----------------

Free tools in CodeBase: search result links.

Free tools in the Market: search result links.
1...131132133134135136137138139140141142143144145146
New comment