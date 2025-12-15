How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 138
Market math: profit, loss and costs
Hello Sergey
I have a question regarding VPS. If I have two different signal provider's, can I use the MQL5 VPS service for both signal providers on my mt5 terminal?
Thank you,
Kerry
can you tell me how to trade with money?
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
Is there a way to trade without putting lot size each time i trade. Can it automatically put lot size according to account balance
There are free EAs (trading robots) from the Market and CodeBase or commercial EAs from the Market.
And if you did not find anything in CodeBase and in the Market so you can order it in Freelance for example.
The selecting good EA/robot for your personal money is difficult process, and you can do it by yourself.
How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
Yes, there are a lot of tools and many trading robotsd which are automatically trading for you.
There are free EAs (trading robots) from the Market and CodeBase or commercial EAs from the Market.
And if you did not find anything in CodeBase and in the Market so you can order it in Freelance for example.
The selecting good EA/robot for your personal money is difficult process, and you can do it by yourself.
How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
Thanks for the info. But can you tell me about these tools. I am new to mt5. I just want to trade manually, just want the lot size by default changed to the percentage of the account balance and i just have to click buy or sell
About "automatically put lot size according to account balance " during the manual trading?
It should be some kind of manual trader with MM (money management) ...
You should search it by yourself (also - about how it works, how to use it and more ...).
... or go to Freelance service and the coders will make this tool for you (for money).
But it is more good to search for this tool first because I think - it may be free tools for that.
-----------------
Free tools in CodeBase: search result links.Free tools in the Market: search result links.