MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5 VPS in relation to AVX512 and AVX2 - post (all the details - read this page)

Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902

Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.04 20:44

We have released a beta version of the 3913 terminal, built with AVX2 support. ONNX support also with AVX2.

You can update:

  • from the MetaQuotes-Demo server to 3913 where the update mode on AVX2 will turn on, and then wait for the next update 3914, which will already happen on the AVX2 version
  • or from the web installer 3913, which will immediately install AVX2 if the processor supports it


MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5 VPS in relation to AVX512 and AVX2 - post (all the details - read this page)

The announcement:
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs

MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs

MetaQuotes, 2023.09.07 17:55

The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform is to be released on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The new version features the balance operation commands allowing traders to deposit and withdraw funds from their trading account directly in the terminal. Integration of payment systems into MetaTrader 5 provides traders with the opportunity to manage funds in one click without leaving the client terminal.

MetaTrader 5 build 3930

In addition, we have added support for AVX/AVX2/AVX512 instructions to the MQL5 compiler and to the client terminal itself. Now developers of trading robots can develop programs taking into account the advanced capabilities of modern processors. This speeds up vector calculations and mathematical operations.

Also, starting with build 3930, the MetaTrader 5 client terminal itself will be installed and updated to match the architecture of the CPU it is installed on.

All installers, including the versions for MetaTrader 4, are of only 64-bit type now. The release of 32-bit installers has been discontinued.
Previously installed 32-bit platform versions will work until January 1, 2024.


The new version also adds improvements to the web terminal - added a custom period for trading history, accelerated the initial loading of the terminal, as well as added the ability to change/delete and save the password.

The update will feature the following changes:


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3930

  1. Terminal: Added support for balance operations for depositing/withdrawing funds from a trading account directly in the client terminal.

    We have added integration of the most popular payment systems directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform, which allows brokers to provide traders with a new level of service. When depositing or topping up, simply select the method that suits you best and complete the transaction. For more convenience, traders can save selected cards so as not to enter card details each time. Brokers do not store payment details and card numbers. The payment data entered by a user is sent over a secure channel to the user-selected payment system.

    The new functionality provides traders with the opportunity to manage funds in one click without leaving the client terminal.


    Balance operations in MetaTrader 5

  2. Terminal: Added the usage of AVX2 instructions in case they are supported by CPU. This will allow for more efficient use of the CPU capabilities. Now, when installing or updating, the terminal itself will determine the CPU architecture and install the most optimal version. During the launch, the terminal sends a message (AVX/AVX2) to the log displaying the set of instructions the terminal is built for.
    Terminal	MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3914 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Terminal	Windows 10 build 19045, 20 x Intel Xeon  E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, AVX, 41 / 63 Gb memory, 58 / 280 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2

    Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) is an extension of the x86 instruction set for Intel and AMD microprocessors proposed back in 2008. Further development has led to the appearance of AVX2 and AVX-512 (2013).

  3. Terminal: In addition to the two versions of MetaTrader 5 terminals on X64 and AVX, we have released the third version of the desktop terminal compiled with direct support for AVX2 commands. At the same time, ONNX models now also work with support for AVX2 commands.
  4. Terminal: Added display of links to the broker's necessary regulatory documents. You can now obtain all the necessary legal information from your broker directly in the client terminal in Help - Terms & Conditions.



    Links to the broker's necessary regulatory documents

  5. Terminal: Fixed 2FA authorization in case of the additional use of the extended authorization using certificates.
  6. Terminal: Fixed display of internal mail messages when working on MacOS.
  7. Terminal: Fixed display of the Signals window when working in Wine.
  8. Terminal: Released new MetaTrader 4 and 5 installers for Linux.
  9. Terminal: Added commands for visiting Linux and Mac terminal version download pages in Help. For traders' convenience, we have created a special section of the website with terminal versions for all platforms, as well as for trading in a browser.



    Added commands for visiting Linux and Mac terminal version download pages

  10. Terminal: Fixed embedding images into internal mail.
  11. Terminal: Released new MetaTrader 5 terminal installers for Mac with support for M1/M2 processors. Due to the transition to Wine 8.0.1, we strongly recommend that you remove old versions and install new ones. When using Wine versions older than 8.0.0, a message about the need for an update is displayed in the terminal log.
  12. Terminal: Added "VPS Hosting Speed Up" display in the network scan menu indicating the ping to your trading server. This allows you to clearly see the reduction in network delays when renting a built-in VPS.


    Added VPS Hosting Speed Up display in the network scan menu indicating the ping to your trading server

  13. Terminal: Strengthened the requirements for minimum password complexity, namely:
    • password length - at least 8 characters
    • the password must contain at least 1 character in upper and lower case, at least 1 digit and at least 1 special character.
  14. Terminal: Usable links in terminal logs. Now when clicking on lines with https:// links, users are sent to their browsers and the link is opened.
  15. VPS Hosting: Added the ability to send and run EX5 programs compiled under the x64/AVX/AVX2 command set. Programs for AVX512 are not supported on the built-in VPS.
  16. VPS Hosting: Increased the number of locations for renting the built-in VPS by 25. Now the selection of the closest server has become even wider.
  17. MQL5: Added control of compilation settings, including selection of extended processor instruction sets — AVX, AVX2, AVX512 and FMA3.

    Modern CPUs have a set of advanced instructions that significantly speed up mathematical calculations, but the vast majority of modern programs do not use these capabilities. We have added support for these instructions to the MQL5 language compiler, which allows for more efficient and faster code generation.

    We have also added the ability to choose which type of instructions to compile an MQL5 program with. You can specify both general settings for single programs in MetaEditor Options, and apply personal ones in project settings:



    Compilation settings in MetaEditor

  18. MQL5: Added the ENUM_AVERAGE_MODE and ENUM_CLASSIFICATION_METRIC enumerations to the Matrix and Vector Methods.
  19. MQL5: Added Set method for vectors.
  20. MQL5: Revised OpenCL initialization - now it is initialized by the first actual use, not by loading an MQL5 program containing OpenCL functions.
  21. MQL5: Fixed an error when calling the SocketIsConnected function.
  22. MQL5: Fixed delay in calling the OnDeinit method when unloading custom indicators.
  23. MQL5: Fixed a compiler error, which caused incorrect calculation of the string length in the indicator_label property leading to incorrect display of tooltips for graphical objects.
  24. MQL5: Fixed the use of multi-line comments in the macro body. An example of a macro where the error occurred:
    #define MACRO1 /*
#define MACRO2 */
void OnStart()
{
#ifdef MACRO2
    Print( 2 );
#else
    Print( 1 );
#endif
}
  25. MQL5: Fixed the order of parameters of the MathAtan2 function. The order now matches the similar function in C++.
  26. MQL5: Added the new TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE value to the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_STRING enumeration. Also added the __CPU_ARCHITECTURE__ macro. Obtaining the CPU architecture of the computer the terminal is running on. Example of use:
    void OnStart()
  {
   Print("CPU name:         ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_CPU_NAME));
   Print("CPU cores:        ",TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_CPU_CORES));
   Print("CPU architecture: ",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_CPU_ARCHITECTURE));  
   Print("");
   Print("EX5 architecture: ",__CPU_ARCHITECTURE__);                            
  }

CPU name:         12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K
CPU cores:        24
CPU architecture: AVX2 + FMA3

EX5 architecture: AVX

  27. MQL5: Changed the extern modifier behavior. Now declaration of a variable with the extern modifier is a variable pre-declaration.

    New restrictions:
    1. The pre-declaration of a variable should not contain initialization, for example, when compiling the code below, we get the following error "X - extern variable initialization is not allowed":
      extern int X=0;

void OnStart()
  {
  }

    2. The extern variable should be declared in the program without the 'extern' keyword, for example, when compiling the code below, we will get the error "unresolved extern variable X":
      extern int X;

void OnStart()
  {
  }

    3. When using extern, it is important to pay attention to the initialization order, because a variable can be accessed before it is initialized, for example, the following code will yield "Y=0 X=5" in the log since initialization of variable Y occurs before initialization of variable X:
      extern int X;
int        Y=X;

void OnStart(void)
  {
   Print("Y=",Y," X=",X);
  }
  
int X=_Digits;

  28. Updated ALGLIB library up to version 3.19. ALGLIB is a high-performance numerical analysis library designed to work with numerical methods and data analysis algorithms.

    We have revised existing library classes to use matrices and vectors, and also added new functionality from ALGLIB 3.19. All source code has been revised and brought to a single design style. The source code of the ALGLIB library is located in <terminal data directory>\MQL5\Include\Math\Alglib. Test scripts are located in MQL5\Scripts\UnitTests\Alglib.

    Unfortunately, the changes in the ALGLIB library version 3.19 for MQL5 were quite significant, so there is no backward compatibility. If your codes use the ALGLIB library for MQL5 version 3.5, you need to explicitly check your programs and make the necessary changes.

    In addition to the library itself, test scripts were also updated - the number of tests increased from 29 to 91 for classes and from 143 to 152 for interfaces. Thus, MetaTrader 5 platform developers provide traders with the most efficient solutions:

    • MQL5 language, which is as good as C++ in terms of speed;
    • built-in processing of SQLite databases, OpenCL calculations, DirectX support and integration with Python;
    • mathematical libraries, including Fuzzy logicStatistics and updated ALGLIB.

  29. MetaEditor: Fixed an error occasionally causing freezes during compilation.
  30. MetaEditor: Improved display of local variables when debugging.
  31. Updated user interface translations.
  32. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.


MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3930

  1. Added display of the Ask price to the chart settings.



    Added display of the Ask price to the chart settings

  2. Accelerated initial terminal loading.
  3. Added the ability to change the password.
  4. Added the ability to delete and save the password.
  5. Added a custom period for displaying trading history.
  6. Fixed forced password change.
  7. Fixed calculation of diff — the distance between the open price and TP/SL levels.



    Fixed calculation of diff — the distance between the open price and TP/SL levels

  8. Fixed ticks stop error when closing all orders/deals.
  9. Fixed display of Economic calendar events. Sometimes, they were not displayed on the chart despite the option being enabled.
  10. Fixed indicator reset when changing a chart symbol.
  11. Fixed an error in the form of opening a real account when confirming the phone/email.
  12. Added new translations and corrected existing ones.


New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3950: Withdrawal/deposit in the terminal and updated trading report

lynxntech , 2023.09.15 12:03

I don't understand how the window works

right-click on "Trade" or "History" -> "Report" -> "Review" and the "Reports" window opens, just a white screen and everything is bild 3950

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3950: Withdrawal/deposit in the terminal and updated trading report

Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.15 13:48

If the operating system is lower than Windows 10 or under Wine (LInix/Mac), then the report will not be drawn. It needs WebView2.

That's it, Windows 7's time is up - need to update.

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3950: Withdrawal/deposit in the terminal and updated trading report

lynxntech , 2023.09.15 14:10

Terminal Windows 10 build 19045

https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/webview2/#download-section

Installed it, it worked.


are these contract amounts? and where is how much in the deposit currency for each symbol?

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users

Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their trading platform. We recommend using MetaTrader VPS for several reasons. You can conveniently pay and manage the subscription through your MQL5.community account. If you haven't registered on MQL5.com yet, take a moment to sign up and specify your account in the platform settings.

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
  • www.mql5.com
Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their trading platform. We recommend using MetaTrader VPS for several reasons. You can conveniently pay and manage the subscription through your MQL5.community account.
 

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.06 17:48

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 1): A Beginner's Guide into Algorithmic Trading

Without any prior programming experience, learning MQL5 can be difficult but not impossible. Understanding MQL5, a specialized language created for algorithmic trading, necessitates having both programming and financial market expertise.

In this article, we will cover the following topics:

  • Introduction to Programming
  • Types of MQL5 Programs
  • MetaEditor IDE
  • MQL5 Language Basics

 

Templates to create EAs and Indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2024.01.20 08:45

Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 1): Oscillators

Average True Range
Bears Power
Bulls Power
Chaikin Oscillator
Commodity Channel Index
DeMarker
Force Index
MACD
Momentum
Moving Average of Oscillator
Relative Strength Index
Relative Vigor Index
Stochastic Oscillator
Triple Exponential Average
Williams' Percent Range

 

Trend indicators

Sergey Golubev, 2024.02.14 03:39

Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 3): Trend indicators


Ready-made templates for including indicators to Expert Advisors (Part 3): Trend indicators

The article continues the topic of ready-made templates for using indicators in EAs. We have already considered the templates for connecting oscillators and volume and Bill Williams' indicators to EAs.
Here we will look at connecting to EAs and using trend indicators. As in the previous articles, we will display the data received from indicators on the dashboard created in the first article of this series.

The article will not differ in any way from the previous ones in terms of presentation - a brief background overview of each trend indicator and concise codes for connecting and using indicators in EAs.


 

Announce - MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 4210: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support

In the new version, the standard terminal includes 28 new trading robots and 12 technical indicators. They will assist in learning the MQL5 language and developing your own trading strategies. Also, this build provides improvements to the display of margin requirements in symbol specifications. Another innovation is the ability to automatically shut down the platform upon completion of script operations using configuration files. This allows the execution of various one-time tasks without using extra computer resources.

New functions for working with ONNX machine learning models have been added to MQL5. With these functions, you can input parameters like Float16 and Float8 to models.

MetaEditor: Disabled support for Internet Explorer. Now only Microsoft Edge WebView2 is used to display HTML pages. Compared to the outdated MSHTML, the new component significantly expands content displaying capabilities by providing access to the latest technologies. The use of WebView2 improves the appearance of some MetaEditor sections, increases performance, and creates a more responsive interface.
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 4210: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 4210: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support
  • 2024.02.21
  • www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday, February 23, 2024...
