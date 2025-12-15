How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 141
Compiling MQL5 programs with the AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set with build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.04 20:44
We have released a beta version of the 3913 terminal, built with AVX2 support. ONNX support also with AVX2.
You can update:
The announcement:
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 3930: Deposits/withdrawals in the terminal and support for AVX instructions to speed up programs
MetaQuotes, 2023.09.07 17:55
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform is to be released on Friday, September 8, 2023.
The new version features the balance operation commands allowing traders to deposit and withdraw funds from their trading account directly in the terminal. Integration of payment systems into MetaTrader 5 provides traders with the opportunity to manage funds in one click without leaving the client terminal.
In addition, we have added support for AVX/AVX2/AVX512 instructions to the MQL5 compiler and to the client terminal itself. Now developers of trading robots can develop programs taking into account the advanced capabilities of modern processors. This speeds up vector calculations and mathematical operations.
Also, starting with build 3930, the MetaTrader 5 client terminal itself will be installed and updated to match the architecture of the CPU it is installed on.
Previously installed 32-bit platform versions will work until January 1, 2024.
The new version also adds improvements to the web terminal - added a custom period for trading history, accelerated the initial loading of the terminal, as well as added the ability to change/delete and save the password.
The update will feature the following changes:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3930
We have added integration of the most popular payment systems directly into the MetaTrader 5 platform, which allows brokers to provide traders with a new level of service. When depositing or topping up, simply select the method that suits you best and complete the transaction. For more convenience, traders can save selected cards so as not to enter card details each time. Brokers do not store payment details and card numbers. The payment data entered by a user is sent over a secure channel to the user-selected payment system.
The new functionality provides traders with the opportunity to manage funds in one click without leaving the client terminal.
Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3914 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 20 x Intel Xeon E5-2630 v4 @ 2.20GHz, AVX, 41 / 63 Gb memory, 58 / 280 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2
Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) is an extension of the x86 instruction set for Intel and AMD microprocessors proposed back in 2008. Further development has led to the appearance of AVX2 and AVX-512 (2013).
Modern CPUs have a set of advanced instructions that significantly speed up mathematical calculations, but the vast majority of modern programs do not use these capabilities. We have added support for these instructions to the MQL5 language compiler, which allows for more efficient and faster code generation.
We have also added the ability to choose which type of instructions to compile an MQL5 program with. You can specify both general settings for single programs in MetaEditor Options, and apply personal ones in project settings:
New restrictions:
Updated ALGLIB library up to version 3.19. ALGLIB is a high-performance numerical analysis library designed to work with numerical methods and data analysis algorithms.
We have revised existing library classes to use matrices and vectors, and also added new functionality from ALGLIB 3.19. All source code has been revised and brought to a single design style. The source code of the ALGLIB library is located in <terminal data directory>\MQL5\Include\Math\Alglib. Test scripts are located in MQL5\Scripts\UnitTests\Alglib.
In addition to the library itself, test scripts were also updated - the number of tests increased from 29 to 91 for classes and from 143 to 152 for interfaces. Thus, MetaTrader 5 platform developers provide traders with the most efficient solutions:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal build 3930
The update will be available through the Live Update system.
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3950: Withdrawal/deposit in the terminal and updated trading report
lynxntech , 2023.09.15 12:03
I don't understand how the window works
right-click on "Trade" or "History" -> "Report" -> "Review" and the "Reports" window opens, just a white screen and everything is bild 3950
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3950: Withdrawal/deposit in the terminal and updated trading report
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.09.15 13:48
If the operating system is lower than Windows 10 or under Wine (LInix/Mac), then the report will not be drawn. It needs WebView2.
That's it, Windows 7's time is up - need to update.
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3950: Withdrawal/deposit in the terminal and updated trading report
lynxntech , 2023.09.15 14:10
Terminal Windows 10 build 19045
https://developer.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-edge/webview2/#download-section
Installed it, it worked.
are these contract amounts? and where is how much in the deposit currency for each symbol?
----------------------
It was about WebView2
Announce - MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 4210: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support
In the new version, the standard terminal includes 28 new trading robots and 12 technical indicators. They will assist in learning the MQL5 language and developing your own trading strategies. Also, this build provides improvements to the display of margin requirements in symbol specifications. Another innovation is the ability to automatically shut down the platform upon completion of script operations using configuration files. This allows the execution of various one-time tasks without using extra computer resources.
New functions for working with ONNX machine learning models have been added to MQL5. With these functions, you can input parameters like Float16 and Float8 to models.