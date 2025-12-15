How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 65
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.19 16:25
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Questions
What the Signals service is needed for?
Who can create a trading Signal at MQL5.com? Should I pay for this?
When a free Signal will become available for subscription?
How to create a free signal?
How to subscribe to a Signal?
I created a signal, but it is not available for subscription on the website. Why?
How to subscribe to a signal from the MetaTrader 4 (MetaTrader 5) client terminal?
Can I copy trades from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5 or vice versa?
How paid subscriptions are charged? What will happen if a free subscription becomes paid?
Can I cancel a paid subscription?
I want to copy trades with fixed volume of 1.0 lots. Is it possible?
On Provider's account all trades are performed with volume of 0.1 lots. I want to copy these trades with larger volume, for example 0.3 lots. Can I raise the volume somehow?
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
Can I set my own rules of copying trades from a Provider's symbol to a Subscriber's one?
What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
Why there should be no open positions and pending orders on my account in order to subscribe to a signal?
Why manual trading leads to problems with copying of signals (accounts out of sync)? Why I cannot simultaneously subscribe to a signal and trade on one account?
How to disable your own Signal? I do not want to broadcast it anymore.
Does the MetaTrader 4/5 terminal has to be running at Subscriber's end for trades to be copied?
Can I unsubscribe from the Signal in the same way I subscribed to it?
How can I find out what Signal I am subscribed to in the terminal and how can I cancel the subscription?
How are transactions copied if the Provider has 4-digit quotes for a Symbol and the Subscriber has 5-digit quotes for the same Symbol or vice verse?
How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.01.23 07:34
Concerning signals ... I see some members asked about how to unsubscribe from the signals. I subscribed to some free signal 3 days ago (with no problem so far). Just some information/topics about the signals which I collected about signals:
how to create a signal for free in a real account
Aleksey Pak, 2016.02.19 14:04Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription. Demo signals always free.
beginner - difference between EA and Signals
Ronnie Mansolillo, 2016.01.27 07:56Hi shloss,an EA is an algorithm that you can use on your terminal attaching to a chart. A signal is a connection between accounts so all trades from provider are copied on subscriber account.
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2016.02.17 09:08
Tips for Selecting a Trading Signal to Subscribe. Step-By-Step Guide
"Trading on financial markets is a pretty large sphere which involves a lot of people and a lot of valuable assets. Successful trading in your preferred market sector requires its deep analysis, further development of your own trading system and, of course, acquisition of steel hard discipline and composure. Some people do not have time for this, but they have an aspiration to make their financial means work and provide a benefit. The Signals service of the MQL5.com site helps to solve this problem. This article is dedicated to the system approach to the search of a required signal which would satisfy criteria of profitability, risk, trading ambitions, working on various types of accounts and financial instruments."
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Simon Gniadkowski, 2013.07.24 10:18
How to post code on this forum . . .
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2010.03.09 12:10
Any new software inevitably contains bugs that are not always possible to detect even under the most rigorous in-house testing. We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
In order to improve feedback from MetaTrader 5 end users, we have implemented Service Desk section in each MQL5 Community user Profile. Any user can send a Request about problem discovered in our product.
Why a new section, if any registered user can write an error message on the forum? The fact that Service Desk is directly integrated into our in-house TeamWox GroupWare, that is used by our developers. This means that every working day in MetaQuotes Software Corp. begins with the overview of received requests about problems found in our products.
For this very reason we invite you to report any bugs directly to our developers via Service Desk. Your message will be immediately accessible to our Quality Assurance, Technical Support and Trading Platforms departments. Each request sent from Service Desk is compulsorily treated, and is either closed after fixing the problem, or queued for making a decision in the future.
We ask you to report each found error in a separate request, while adhering to certain rules:
All these recommendations are compiled using our own long-term experience of communicating with customers, and we will be grateful to you if you adhere to them. Please, notify us about found errors. We can find and fix them as soon as possible only with your assistance. With your help we will do our best to create the superior trading terminal for You!