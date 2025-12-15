How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 140

An example of how to ensemble ONNX models in MQL5

For stable trading, it is usually recommended to diversify both the traded instruments and the trading strategies. The same refers to machine learning models: it is easier to create several simpler models that one complex one. But it can be difficult to assemble these models into one ONNX model. In this article, we will consider one of the ensembles called the voting classifier. We will show you how easy it is to implement such an ensemble.

ONNX (Open Neural Network eXchange) is an open format built to represent neural networks. In this article, we will show how to use two ONNX models in one Expert Advisor simultaneously.
 

Just a suggestion for newbies (for the people who want to start trading with Metatrader 5 but have no idea about where to start to):

You need to read the manual: MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

Open demo account with any broker and try to trade with 0.01 lot size.

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 

About Metatrader 5 -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3660: Improvements and fixes

Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.05.25 13:43

Update to Windows 10 at least please.

Support for Windows 7/8 is being phased out and the functionality for them has already begun to be curtailed. Very soon we will disable terminal updates for versions below Windows 10.

Installers in a week will also switch exclusively to 64-bit versions. From January 1, 2024, we will stop supporting old 32-bit terminals.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Free hosting for algorithmic trading: Inquire with your broker

MetaQuotes, 2023.06.20 10:41

Tens of thousands of traders use MetaTrader 5 VPS as a secure, reliable and fast hosting solution for automated trading. Recognizing the growing popularity of the service, brokerage companies approached us for the possibility to utilize VPSs to reward loyal users. This is how the Sponsored VPS service project appeared in 2020. This innovative service enables brokers to offer free VPS access to their traders under predefined terms and conditions.

Free hosting for algorithmic trading: Inquire with your broker

We have recently implemented a major service update based on the accumulated experience and valuable feedback from brokers. The updated Sponsored VPS has become more user-friendly and accessible for MetaTrader 5 brokerages. We expect that even more companies will take advantage of this opportunity, as this interaction capability can bring benefits to both brokers and traders.

MetaTrader VPS is a specialized natively integrated solution for professional social and algorithmic trading, which does not require additional activations or configurations. Transferring robots or signal subscriptions to a virtual server does not require any special programming skills or technical knowledge. Your apps, along with all their settings can be migrated in just a couple of clicks.

MetaTrader VPS is a specialized natively integrated solution for professional social and algorithmic trading

More than a dozen hosting points are located around the world, to ensure optimal access with less than 5 milliseconds for 82% of all brokerage servers. This means that most traders can obtain a significant gain in execution speed through MetaTrader VPS. MetaQuotes servers are hosted by the most reliable providers to ensure a maximum uptime of 99.99%. You can be sure that your trading strategies will run consistently 24/7. Smart resource allocation algorithms ensure that each trading platform receives enough resources on a virtual machine: up to 3 GB of RAM, up to 16 GB of hard disk space and several CPUs are allocated on demand.

Contact your broker to inquire about the availability of this service and learn how you can receive a free VPS to run your algorithmic trading strategies.


 
My trade I pay for the bot already but I just signed in now but I don't know what next steps 
 
2AB3BFDD #:
My trade I pay for the bot already but I just signed in now but I don't know what next steps 

if you paid for the bot from the Market, and if the money already came to the Market (it may take some days in some cases)
so your bot should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2ab3bfdd/market
This is the instruction about how to buy, download and install (one instruction for MT4 and the other one is for MT5):

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor

 

Rebuy algorithm: Multicurrency trading simulation

In the previous article I showed you a lot of useful features that you probably did not know, but the most interesting thing is ahead - research or trading simulation. Sometimes a strategy tester is not enough. Although this is a very convenient tool for getting to know the market, but this is only the first step. If you carefully read the previous article, then you most likely know the reason already.
Rebuy algorithm: Math model for increasing efficiency
In this article, we will use the rebuy algorithm for a deeper understanding of the efficiency of trading systems and start working on the general principles of improving trading efficiency using mathematics and logic, as well as apply the most non-standard methods of increasing efficiency in terms of using absolutely any trading system.
 

There is one summary post about  How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading:  

As to MT5 so there is good discussion thread to be started on Russian forum, and it is one post on the thread -
it is about the different backtesting results for same EA with same broker/account but with different number of ticks - about why it may be happened (why the backtesting results may be the different ones with same condition of backtesting for same account/parameters -
(machine translation to the English):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Periodic changes in the quote history of the same broker.

2023.07.06 00:43

Does the Expert Advisor exactly opens the orders based on chart signals or indicators?
Sometimes it happens that the history is not loaded correctly the first time (packet loss and such). You should download the history three times for the desired/sufficient period (with a margin), and then turn on the test. The terminal, it seems, during the test, first loads the data, and then it tests. But if there is already a history in the terminal, then it does not load it.

How to download the history ... one time or 3 times ... but how to do it in Metatrader 5?
Look at those 3 screenshots about HowTo:


How to Start with Metatrader 5 - How to Prepare Metatrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - How to Prepare Metatrader 5 Quotes for Other Applications
How to prepare metatrader 5 quotes for other applications. To send changes to the repository, execute the. Mql5 programming language: advanced use of the trading platform metatrader 5: creating trading robots and indicators
 
Sergey Golubev #:

An example of how to ensemble ONNX models in MQL5

For stable trading, it is usually recommended to diversify both the traded instruments and the trading strategies. The same refers to machine learning models: it is easier to create several simpler models that one complex one. But it can be difficult to assemble these models into one ONNX model. In this article, we will consider one of the ensembles called the voting classifier. We will show you how easy it is to implement such an ensemble.

Wrapping ONNX models in classes

In the previous article, we used two ONNX models to arrange the voting classifier. The entire source text was organized as a single MQ5 file. The entire code was divided into functions. But what if we try to swap models? Or add another model? The original text will become even bigger. Let's try the object-oriented approach.
An example of how to ensemble ONNX models in MQL5
ONNX (Open Neural Network eXchange) is an open format built to represent neural networks. In this article, we will show how to use two ONNX models in one Expert Advisor simultaneously.
