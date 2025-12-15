How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 140
An example of how to ensemble ONNX models in MQL5
For stable trading, it is usually recommended to diversify both the traded instruments and the trading strategies. The same refers to machine learning models: it is easier to create several simpler models that one complex one. But it can be difficult to assemble these models into one ONNX model. In this article, we will consider one of the ensembles called the voting classifier. We will show you how easy it is to implement such an ensemble.
Just a suggestion for newbies (for the people who want to start trading with Metatrader 5 but have no idea about where to start to):
You need to read the manual: MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Open demo account with any broker and try to trade with 0.01 lot size.
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
About Metatrader 5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3660: Improvements and fixes
Renat Fatkhullin , 2023.05.25 13:43
Update to Windows 10 at least please.
Support for Windows 7/8 is being phased out and the functionality for them has already begun to be curtailed. Very soon we will disable terminal updates for versions below Windows 10.
Installers in a week will also switch exclusively to 64-bit versions. From January 1, 2024, we will stop supporting old 32-bit terminals.
New summary discussion thread about matrices and vectors -
Matrices and vectors in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21Summaries :
MetaTrader 4 Help - Client Terminal – User Guide
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Free hosting for algorithmic trading: Inquire with your broker
MetaQuotes, 2023.06.20 10:41
Tens of thousands of traders use MetaTrader 5 VPS as a secure, reliable and fast hosting solution for automated trading. Recognizing the growing popularity of the service, brokerage companies approached us for the possibility to utilize VPSs to reward loyal users. This is how the Sponsored VPS service project appeared in 2020. This innovative service enables brokers to offer free VPS access to their traders under predefined terms and conditions.
We have recently implemented a major service update based on the accumulated experience and valuable feedback from brokers. The updated Sponsored VPS has become more user-friendly and accessible for MetaTrader 5 brokerages. We expect that even more companies will take advantage of this opportunity, as this interaction capability can bring benefits to both brokers and traders.
MetaTrader VPS is a specialized natively integrated solution for professional social and algorithmic trading, which does not require additional activations or configurations. Transferring robots or signal subscriptions to a virtual server does not require any special programming skills or technical knowledge. Your apps, along with all their settings can be migrated in just a couple of clicks.
More than a dozen hosting points are located around the world, to ensure optimal access with less than 5 milliseconds for 82% of all brokerage servers. This means that most traders can obtain a significant gain in execution speed through MetaTrader VPS. MetaQuotes servers are hosted by the most reliable providers to ensure a maximum uptime of 99.99%. You can be sure that your trading strategies will run consistently 24/7. Smart resource allocation algorithms ensure that each trading platform receives enough resources on a virtual machine: up to 3 GB of RAM, up to 16 GB of hard disk space and several CPUs are allocated on demand.
Contact your broker to inquire about the availability of this service and learn how you can receive a free VPS to run your algorithmic trading strategies.
My trade I pay for the bot already but I just signed in now but I don't know what next steps
if you paid for the bot from the Market, and if the money already came to the Market (it may take some days in some cases)
so your bot should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/2ab3bfdd/market
This is the instruction about how to buy, download and install (one instruction for MT4 and the other one is for MT5):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT5 Expert Advisor
Rebuy algorithm: Multicurrency trading simulation
There is one summary post about How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading: #932
As to MT5 so there is good discussion thread to be started on Russian forum, and it is one post on the thread -
it is about the different backtesting results for same EA with same broker/account but with different number of ticks - about why it may be happened (why the backtesting results may be the different ones with same condition of backtesting for same account/parameters -
(machine translation to the English):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Periodic changes in the quote history of the same broker.
2023.07.06 00:43
How to download the history ... one time or 3 times ... but how to do it in Metatrader 5?
Look at those 3 screenshots about HowTo:
Wrapping ONNX models in classes