New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3260: Bulk operations, matrix and vector functions, and chat enhancements
Hi,
I've done the beta update to beta 3247 today.
My EA was succesfully optimising with no errors before the update of this beta version.
Now, I receive errors : 'invalid data of symbol GBPAUD.a'. This is on an IC-Markets platform.
See attachment
Hi,
I've done the beta update to beta 3247 today.
My EA was succesfully optimising with no errors before the update of this beta version.
Now, I receive errors : 'invalid data of symbol GBPAUD .a'. This is on an IC-Markets platform.
See attachment
The message 'invalid data' occurs in a class in a procedure
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set name | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CSymbolInfo::Name(const string name) { string symbol_name=StringLen(name)>0 ? name : _Symbol; //--- check previous set name if(m_name!=symbol_name) { m_name=symbol_name; //--- if(!CheckMarketWatch()) return(false); //--- if(!Refresh()) { m_name=""; Print(__FUNCTION__+": invalid data of symbol '"+symbol_name+"'"); return(false); } } //--- succeed return(true); }
- that is, if there was an error in the procedure 'Refresh' (CSymbolInfo::Refresh)
(This is just for information.)
The message 'invalid data' occurs in a class in a procedure
- that is, if there was an error in the procedure 'Refresh' (CSymbolInfo::Refresh)
(This is just for information.)
Thx for the reply;
So, where is the problem now ?
The problem comes up with this new beta version. Before, everything was working perfectly.
I've recompiled my EA, and I've downloaded again the history of the symbol 'GBPAUD.a'.
I've switched again over to build 3213 and this works fine again.
Thx for the reply;
So, where is the problem now ?
The problem comes up with this new beta version. Before, everything was working perfectly.
I've recompiled my EA, and I've downloaded again the history of the symbol 'GBPAUD.a'.
I've switched again over to build 3213 and this works fine again.
I checked build 3247 - I have no errors (I checked the RSI_MAonRSI_Dual_EA code).
- www.mql5.com
ArgSort is very slow compared to introspective sort or radix sort.
This implementation of radix sort can be modified to handle indexes, as well.
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/38763
- www.mql5.com
How I invest in this app
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, April 15, 2022.
In the new version, we have added a set of commands for bulk position closing and pending order cancellation operations. Now, the relevant actions can be executed with a couple of mouse clicks.
We have also expanded the capabilities of the MQL5 language. The update provides new matrix and vector functions, as well as built-in array and string methods.
Furthermore, we have improved built-in chats. Now, chats support citing and combined messages containing text, images and attachments.
In addition, we have implemented multiple fixes and improvements in MQL5 service purchasing processes and have optimized the terminal graphics system.These changes, along with other new features of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform version, are described in detail below:
New "Bulk Operations" command has been added to the context menu of the Trade tab. The list of available commands is formed automatically, depending on the selected operation and on your account type.
The following commands are always available in the menu:
If you select a position, additional commands appear in the menu:
If you select a pending order, additional commands appear in the menu:
The following three methods are already available:
Example:
The following methods are currently available:
All methods are analogous to string functions.
Example:
It is only used for subscription-based trading symbols. The delay is usually applicable to data provided in trial mode.
The property can only be requested for symbols selected in the Market Watch. Otherwise, the ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED (4302) error will be returned.
If this option is disabled, accounts are not allowed to have opposite-direction positions and orders for the same financial instrument. For example, if the account has a Buy position, the user cannot open a Sell position or place a pending Sell order. If the user tries to perform such an operation, the TRADE_RETCODE_HEDGE_PROHIBITED error will be returned.
Use the values to obtain swap calculation rates for specific days of the week. 1 — single swap, 3 — triple swap, 0 — no swap.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.