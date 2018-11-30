Movement continuation model - searching on the chart and execution statistics





1. Introduction

This article provides programmatic definition of one of the movement continuation models. The main idea is defining two waves — the main and the correction one. For extreme points, I apply fractals as well as "potential" fractals — extreme points that have not yet formed as fractals. Next, I will try to collect statistical data on the waves movement. The data will be uploaded to a CSV file.





2. Model description - general features



Movement continuation model described in the article consists of two waves: the main and the correction one. The model is schematically described in Figure 1. AB is the main wave, BC is the correction wave, while CD is the continuation of the movement towards the main trend.





Fig. 1. Movement continuation model

On the chart, this looks as follows:





Fig. 2. Movement continuation model on AUDJPY H4





3. Principles of the model recognition on the chart

The model recognition principles are described in table 1.

Table 1. Movement continuation model recognition principles in the context of trends

# Model recognition principles for a downward trend # Model recognition principles for an upward trend 1 The extremum bar is a bar having High/Low above/below the two High/Lows of the previous bars 1 The extremum bar is a bar having High/Low above/below the two High/Lows of the previous bars 2 A correction wave should always end with the presence of an upper extremum (point С - see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2) 2 The correction wave should always end with the presence of a lower extremum (point С - see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2) 3 The duration of the correction wave cannot be long and should be limited to several bars. 3 The duration of the correction wave cannot be long and should be limited to several bars. 4 High of the correction movement (point С - see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2) should be lower than High of the main movement (point A - see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2) 4 Low of the correction movement (point С - see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2) should be higher than Low of the main movement (point A - see Fig. 1 and Fig. 2) 5 Entry point timeliness principle - a position should be opened only at a certain moment of the entry point formation 5 Entry point timeliness principle - a position should be opened only at a certain moment of the entry point formation





4. Algorithm construction and writing the code

1. Input parameters, OnInit() function and initial variable declaration

First, we need to include the CTrade class for a simplified access to trading operations:

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade;

Next, define input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES base_tf; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES work_tf; input double SummRisk= 100 ; input double sar_step= 0.1 ; input double maximum_step= 0.11 ; input bool TP_mode= true ; input int M= 2 ; input bool Breakeven_mode= true ; input double breakeven= 1 ;

On the base period, the EA defines the entry direction, while the working period is used to define the entry point.

The program calculates the lot size depending on the total risk per deal.

The EA can also set take profit based on the specified profit to risk ratio (М parameter) and move a position to breakeven based on the specified profit to stop loss ratio (breakeven parameter).

After describing input parameters, declare the variables for the indicator handles and arrays for the base_tf and work_tf timeframes:

int Fractal_base_tf,Fractal_work_tf; int Sar_base_tf,Sar_work_tf; double High_base_tf[],Low_base_tf[]; double Close_base_tf[],Open_base_tf[]; datetime Time_base_tf[]; double Sar_array_base_tf[]; double FractalDown_base_tf[],FractalUp_base_tf[]; double High_work_tf[],Low_work_tf[]; double Close_work_tf[],Open_work_tf[]; datetime Time_work_tf[]; double Sar_array_work_tf[]; double FractalDown_work_tf[],FractalUp_work_tf[];;

The EA applies two indicators: fractals for defining part of extremums and Parabolic for maintaining position's trailing stop. I am also going to use Parabolic to define an entry point on the work_tf working timeframe.

Then receive the indicator handles in the OnInit() function and fill the arrays with initial data.

int OnInit () { Sar_base_tf= iSAR ( Symbol (),base_tf,sar_step,maximum_step); Sar_work_tf= iSAR ( Symbol (),work_tf,sar_step,maximum_step); Fractal_base_tf= iFractals ( Symbol (),base_tf); Fractal_work_tf= iFractals ( Symbol (),work_tf); ArraySetAsSeries (High_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Open_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Time_base_tf, true );; ArraySetAsSeries (Sar_array_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalDown_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalUp_base_tf, true ); CopyHigh ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,High_base_tf); CopyLow ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Low_base_tf); CopyClose ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Close_base_tf); CopyOpen ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Open_base_tf); CopyTime ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Time_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Sar_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,Sar_array_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_base_tf); ArraySetAsSeries (High_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Open_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Time_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Sar_array_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalDown_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalUp_work_tf, true ); CopyHigh ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,High_work_tf); CopyLow ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Low_work_tf); CopyClose ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Close_work_tf); CopyOpen ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Open_work_tf); CopyTime ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Time_work_tf); CopyBuffer (Sar_work_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,Sar_array_work_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_work_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_work_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_work_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_work_tf); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

First, we received the indicators' handle, then defined the order of arrays as in the timeseries and filled the array with data. I believe that the data on 1000 bars is more than enough for the EA operation.

2. General parameters

Here I start working with the OnTick() function.

In the "General parameters" section, I usually write market data and declare the variables to be used for setting positions.

int Digit=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double f= 1 ; if (Digit== 5 ) {f= 100000 ;} if (Digit== 4 ) {f= 10000 ;} if (Digit== 3 ) {f= 1000 ;} if (Digit== 2 ) {f= 100 ;} if (Digit== 1 ) {f= 10 ;} double spread= SymbolInfoInteger ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_SPREAD )/f; double bid= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); double ask= SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ); double CostOfPoint= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); double RiskSize_points; double CostOfPoint_position; double Lot; double SLPrice_sell,SLPrice_buy; int bars_base_tf= Bars ( Symbol (),base_tf); int bars_work_tf= Bars ( Symbol (),work_tf); string P_symbol; int P_type,P_ticket,P_opentime;

3. Updating array data

Arrays were initially filled in the OnInit() function, but the array data should remain relevant at all times. Filling arrays at each incoming tick means to load the system too much slowing down the work considerably. Therefore, it is advisable to refill the arrays when a new bar appears.

To do this, use the following structure:

static datetime LastBar_base_tf= 0 ; datetime ThisBar_base_tf=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol ,base_tf, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); if (LastBar_base_tf!=ThisBar_base_tf) { }

With this approach, the data of the zero bar are lost, therefore, I have included separate arrays for bar data with index 0.

We should also separately update the arrays with the fractal data. They should be refilled every time the extremums of the 0 th bar are higher or lower than the previous two.

Examples of array filling are provided below.

1. Filling arrays when a new bar appears

First, fill the array when a new bar appears:

ArraySetAsSeries (High_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Open_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Time_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Sar_array_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalDown_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalUp_base_tf, true ); static datetime LastBar_base_tf= 0 ; datetime ThisBar_base_tf=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol ,base_tf, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); if (LastBar_base_tf!=ThisBar_base_tf) { CopyHigh ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,High_base_tf); CopyLow ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Low_base_tf); CopyClose ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Close_base_tf); CopyOpen ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Open_base_tf); CopyTime ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Time_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Sar_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,Sar_array_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_base_tf); LastBar_base_tf=ThisBar_base_tf; } ArraySetAsSeries (High_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Open_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Time_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Sar_array_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalDown_work_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalUp_work_tf, true ); static datetime LastBar_work_tf= 0 ; datetime ThisBar_work_tf=( datetime ) SeriesInfoInteger ( _Symbol ,work_tf, SERIES_LASTBAR_DATE ); if (LastBar_work_tf!=ThisBar_work_tf) { CopyHigh ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,High_work_tf); CopyLow ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Low_work_tf); CopyClose ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Close_work_tf); CopyOpen ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Open_work_tf); CopyTime ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Time_work_tf); CopyBuffer (Sar_work_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,Sar_array_work_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_work_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_work_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_work_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_work_tf); LastBar_work_tf=ThisBar_work_tf; }

2. Filling arrays with bar 0 data

Data on bars with the index 1 and higher now remain relevant at all times, while data on index 0 bar are still outdated. I have included separate arrays for storing data on zero bars:

double High_base_tf_0[],Low_base_tf_0[]; double Close_base_tf_0[],Open_base_tf_0[]; datetime Time_base_tf_0[]; double Sar_array_base_tf_0[]; ArraySetAsSeries (High_base_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_base_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_base_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Open_base_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Time_base_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Sar_array_base_tf_0, true ); CopyHigh ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1 ,High_base_tf_0); CopyLow ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1 ,Low_base_tf_0); CopyClose ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1 ,Close_base_tf_0); CopyOpen ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1 ,Open_base_tf_0); CopyTime ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1 ,Time_base_tf_0); CopyBuffer (Sar_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1 ,Sar_array_base_tf_0); double High_work_tf_0[],Low_work_tf_0[]; double Close_work_tf_0[],Open_work_tf_0[]; datetime Time_work_tf_0[]; double Sar_array_work_tf_0[]; ArraySetAsSeries (High_work_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_work_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Close_work_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Open_work_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Time_work_tf_0, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Sar_array_work_tf_0, true ); CopyHigh ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1 ,High_work_tf_0); CopyLow ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1 ,Low_work_tf_0); CopyClose ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1 ,Close_work_tf_0); CopyOpen ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1 ,Open_work_tf_0); CopyTime ( Symbol (),work_tf, 0 , 1 ,Time_work_tf_0); CopyBuffer (Sar_work_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1 ,Sar_array_work_tf_0);

3. Updating fractal data

Arrays with fractal data should be updated. Each time bar 0 extremums are higher or lower than the previous two, arrays should be refilled:

if (High_base_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_base_tf[ 1 ] && High_base_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_base_tf[ 2 ]) { CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_base_tf); } if (Low_base_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_base_tf[ 1 ] && Low_base_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_base_tf[ 2 ]) { CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_base_tf); } if (High_work_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_work_tf[ 1 ] && High_work_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_work_tf[ 2 ]) { CopyBuffer (Fractal_work_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_work_tf); } if (Low_work_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_work_tf[ 1 ] && Low_work_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_work_tf[ 2 ]) { CopyBuffer (Fractal_work_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_work_tf); }

4. Searching for extremums

Let's get back to movement continuation model. To do this, we need to go back to Figure 2.

АВ segment is the main wave, while ВС is a correction wave. According to the model recognition principles, the correction wave should always end with an extremum, which is a fractal. On the image, it is marked as С. The search for extremums should be started with this point, while the rest are detected consistently afterwards. However, at the moment of entry, the formed (confirmed) fractal is likely to be absent. Therefore, we need to look for a situation when the bar extremum is above/below the two previous bars — high/low of such a bar will form the point С. Also, keep in mind that high/low of the correction movement (point С) may be located either on a zero bar, or on a bar with an index above zero, at the moment of entry.

The Table 2 shows the sequence of extremum definition.

Table 2. Extremum definition sequence

# For a downtrend For an uptrend 1 Find the correction movement high (point С) Find the correction movement low (point С) 2 Find the next upper extremum from the correction movement high (point А) Find the next lower extremum from the correction movement low (point А) 3 Find point В (correction movement low) between points C and A Find point В (correction movement high) between points C and A

int High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf; int UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf; int Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf; if (High_base_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_base_tf[ 1 ] && High_base_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_base_tf[ 2 ]) { High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf= 0 ; } else { for (n= 0 ; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (High_base_tf[n]>High_base_tf[n+ 1 ] && High_base_tf[n]>High_base_tf[n+ 2 ]) break ; } High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf=n; } for (n=High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf+ 1 ; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (FractalUp_base_tf[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf=n; int CountToFind_arrmin=UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf-High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf; Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf= ArrayMinimum (Low_base_tf,High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf,CountToFind_arrmin);

2. Searching for extremums for an upward trend

int Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf; int LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf; int High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf; if (Low_base_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_base_tf[ 1 ] && Low_base_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_base_tf[ 2 ]) { Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf= 0 ; } else { for (n= 0 ; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (Low_base_tf[n]<Low_base_tf[n+ 1 ] && Low_base_tf[n]<Low_base_tf[n+ 2 ]) break ; } Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf=n; } for (n=Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf+ 1 ; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (FractalDown_base_tf[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf=n; int CountToFind_arrmax=LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf-Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf; High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf= ArrayMaximum (High_base_tf,Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf,CountToFind_arrmax);

3. Reduction of correction waves' High/Low values to unified variables

Thus, we have found extremum bar indices. But we need to refer to the bars' price and time values as well. In order to refer to high or low values of correction waves, we have to use two different arrays, since high or low of the correction wave may be either on the zero index bar, or on a bar with an index above zero. This is not very convenient for work, therefore it will be more reasonable to bring their values to common variables using the if operator.

double High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_double,Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_double; datetime High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_time,Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_time; if (High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf== 0 ) { High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_double=High_base_tf_0[High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf]; High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_time=Time_base_tf_0[High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf]; } else { High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_double=High_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf]; High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_time=Time_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf]; } if (Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf== 0 ) { Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_double=Low_base_tf_0[Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf]; Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_time=Time_base_tf_0[Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf]; } else { Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_double=Low_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf]; Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_time=Time_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf]; }

Thus, high/low price and time values of correction waves are written to variables. There is no need to access different arrays each time.

If we summarize the work on searching for extremums, it turns out that points A, B and C were found according to the model recognition concept (see the tables 4 and 5).

Table 4. Values of points А, В and С for a downtrend

Parameter Point A values Point B values Point C values Bar index UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf Time value Time_base_tf[UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf] Time_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf] High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_time Price value High_base_tf[UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf] Low_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf] High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_double

Table 5. Values of points А, В and С for an uptrend

Parameter Point A values Point B values Point C values Bar index LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf Time value Time_base_tf[LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf] Time_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf] Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_time Price value Low_base_tf[LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf] High_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf] Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_double





5. Model recognition conditions

In this section, I will describe only the most necessary basic conditions characteristic of the model described in this article.

Table 6. Minimum set of conditions for recognizing the movement continuation model

# Downtrend conditions Uptrend conditions 1 Correction wave High (point C) is below the high of the extremum that follows it (point А) Correction wave low (point C) is above the low of the extremum that follows it (point А) 2 Correction wave low index (point В) exceeds high index (point С) Correction wave high index (point В) exceeds low index (point С) 3 Correction movement duration from 2 to 6 bars (number of bars from point В) Correction movement duration from 2 to 6 bars (number of bars from point В)

The code for describing model recognition conditions is provided below. The conditions are collected in the two logical variables: one is for a downtrend, while another is for an uptrend:

bool Model_downtrend_base_tf=( High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_double<High_base_tf[UpperFractal_downtrend_base_tf] && Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf>High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf && Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf>= 1 && Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf<= 6 ); bool Model_uptrend_base_tf=( Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_double>Low_base_tf[LowerFractal_uptrend_base_tf] && High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf>Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf && High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf>= 1 && High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf<= 6 );

6. Creating controls

The EA should perform at least three checks.

The first two checks verify the entry timeliness. The third one confirms that only one position is opened within one model, i.e. it makes sure there are no duplicating positions.

See Fig. 3. Dotted lines mark position opening areas where entry points are located — somewhere between points В and С. It is not recommended to enter later, when the price breaks through the level of point B, since this increases the risks. This is the first check the program should perform.

Fig. 3. Movement continuation model on AUDJPY H4

In some cases, the price may break through point В and go back to position opening area. This situation cannot be considered as a trading one. This is the second check the program should conduct. Finally, in order to avoid multiple created positions, we need to introduce the limitation: 1 model — 1 one open position. This is the third check the program should perform.

1. Forming entry point control in the position opening area

Here all is simple: for a sell model, bid price should exceed correction movement low (point В). For a buy model, bid price should be lower than correction movement high (point В).

bool First_downtrend_control_bool=(bid>=Low_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf]); bool First_uptrend_control_bool=(bid<=High_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf]);

2. Control of a price roll-back to the position opening area

To implement this control, we should define the bar with the lowest 'low' value (for sells) or the bar with the highest 'high' value (for buys) starting with the current index and up to high/low bar of the correction movement (point В). To achieve this, the ArrayMinimum() function is used for the sell model and the ArrayMaximum() function for the buy model.

Further on, the indices are compared, the low/high index of the correction movement (point В) and the indices obtained by the ArrayMinimum() and ArrayMaximum() functions. If they match, there has been no low/high breakthrough of the correction movement, and the entire case can be considered between a trading one. If the indices do not coincide, the movement has started earlier, and it is too late to open a position.

int Second_downtrend_control_int= ArrayMinimum (Low_base_tf, 0 ,Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf+ 1 ); if (Low_base_tf_0[ 0 ]<Low_base_tf[Second_downtrend_control_int]) { Second_downtrend_control_int= 0 ; } bool Second_downtrend_control_bool=(Second_downtrend_control_int==Low_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf); int Second_uptrend_control_int= ArrayMaximum (High_base_tf, 0 ,High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf+ 1 ); if (High_base_tf_0[ 0 ]>High_base_tf[Second_uptrend_control_int]) { Second_uptrend_control_int= 0 ; } bool Second_uptrend_control_bool=(Second_uptrend_control_int==High_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf);

3. Elimination of duplicating positions within a single model

This control is used to limit the number of opened positions. The idea behind it: one model — one open position. Open positions are analyzed one by one. If a position is opened on the current chart, the extremum bar nearest to that position from the entry point is defined - correction movement high/low (point С from the entry point) depending on the trade type.

After that, the time of the detected bar — correction movement high/low (point С from the entry point) — is compared with the time of the current correction movement high/low (current point С). If they match, no position should be opened, since there is no position adhering to this model.

Creating sells control:

int Bar_sell_base_tf,High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_sell; bool Third_downtrend_control_bool= false ; if ( PositionsTotal ()> 0 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<= PositionsTotal ();i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)) { P_symbol= string ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )); P_type= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )); P_opentime= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME )); if (P_symbol== Symbol () && P_type== 1 ) { Bar_sell_base_tf= iBarShift ( Symbol (),base_tf,P_opentime); if (Bar_sell_base_tf== 0 ) { if (High_base_tf_0[Bar_sell_base_tf]>High_base_tf[Bar_sell_base_tf+ 1 ] && High_base_tf_0[Bar_sell_base_tf]>High_base_tf[Bar_sell_base_tf+ 2 ]) { High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_sell=Bar_sell_base_tf; } else { for (n=Bar_sell_base_tf; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (High_base_tf[n]>High_base_tf[n+ 1 ] && High_base_tf[n]>High_base_tf[n+ 2 ]) break ; } High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_sell=n; } Third_downtrend_control_bool=( Time_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_sell]==High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_time ); } if (Bar_sell_base_tf!= 0 && Bar_sell_base_tf!= 1000 ) { for (n=Bar_sell_base_tf; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (High_base_tf[n]>High_base_tf[n+ 1 ] && High_base_tf[n]>High_base_tf[n+ 2 ]) break ; } High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_sell=n; } Third_downtrend_control_bool=( Time_base_tf[High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_sell]==High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_time ); } } } }

int Bar_buy_base_tf,Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_buy; bool Third_uptrend_control_bool= false ; if ( PositionsTotal ()> 0 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<= PositionsTotal ();i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)) { P_symbol= string ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )); P_type= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )); P_opentime= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME )); if (P_symbol== Symbol () && P_type== 0 ) { Bar_buy_base_tf= iBarShift ( Symbol (),base_tf,P_opentime); if (Bar_buy_base_tf== 0 ) { if (Low_base_tf_0[Bar_buy_base_tf]<Low_base_tf[Bar_buy_base_tf+ 1 ] && Low_base_tf_0[Bar_buy_base_tf]<Low_base_tf[Bar_buy_base_tf+ 2 ]) { Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_buy=Bar_buy_base_tf; } else { for (n=Bar_buy_base_tf; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (Low_base_tf[n]<Low_base_tf[n+ 1 ] && Low_base_tf[n]<Low_base_tf[n+ 2 ]) break ; } Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_buy=n; } Third_uptrend_control_bool=( Time_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_buy]==Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_time ); } if (Bar_buy_base_tf!= 0 && Bar_buy_base_tf!= 1000 ) { for (n=Bar_buy_base_tf; n<(bars_base_tf);n++) { if (Low_base_tf[n]<Low_base_tf[n+ 1 ] && Low_base_tf[n]<Low_base_tf[n+ 2 ]) break ; } Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_buy=n; } Third_uptrend_control_bool=( Time_base_tf[Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_buy]==Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_time ); } } } }

7. Describing market entry conditions

Creating buys control:

The entry point should be defined on the working period — work_tf. This is necessary for timely entry into the market and, if possible, reducing the amount of risk in points. Parabolic indicator readings are used as a signal: if the indicator value on the current bar exceeds the current bar's high, while on the previous bar, the indicator value is lower than the same bar's low, then it is time to sell. For buying, the case is reversed.

bool PointSell_work_tf_bool=( Low_work_tf[ 1 ]>Sar_array_work_tf[ 1 ] && High_work_tf_0[ 0 ]<Sar_array_work_tf_0[ 0 ] ); bool PointBuy_work_tf_bool=( High_work_tf[ 1 ]<Sar_array_work_tf[ 1 ] && Low_work_tf_0[ 0 ]>Sar_array_work_tf_0[ 0 ] );

8. Trading conditions

At this stage, we combine all previously created conditions and controls into a single logic variable.

bool OpenSell=( Model_downtrend_base_tf== true && First_downtrend_control_bool== true && Second_downtrend_control_bool== true && Third_downtrend_control_bool== false && PointSell_work_tf_bool== true ); bool OpenBuy=( Model_uptrend_base_tf== true && First_uptrend_control_bool== true && Second_uptrend_control_bool== true && Third_uptrend_control_bool== false && PointBuy_work_tf_bool== true );

9. Working with trading operations

Working with trading operations can be divided into:

Setting positions;

Setting a take profit;

Moving a position to a breakeven.

1. Setting positions

SLPrice_sell=High_Corr_wave_downtrend_base_tf_double+spread; SLPrice_buy=Low_Corr_wave_uptrend_base_tf_double-spread; if (OpenSell== true ) { RiskSize_points=(SLPrice_sell-bid)*f; if (RiskSize_points== 0 ) { RiskSize_points= 1 ; } CostOfPoint_position=SummRisk/RiskSize_points; Lot=CostOfPoint_position/CostOfPoint; trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_SELL , NormalizeDouble (Lot, 2 ),bid, NormalizeDouble (SLPrice_sell, 5 ), 0 , "" ); } if (OpenBuy== true ) { RiskSize_points=(bid-SLPrice_buy)*f; if (RiskSize_points== 0 ) { RiskSize_points= 1 ; } CostOfPoint_position=SummRisk/RiskSize_points; Lot=CostOfPoint_position/CostOfPoint; trade.PositionOpen( _Symbol , ORDER_TYPE_BUY , NormalizeDouble (Lot, 2 ),ask, NormalizeDouble (SLPrice_buy, 5 ), 0 , "" ); }

2. Setting a take profit

if (TP_mode== true ) { if ( PositionsTotal ()> 0 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<= PositionsTotal ();i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)) { SL_double= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )); OP_double= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); TP_double= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); P_symbol= string ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )); P_type= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )); P_profit= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT )); P_ticket= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET )); P_opentime= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME )); if (P_symbol== Symbol ()) { if (P_type== 0 && TP_double== 0 ) { double SL_size_buy=OP_double-SL_double; double TP_size_buy=SL_size_buy*M; double TP_price_buy=OP_double+TP_size_buy; trade.PositionModify( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ),SL_double, NormalizeDouble (TP_price_buy, 5 )); } if (P_type== 1 && TP_double== 0 ) { double SL_size_sell=SL_double-OP_double; double TP_size_sell=SL_size_sell*M; double TP_price_sell=OP_double-TP_size_sell; trade.PositionModify( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ),SL_double, NormalizeDouble (TP_price_sell, 5 )); } } } } } }

3. Moving position to a breakeven

double Size_Summ=breakeven*SummRisk; if (Breakeven_mode== true && breakeven!= 0 ) { if ( PositionsTotal ()> 0 ) { for (i= 0 ;i<= PositionsTotal ();i++) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i)) { SL_double= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL )); OP_double= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN )); TP_double= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP )); P_symbol= string ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL )); P_type= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE )); P_profit= double ( PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT )); P_ticket= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET )); P_opentime= int ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TIME )); if (P_symbol== Symbol ()) { if (P_type== 0 && P_profit>=Size_Summ && SL_double<OP_double) { trade.PositionModify( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ),OP_double,TP_double); } if (P_type== 1 && P_profit>=Size_Summ && SL_double>OP_double) { trade.PositionModify( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ),OP_double,TP_double); } } } } } }

5. Collecting statistical data

First you need to decide on a set of indicators for statistics:

Symbol; Deal type; Entry time; Open price; Stop loss level; Stop loss size; Maximum profit level; Maximum profit size; Deal duration.

It is necessary to make the assumption that the maximum profit point is the high/low of the first upper/lower fractal on the main period formed after the bar the position was opened at.

First, we need to test the EA operation in the strategy tester. For a test, I have selected AUDJPY for the period of 01.01.2018—29.08.2018. D1 was selected as the main period, while H6 was used as a working timeframe. Risk per deal — $100. Position moving to a breakeven 1/2, setting take profit — 1/3 (risk/profit).





Fig. 4. EA inputs

After testing, save the report in the CSV file. In the terminal local folder, create the new report.csv file. Copy report data to it (from the Order section). We should delete the lines related to position closing as shown in Figure 5:





Fig. 5. Deleting lines related to position closing from the report

The columns to be copied:

Open time; Symbol; Type; Price; S/L.

As a result, the report.csv file will look like this:

Fig. 6. report.csv file contents

Now, we need to create a script that reads data from the report.csv file and creates the new file_stat.csv file with an additional statistical info:

SL size; Maximum profit level; Maximum profit size; Deal duration in bars.

To solve this task, I used a ready-made solution from the "Reading a file with separators to an array" section of the "MQL5 Programming Basics: Files" article. I also added the arrays and their filling for storing the column values in the file_stat.csv file.

Create a new script and write the code of the function for reading files to the array under the OnStart() function:

bool ReadFileToArrayCSV( string FileName,SLine &Lines[]) { ResetLastError (); int h= FileOpen (FileName, FILE_READ | FILE_ANSI | FILE_CSV , ";" ); if (h== INVALID_HANDLE ) { int ErrNum= GetLastError (); printf ( "File open error %s # %i" ,FileName,ErrNum); return ( false ); } int lcnt= 0 ; int fcnt= 0 ; while (! FileIsEnding (h)) { string str= FileReadString (h); if (lcnt>= ArraySize (Lines)) { ArrayResize (Lines, ArraySize (Lines)+ 1024 ); } ArrayResize (Lines[lcnt].field, 64 ); Lines[lcnt].field[ 0 ]=str; fcnt= 1 ; while (! FileIsLineEnding (h)) { str= FileReadString (h); if (fcnt>= ArraySize (Lines[lcnt].field)) { ArrayResize (Lines[lcnt].field, ArraySize (Lines[lcnt].field)+ 64 ); } Lines[lcnt].field[fcnt]=str; fcnt++; } ArrayResize (Lines[lcnt].field,fcnt); lcnt++; } ArrayResize (Lines,lcnt); FileClose (h); return ( true ); }

Next, specify the inputs:

#property script_show_inputs input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES base_tf; input double sar_step= 0.1 ; input double maximum_step= 0.11 ; int Fractal_base_tf; double High_base_tf[],Low_base_tf[]; double FractalDown_base_tf[],FractalUp_base_tf[]; struct SLine { string field[]; };

Inside the OnStart() function, get the iFractals indicator handle, as well as declare and fill the High/Low prices array. We also need the bars_base_tf variable to be used in the for loop and the f variable to store the price digit capacity depending on the number of decimal places in the symbol price. This variable is used for converting stop loss and maximum profit values into integers.

Fractal_base_tf= iFractals ( Symbol (),base_tf); ArraySetAsSeries (High_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (Low_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalDown_base_tf, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (FractalUp_base_tf, true ); CopyHigh ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,High_base_tf); CopyLow ( Symbol (),base_tf, 0 , 1000 ,Low_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 0 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalUp_base_tf); CopyBuffer (Fractal_base_tf, 1 , TimeCurrent (), 1000 ,FractalDown_base_tf); int bars_base_tf= Bars ( Symbol (),base_tf); int Digit=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_DIGITS ); double f= 1 ; if (Digit== 5 ) {f= 100000 ;} if (Digit== 4 ) {f= 10000 ;} if (Digit== 3 ) {f= 1000 ;} if (Digit== 2 ) {f= 100 ;} if (Digit== 1 ) {f= 10 ;}

Next, declare arrays and variables:

int i,j,n; datetime opentime[]; string symbol[]; string type[]; string openprice[]; string sl_price[]; int index[]; int down_fractal[]; int up_fractal[]; double sl_size_points[]; string maxprofit_price[]; double maxprofit_size_points[]; int duration[]; bool maxprofit_bool[]; int maxprofit_int[];

After this, move on to reading the data from the file to the arrays:

SLine lines[]; int size= 0 ; if (!ReadFileToArrayCSV( "report.csv" ,lines)) { Alert ( "Error, see details in the \"Experts\"" tab ); } else { size= ArraySize (lines); ArrayResize (opentime, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (symbol, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (type, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (openprice, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (sl_price, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (index, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (down_fractal, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (up_fractal, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (sl_size_points, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (maxprofit_price, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (maxprofit_size_points, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (duration, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (maxprofit_bool, ArraySize (lines)); ArrayResize (maxprofit_int, ArraySize (lines)); for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { for (j= 0 ;j< ArraySize (lines[i].field);j=j+ 5 ) { opentime[i]=( datetime )(lines[i].field[j]); } for (j= 1 ;j< ArraySize (lines[i].field);j=j+ 4 ) { symbol[i]=(lines[i].field[j]); } for (j= 2 ;j< ArraySize (lines[i].field);j=j+ 3 ) { type[i]=(lines[i].field[j]); } for (j= 3 ;j< ArraySize (lines[i].field);j=j+ 2 ) { openprice[i]=(lines[i].field[j]); } for (j= 4 ;j< ArraySize (lines[i].field);j=j+ 1 ) { sl_price[i]=(lines[i].field[j]); } } }

The openrpice[] and sl_price[] arrays have a string data type. To use them in calculations, convert them to double type using the StringToDouble() function. However, the decimals are lost in this case. To avoid this, use the StringReplace() function to replace the comma with the period:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { StringReplace (openprice[i], "," , "." ); StringReplace (sl_price[i], "," , "." ); }

Then define the indices of the bars positions have been placed at:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { index[i]= iBarShift ( Symbol (), PERIOD_D1 ,opentime[i]); }

After that, find lower and upper fractals closest to placed positions:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "sell" ) { for (n=index[i];n> 0 ;n--) { if (FractalDown_base_tf[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } down_fractal[i]=n; } } for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "buy" ) { for (n=index[i];n> 0 ;n--) { if (FractalUp_base_tf[n]!= EMPTY_VALUE ) break ; } up_fractal[i]=n; } }

Next, define the stop loss in points and convert the number of points into integer:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "sell" ) { sl_size_points[i]=( StringToDouble (sl_price[i])- StringToDouble (openprice[i]))*f; } if (type[i]== "buy" ) { sl_size_points[i]=( StringToDouble (openprice[i])- StringToDouble (sl_price[i]))*f; } }

Based on the previously detected fractals, you can determine the maximum profit level. But first we need to ensure that the position will not be prematurely closed by stop loss. Check code:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "sell" ) { for (n=index[i];n>down_fractal[i];n--) { if (High_base_tf[n]>= StringToDouble (sl_price[i])) break ; } maxprofit_int[i]=n; maxprofit_bool[i]=(n==down_fractal[i]); } } for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "buy" ) { for (n=index[i];n>up_fractal[i];n--) { if (Low_base_tf[n]<= StringToDouble (sl_price[i])) break ; } maxprofit_int[i]=n; maxprofit_bool[i]=(n==up_fractal[i]); } }

Now you can write the code for determining the maximum profit level:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "sell" && maxprofit_bool[i]== true ) { maxprofit_price[i]=( string )Low_base_tf[down_fractal[i]]; } if (type[i]== "sell" && maxprofit_bool[i]== false ) { maxprofit_price[i]= "" ; } if (type[i]== "buy" && maxprofit_bool[i]== true ) { maxprofit_price[i]=( string )High_base_tf[up_fractal[i]]; } if (type[i]== "buy" && maxprofit_bool[i]== false ) { maxprofit_price[i]= "" ; } }

Then you can determine the size of the maximum profit. The profit will be negative by stop loss if the control is activated:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "sell" && maxprofit_bool[i]== true ) { maxprofit_size_points[i]=( StringToDouble (openprice[i])-Low_base_tf[down_fractal[i]])*f; } if (type[i]== "sell" && maxprofit_bool[i]== false ) { maxprofit_size_points[i]=sl_size_points[i]*- 1 ; } if (type[i]== "buy" && maxprofit_bool[i]== true ) { maxprofit_size_points[i]=(High_base_tf[up_fractal[i]]- StringToDouble (openprice[i]))*f; } if (type[i]== "buy" && maxprofit_bool[i]== false ) { maxprofit_size_points[i]=sl_size_points[i]*- 1 ; } }

Finally, let's define the duration between the bar the position is placed at and the maximum profit one (in bars). If sl closing control is activated, the duration is defined as a difference between the bar the position is set at and the one, at which sl is triggered:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (type[i]== "sell" && maxprofit_bool[i]== true ) { duration[i]=index[i]-( int )down_fractal[i]; } if (type[i]== "sell" && maxprofit_bool[i]== false ) { duration[i]=index[i]-maxprofit_int[i]; } if (type[i]== "buy" && maxprofit_bool[i]== true ) { duration[i]=index[i]-( int )up_fractal[i]; } if (type[i]== "buy" && maxprofit_bool[i]== false ) { duration[i]=index[i]-maxprofit_int[i]; } }

After that, let's replace periods back to commas for correct display of the parameters:

for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { StringReplace (openprice[i], "." , "," ); StringReplace (sl_price[i], "." , "," ); StringReplace (maxprofit_price[i], "." , "," ); }

Now, it only remains to write the obtained data to the file_stat.csv file:

int h= FileOpen ( "file_stat.csv" , FILE_READ | FILE_WRITE | FILE_ANSI | FILE_CSV , ";" ); if (h== INVALID_HANDLE ) { Alert ( "Error opening file!" ); return ; } else { FileWrite (h, "Symbol" , "Deal type" , "Open time" , "Open price" , "SL" , "SL size" , "Max profit level" , "Max profit value" , "Duration in bars" ); FileSeek (h, 0 , SEEK_END ); for (i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { FileWrite (h, symbol[i], type[i], TimeToString (opentime[i]), openprice[i], sl_price[i], NormalizeDouble (sl_size_points[i], 2 ), maxprofit_price[i], NormalizeDouble (maxprofit_size_points[i], 2 ), duration[i]); } } FileClose (h); Alert ( "file_stat.csv file created" );

Check: launch the script on the chart after setting the base timeframe period in the inputs (which is D1 in my case). After that, the new file_stat.csv file with the following set of parameters appears in the terminal's local folder:





Fig. 7. file_stat.csv file contents

6. Conclusion

In this article, we have analyzed the method of programmatically determining one of the movement continuation models. The key idea of the method is a search for a correction movement high/low extremum without applying any indicators. The consecutive points of the model are then detected based on the found extremum.

We also discussed the method of collecting statistical data based on the results of testing in the strategy tester by writing the test results into an array and their subsequent processing. I believe, it is possible to develop a more efficient way of collecting and processing statistical data. However, this method seems most simple and comprehensive to me.

Keep in mind that the article describes the minimum requirements for defining the model, and most importantly, the most minimal set of controls provided by the EA. For real trading, the set of controls should be expanded.

Below are examples of movement continuation model recognition:

Fig. 8. Sample movement continuation model recognition

Fig. 9. Sample movement continuation model recognition





Fig. 10. Sample movement continuation model recognition

Fig. 11. Sample movement continuation model recognition

Programs used in the article