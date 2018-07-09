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Indicators

Ang_Zad_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Ang_Zad_C.mq5 (18.43 KB) view
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Real author: ANG3110

A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input double ki=4.000001;                        // Indicator smoothing ratio 
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_;           // price constant
input int PriceShift=0;                          // vertical indicator shift in points
input int Shift=0;                               // horizontal indicator shift in bars

Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C

Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21152

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