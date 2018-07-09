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Ang_Zad_C - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: ANG3110
A trend-following indicator of the main and signal lines, drawn as a color cloud.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input double ki=4.000001; // Indicator smoothing ratio input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_CLOSE_; // price constant input int PriceShift=0; // vertical indicator shift in points input int Shift=0; // horizontal indicator shift in bars
Fig 1. Ang_Zad_C
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21152
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