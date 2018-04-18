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Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5

artem1985 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
13406
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Ichimoku.mq5 (43.07 KB) view
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The author of the idea: artem1985, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

BUY position opening rule:

Tenkan-sen on bar #1 < Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND
Tenkan-sen on bar #0 >= Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND
Close of bar #0 > Senkou Span B on bar #0

Ichimoku BUY opening rule

The following rule is applied for opening SELL positions (the difference from the BUY rule is marked with color):

Tenkan-sen on bar #1 > Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND
Tenkan-sen on bar #0 <= Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND
Close of bar #0 < Senkou Span B on bar #0.

Test on EURUSD,D1:

Ichimoku D1


Input Parameters

  • Lots - position volume;
  • Stop Loss BUY (in pips) - stop loss of a BUY position;
  • Take Profit BUY (in pips) - take profit of a BUY position;
  • Stop Loss SELL (in pips) - stop loss of a SELL position;
  • Take Profit SELL (in pips) - take profit of a SELL position;
  • Trailing Stop BUY (in pips) - trailing stop of a BUY position;
  • Trailing Stop SELL (in pips) - trailing stop of a SELL position;
  • Use trade hours - enable/disable the time filter;
  • Start hour - operation start hour;
  • End hour - operation end hour;
  • Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;
  • Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;
  • Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B;
  • magic number - Expert Advisor's unique identifier.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20148

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