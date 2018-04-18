The author of the idea: artem1985, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.

BUY position opening rule:

Tenkan-sen on bar #1 < Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND

Tenkan-sen on bar #0 >= Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND

Close of bar #0 > Senkou Span B on bar #0

The following rule is applied for opening SELL positions (the difference from the BUY rule is marked with color):

Tenkan-sen on bar #1 > Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND

Tenkan-sen on bar #0 < = Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND

Close of bar #0 < Senkou Span B on bar #0.

Test on EURUSD,D1:





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