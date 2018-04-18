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Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea: artem1985, the mq5 code author: barabashkakvn.
BUY position opening rule:
Tenkan-sen on bar #0 >= Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND
Close of bar #0 > Senkou Span B on bar #0
The following rule is applied for opening SELL positions (the difference from the BUY rule is marked with color):
Tenkan-sen on bar #0 <= Kijun-sen on bar #0 AND
Close of bar #0 < Senkou Span B on bar #0.
Test on EURUSD,D1:
Input Parameters
- Lots - position volume;
- Stop Loss BUY (in pips) - stop loss of a BUY position;
- Take Profit BUY (in pips) - take profit of a BUY position;
- Stop Loss SELL (in pips) - stop loss of a SELL position;
- Take Profit SELL (in pips) - take profit of a SELL position;
- Trailing Stop BUY (in pips) - trailing stop of a BUY position;
- Trailing Stop SELL (in pips) - trailing stop of a SELL position;
- Use trade hours - enable/disable the time filter;
- Start hour - operation start hour;
- End hour - operation end hour;
- Ichimoku: period of Tenkan-sen;
- Ichimoku: period of Kijun-sen;
- Ichimoku: period of Senkou Span B;
- magic number - Expert Advisor's unique identifier.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20148
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