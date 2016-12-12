CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Stochastic RSI (OMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12843
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Stochastic RSI (OMA).

This indicator allows calculation of stochastic of RSI and stochastic of RSI of average (this version has the basic 4 types of averages).

The RSI types it has are :

    • Cuttler's RSI
    • Ehlers' smoothed RSI
    • Harris' RSI
    • Rapid RSI
    • RSI
    • RSX
    • Slow RSI

If you use price smoothing, then they are becoming RSI (OMA), if you do not, then "regular" rsi is calculated. Levels can be

  • floating
  • quantile
  • or fixed

Alerts are based on color change settings — which in turn can be :

  • on outer levels cross
  • on middle level cross
  • on slope change


It is using the usual set of 22 prices and is already a multi time frame version.

Nema Nema

NEMA - arbitrary depth EMA, DEMA, TEMA... DecEMA ...

Nema MACD Nema MACD

MACD calculated using the NEMA.

ExpHAWaves ExpHAWaves

ExpHAWaves is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi and StepUpDown indicators.

ExpBuySellSide ExpBuySellSide

ExpBuySellSide is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the ATRStops and StepUpDown indicators.