Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic RSI (OMA) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12843
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Stochastic RSI (OMA).
This indicator allows calculation of
stochastic of RSI and stochastic of RSI of average (this version has the
basic 4 types of averages).
The RSI types it has are :
- Cuttler's RSI
- Ehlers' smoothed RSI
- Harris' RSI
- Rapid RSI
- RSI
- RSX
- Slow RSI
If you use price smoothing, then they are becoming RSI (OMA), if you do not, then "regular" rsi is calculated. Levels can be
- floating
- quantile
- or fixed
Alerts are based on color change settings — which in turn can be :
- on outer levels cross
- on middle level cross
- on slope change
It is using the usual set of 22 prices and is already a multi time frame version.
ExpHAWaves
ExpHAWaves is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the Heiken Ashi and StepUpDown indicators.ExpBuySellSide
ExpBuySellSide is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on the ATRStops and StepUpDown indicators.