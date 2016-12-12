Stochastic RSI (OMA).



This indicator allows calculation of stochastic of RSI and stochastic of RSI of average (this version has the basic 4 types of averages).



The RSI types it has are :

Cuttler's RSI



Ehlers' smoothed RSI



Harris' RSI



Rapid RSI



RSI





RSX



Slow RSI

If you use price smoothing, then they are becoming RSI (OMA), if you do not, then "regular" rsi is calculated. Levels can be



floating

quantile

or fixed

Alerts are based on color change settings — which in turn can be :

on outer levels cross

on middle level cross



on slope change





It is using the usual set of 22 prices and is already a multi time frame version.

