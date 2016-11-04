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Indicators

Double Stochastic RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Double stochastic of RSI.

It can be a simple stochastic of RSI too, if one of the stochastic periods is set to >=1. 


CCI Simple Experiment CCI Simple Experiment

CCI experiment using adaptive calculation period.

RSI Exp with Filled Areas RSI Exp with Filled Areas

RSI experiment with a simple addition of filled areas when floating levels are crossed.

Double Stoch RSI Floating Double Stoch RSI Floating

Double stochastic of RSI uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS conditions.

ADXVMA ADXVMA

ADXVMA uses a sort of ADX values for determining the weights of average calculation.