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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double Stochastic RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Double stochastic of RSI.
It can be a simple stochastic of RSI too, if one of the stochastic periods is set to >=1.
CCI Simple Experiment
CCI experiment using adaptive calculation period.RSI Exp with Filled Areas
RSI experiment with a simple addition of filled areas when floating levels are crossed.
Double Stoch RSI Floating
Double stochastic of RSI uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS conditions.ADXVMA
ADXVMA uses a sort of ADX values for determining the weights of average calculation.