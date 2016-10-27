Stochastic RSI (sometimes and by some sellers and traders) called DTOSC (dynamic trend oscillator). It is basically a stochastic of rsi.



This version has 6 sub-types it is actually calculating:

Depending on parameters (stochastic 1, stochastic 2 and smoothing) it is :

(x,x,x) a simple RSI



(x,x,n) a smoothed RSI

(n,x,x) or (x,n,x) stochastic RSI in its "classical" way

(n,x,n) or (x,n,n) smoothed stochastic RSI

(n,n,x) double stochastic RSI

(n,n,n) smoothed double stochastic RSI

x -> parameter is less than or equal to 1

n -> parameter is greater than 1

Overbought and oversold zones are marked for easier levels crossings as an aid in decision taking. All the six sub-types should be used following the rules that are usually applied for stochastic and rsi (stochastic being a kind of a "trend" indicator and rsi being a kind of a "momentum" indicator, the combination migh avoid the basic rules, but you shall find out that it is not so dificult to use those two combined rules together)