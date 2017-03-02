The EA uses two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators and one iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index).

Author of the idea — cxa, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

Calculates the lot size based on the analysis of closed trades:







double LotsOptimized()

{

double lot=Lots;

int losses= 0 ;



lot= NormalizeDouble (m_account.FreeMargin()*MaximumRisk/ 1000.0 , 2 );



if (DecreaseFactor> 0 )

{



HistorySelect ( TimeCurrent ()- 86400 , TimeCurrent ()+ 86400 );



uint total= HistoryDealsTotal ();



for ( uint i= 0 ;i<total;i++)

{

if (!m_deal.SelectByIndex(i))

{

Print ( "Error in history!" );

break ;

}

if (m_deal. Symbol ()!= Symbol () || m_deal.Entry()!= DEAL_ENTRY_OUT )

continue ;



if (m_deal.Profit()> 0 )

break ;

if (m_deal.Profit()< 0 )

losses++;

}

if (losses> 1 )

lot= NormalizeDouble (lot-lot*losses/DecreaseFactor, 1 );

}



if (lot< 0.1 )

lot= 0.1 ;

return (lot);

}

Results of Backtests on EURUSD and USDJPY: