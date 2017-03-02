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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Altarius RSI Stohastic - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5178
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The EA uses two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators and one iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index).
Author of the idea — cxa, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
Calculates the lot size based on the analysis of closed trades:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating optimal lot size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LotsOptimized()
{
double lot=Lots;
int losses=0; // number of losses deals without a break
//--- select lot size
lot=NormalizeDouble(m_account.FreeMargin()*MaximumRisk/1000.0,2);
//--- calcuulate number of losses orders without a break
if(DecreaseFactor>0)
{
//--- request trade history
HistorySelect(TimeCurrent()-86400,TimeCurrent()+86400);
//---
uint total=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- for all deals
for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)
{
if(!m_deal.SelectByIndex(i))
{
Print("Error in history!");
break;
}
if(m_deal.Symbol()!=Symbol() || m_deal.Entry()!=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
continue;
//---
if(m_deal.Profit()>0)
break;
if(m_deal.Profit()<0)
losses++;
}
if(losses>1)
lot=NormalizeDouble(lot-lot*losses/DecreaseFactor,1);
}
//--- return lot size
if(lot<0.1)
lot=0.1;
return(lot);
}
//| Calculating optimal lot size |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LotsOptimized()
{
double lot=Lots;
int losses=0; // number of losses deals without a break
//--- select lot size
lot=NormalizeDouble(m_account.FreeMargin()*MaximumRisk/1000.0,2);
//--- calcuulate number of losses orders without a break
if(DecreaseFactor>0)
{
//--- request trade history
HistorySelect(TimeCurrent()-86400,TimeCurrent()+86400);
//---
uint total=HistoryDealsTotal();
//--- for all deals
for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)
{
if(!m_deal.SelectByIndex(i))
{
Print("Error in history!");
break;
}
if(m_deal.Symbol()!=Symbol() || m_deal.Entry()!=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
continue;
//---
if(m_deal.Profit()>0)
break;
if(m_deal.Profit()<0)
losses++;
}
if(losses>1)
lot=NormalizeDouble(lot-lot*losses/DecreaseFactor,1);
}
//--- return lot size
if(lot<0.1)
lot=0.1;
return(lot);
}
Results of Backtests on EURUSD and USDJPY:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17236
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