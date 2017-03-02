CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Altarius RSI Stohastic - expert for MetaTrader 5

Altarius | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
5178
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The EA uses two iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) indicators and one iRSI (RSI, Relative Strength Index).

Author of the idea — cxaauthor of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.  

Calculates the lot size based on the analysis of closed trades:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculating optimal lot size                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LotsOptimized()
  {
   double lot=Lots;
   int    losses=0;                  // number of losses deals without a break
//--- select lot size
   lot=NormalizeDouble(m_account.FreeMargin()*MaximumRisk/1000.0,2);
//--- calcuulate number of losses orders without a break
   if(DecreaseFactor>0)
     {
      //--- request trade history
      HistorySelect(TimeCurrent()-86400,TimeCurrent()+86400);
      //---
      uint     total=HistoryDealsTotal();
      //--- for all deals
      for(uint i=0;i<total;i++)
        {
         if(!m_deal.SelectByIndex(i))
           {
            Print("Error in history!");
            break;
           }
         if(m_deal.Symbol()!=Symbol() || m_deal.Entry()!=DEAL_ENTRY_OUT)
            continue;
         //---
         if(m_deal.Profit()>0)
            break;
         if(m_deal.Profit()<0)
            losses++;
        }
      if(losses>1)
         lot=NormalizeDouble(lot-lot*losses/DecreaseFactor,1);
     }
//--- return lot size
   if(lot<0.1)
      lot=0.1;
   return(lot);
  }

Results of Backtests on EURUSD and USDJPY:

Altarius RSI Stohastic USDJPY, H1 

Altarius RSI Stohastic EURUSD,H1 

Altarius RSI Stohastic USDJPY,M15 

Altarius RSI Stohastic EURUSD,M15 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17236

gazonkos gazonkos

The Expert Advisor searches for the momentum: iClose(t2)-iClose(t1).

SendClose SendClose

The Expert Advisor opens or closes positions at the intersection of lines.

2MA_4Level 2MA_4Level

The Expert Advisor uses the values of two iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators.

Autotrade Autotrade

The Expert Advisor places two pending orders (BuyStop and SellStop) with the specified expiration.