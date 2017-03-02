CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Polish Layer - expert for MetaTrader 5

puncher | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4556
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author of the idea — Dimaauthor of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.  

The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker

ATTENTION! It is designed for use on the H5 period!

Testing from 2016.01.05 to 2017.01.25 on EURUSD, M5:

 Polish Layer tester

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17484

TriXCandleKeltner TriXCandleKeltner

The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.

e-Smart_Trailing e-Smart_Trailing

Modification of StopLoss of any positions. Trailing. Trailing.

MQL5 Wizard MA RSI MQL5 Wizard MA RSI

The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.

Backbone Backbone

The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.