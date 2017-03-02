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Polish Layer - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Author of the idea — Dima, author of the mq5 code — barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor is based on the following indicators: RSI, WPR, Stochastic, Moving Average, deMarker
ATTENTION! It is designed for use on the H5 period!
Testing from 2016.01.05 to 2017.01.25 on EURUSD, M5:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17484
The TriX indicator in a candlestick form with the Keltner channel calculated relative to TriX averaging.e-Smart_Trailing
Modification of StopLoss of any positions. Trailing. Trailing.
The "MQL5 Wizard MA RSI" Expert Advisor has been generated using the MQL5 Wizard based on the signals of the trend MA (Moving Average) indicator and of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) oscillator.Backbone
The Expert Advisor idea is based on the constant change of trade direction depending on the TakeProfit, StopLoss and TrailingStop levels.