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Stochastic of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Stochastic that is using rsx as an input for calculations.
Stochastic that is good in enhancing the extremes of any value it is applied to, in this case is using what is known as "smoother rsi" (rsx is a smoother rsi but without adding lag). And in this case it is smoothly showing the current trend and over-bought and over-sold levels retracement (which in the case of this indicator is probably what should be monitored the most).
Code uses generic stochastic calculation and also sets the coloring of the values according to the gradient color compared to the value of the stochastic n order to make the current trend determination (or change of the same) easier.
Adapting is done using standard deviations.Adaptive Smoother
One more average/smoother that due to its fractional calculation period possibility can be used to be made adaptive.
The multitimeframe version of Donchian channel.Tushar Chande's DMI
Dynamic Momentum Index