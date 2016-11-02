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Indicators

Stochastic of RSX - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Stochastic that is using rsx as an input for calculations.

Stochastic that is good in enhancing the extremes of any value it is applied to, in this case is using what is known as "smoother rsi" (rsx is a smoother rsi but without adding lag). And in this case it is smoothly showing the current trend and over-bought and over-sold levels retracement (which in the case of this indicator is probably what should be monitored the most).

Code uses generic stochastic calculation and also sets the coloring of the values according to the gradient color compared to the value of the stochastic n order to make the current trend determination (or change of the same) easier.



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