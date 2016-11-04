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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double Stoch RSI Floating - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Same double stochastic of RSI from here, except that this
version uses floating levels instead of fixed levels for OB/OS
conditions.
Double Stochastic RSI
Double stochastic of RSI.CCI Simple Experiment
CCI experiment using adaptive calculation period.