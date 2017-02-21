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Indicators

Double stochastic RSI - fl - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Double stochastic of RSI using floating levels instead of using fixed levels for overbought or oversold detection.

In case when RSI period is set to <=1, you are going to get double stochastic.
Additional smoothing of a results can be used (internally EMA is used for additional smoothing). The usual set of 22 custom prices types is available. 





PS: the indicator should not be confused with double smoothed stochastic. This is double stochastic and the results are different from the double smoothed stochastic indicator.
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