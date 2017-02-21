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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Double stochastic RSI - fl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Double stochastic of RSI using floating levels instead of using fixed levels for overbought or oversold detection.
In case when RSI period is set to <=1, you are going to get double stochastic.
Additional smoothing of a results can be used (internally EMA is used for additional smoothing). The usual set of 22 custom prices types is available.
PS: the indicator should not be confused with double smoothed stochastic. This is double stochastic and the results are different from the double smoothed stochastic indicator.
In case when RSI period is set to <=1, you are going to get double stochastic.
Additional smoothing of a results can be used (internally EMA is used for additional smoothing). The usual set of 22 custom prices types is available.
PS: the indicator should not be confused with double smoothed stochastic. This is double stochastic and the results are different from the double smoothed stochastic indicator.
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