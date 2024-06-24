Suggestions for Trading System - page 12
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Seems - this good thread is forgoten ... but it is the thread to help elite members to create trading systems (mainly manual trading systems but some Eas too - using indicators from this section).
Just some useful information for new elite members:
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For the members who subscribed to elite section or going to subscribe.
Elite sections are big place and to help you to find something - I want to explain some usefull links/thread concerning it.
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Everybody knows this elite section public promotional thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum
I am uploading the images and short diesription of some of the tools (indicators, EAs etc) created for elite section.
This thread is without any link to download. This is public thread.
When you subscribe to elite section - you will want to download/to find something related to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum
So, you will need this elite section thread:
What is new weekly in public and elite.
It is same thread but with links to download.
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Next thread to read when subscribed:
How to start with elite sections
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Every elite subsection/section is having links threads and EAs/tools thread (2 key threads).
example for advanced elite:
- advanced links/threads/tools
- EAs' files
example with mandarine subsection:
- advanced links/threads/tools
- EAs' files
and so on.
Every subsection of every elite section is having links/indicators thread and EAs/tools thread with all the links to download.
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Some links to help elite members to find anything on the forum in general.
Total forum search/links thread for indicators/some tools (public and elite) - this thread.
Total forum search/links thread for EAs (public and elite) - this thread.
That's all news
Someone use renko chart for trading?
Hi all.
I want know if someone use non standard chart for trading like renko, mean renko, Point & Figure etc. and wich method use for trading with it.
I'm studiyng renko and mean renko chart for find something interessing.
Thank you
Mladen, can you make "SSA normalized end-pointed & alert advanced" in MTF version?
Thank you in advance.
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Money Management
Same idea as with other: if you have a good idea for a Trading System? Post here and we will develop it (all ideas will be evaluated first).
Every strategy posted herein can bring profits to our account as long that you take the time to test and tweak it to your preferred settings, it is important that traders will not jump from one strategy to another, because a good strategy should be developed and tested for a hundred trades or more, another thing about success in trading is the implementation because no matter how good your strategy is if you cannot follow the rule consistently it will still not yield the expected results. Good strategy, risk management and proper implementation must be present all the time for your trading to achieve success.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
Strategy Tester
Optimization
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
Cloud
Work in progress, stay tuned !
I want to remind the following links:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android
Grr-al - expert for MetaTrader 5
It uses the knowledge about the M1 OHLC tick generation algorithm in Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 5: If the price began to decrease after the new bar opening, it is guaranteed that it will increase in the next price change and vice versa.
It uses the possibility to read the OHLC ticks (using onTimer event), generated by Startegy Tester in "Open prices only" and "1 minute OHLC".
I believe it's a bit more complicated than divergences.
I've read the explanations and rules. I think it's a very smart idea. I'm so impressed. It can be a strong tool for who want to develop their own trading systems.
Many thanks for sharing!