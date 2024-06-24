Suggestions for Trading System - page 12

New comment
 

Seems - this good thread is forgoten ... but it is the thread to help elite members to create trading systems (mainly manual trading systems but some Eas too - using indicators from this section).

Just some useful information for new elite members:

==========================

For the members who subscribed to elite section or going to subscribe.

Elite sections are big place and to help you to find something - I want to explain some usefull links/thread concerning it.

========

Everybody knows this elite section public promotional thread:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum

I am uploading the images and short diesription of some of the tools (indicators, EAs etc) created for elite section.

This thread is without any link to download. This is public thread.

When you subscribe to elite section - you will want to download/to find something related to this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum

So, you will need this elite section thread:

What is new weekly in public and elite.

It is same thread but with links to download.

========

Next thread to read when subscribed:

How to start with elite sections

========

Every elite subsection/section is having links threads and EAs/tools thread (2 key threads).

example for advanced elite:

- advanced links/threads/tools

- EAs' files

example with mandarine subsection:

- advanced links/threads/tools

- EAs' files

and so on.

Every subsection of every elite section is having links/indicators thread and EAs/tools thread with all the links to download.

========

Some links to help elite members to find anything on the forum in general.

Total forum search/links thread for indicators/some tools (public and elite) - this thread.

Total forum search/links thread for EAs (public and elite) - this thread.

That's all news

 

Someone use renko chart for trading?

Hi all.

I want know if someone use non standard chart for trading like renko, mean renko, Point & Figure etc. and wich method use for trading with it.

I'm studiyng renko and mean renko chart for find something interessing.

Thank you

 

Mladen, can you make "SSA normalized end-pointed & alert advanced" in MTF version?

Thank you in advance.

 

Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Money Management


Table of Contents
  1. Introduction
  2. Objectives
  3. Base Class
  4. Money Management Classes and Types
  5. Container for Money Management Objects
  6. Example
  7. Conclusion 
Money management is a common feature in expert advisors. It allows an expert advisor to dynamically determine the lot size for the next trade to be entered. In this article, we will introduce several money management classes that would allow us to automate the entire process of trade volume calculation in a cross-platform expert advisor.
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Money Management
Cross-Platform Expert Advisor: Money Management
  • 2017.07.11
  • Enrico Lambino
  • www.mql5.com
This article discusses the implementation of money management method for a cross-platform expert advisor. The money management classes are responsible for the calculation of the lot size to be used for the next trade to be entered by the expert advisor.
 
Linuxser:

Same idea as with other: if you have a good idea for a Trading System? Post here and we will develop it (all ideas will be evaluated first).

A lot of good trading system, but we just select the appropriate with us. Correct money management is a major part of a good and correct trading strategy.
 

Every strategy posted herein can bring profits to our account as long that you take the time to test and tweak it to your preferred settings, it is important that traders will not jump from one strategy to another, because a good strategy should be developed and tested for a hundred trades or more, another thing about success in trading is the implementation because no matter how good your strategy is if you cannot follow the rule consistently it will still not yield the expected results. Good strategy, risk management and proper implementation must be present all the time for your trading to achieve success.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

  • Tester agents/Remote agents/MQL5 Cloud Network agents‌/MetaTester 5 Agents Manager are no longer available for use in the 32-bit terminals: they can work only in the 64-bit systems: read more here 
  • Prohibition for using testing agents working on virtual OS in MQL5.Cloud - read more here

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)

 





Work in progress, stay tuned !


 

I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad HelpConnecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android

 

Grr-al - expert for MetaTrader 5

It uses the knowledge about the M1 OHLC tick generation algorithm in Strategy Tester of MetaTrader 5: If the price began to decrease after the new bar opening, it is guaranteed that it will increase in the next price change and vice versa.



It uses the possibility to read the OHLC ticks (using onTimer event), generated by Startegy Tester in "Open prices only" and "1 minute OHLC".

 
Linuxser:

I believe it's a bit more complicated than divergences.

I've read the explanations and rules. I think it's a very smart idea. I'm so impressed. It can be a strong tool for who want to develop their own trading systems.

Many thanks for sharing!

1...567891011121314
New comment