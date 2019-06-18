Regularity or Randomness

Let's see who thinks what about it;)

  • Lawfulness
  • Randomness

 

1 statement - the market always has regular movements, identification of which is the essence of a trader - his guarantee of success

2) The market is completely random, there is nothing and, consequently, it is impossible to profit from it.

 
Without Lawfulness of Randomness and Lawfulness of Randomness and Lawfulness of Randomness and Lawfulness of Randomness, I consider the list incomplete.

 
Both, at the same time. The market is legitimate for those who shape it and accidental for everyone else (traders, for example).
 

Both statements are false

 
)
 
A legitimate randomness as well as a random pattern.


 

1. patterns (patterns? trends? .... these curves!) are repeated on the charts - i.e. they are not random data

2. The "curvatures" are not accidental, but the time of their formation is occasional and there is no strict order of "curvatures" appearance

2. the rate of "curves" formation is sometimes different - consequently, patterns may be stretched or compressed along the time axis


And the result - everything is natural but appears by chance at different times, with different speeds and in different sequences


SZZ: alas, it will not work like that with markets:

There's a lesson taking place at the Warrant Officer's School:

- Look, this is the thumb, this is the index finger, this is the ring finger, this is the middle finger and this is the little finger.

Now stir, stir, stir... - the lecturer says, moving his fingers.

- And now we say, where's which... where's which... where's what?... where's what?...



 
Any randomness is an unexpressed regularity.
 

1.Regularity - for those who are leaking.

2.Randomness - for those who earn.

 
Both statements are false because the market is a mixture of many processes, not one.
On top of the 2, there are also many 1s in it, but it is quite difficult to identify them. Therefore, it seems that everything is one solid 2.
