Regularity or Randomness
1 statement - the market always has regular movements, identification of which is the essence of a trader - his guarantee of success2) The market is completely random, there is nothing and, consequently, it is impossible to profit from it.
Let's see who thinks what about it;)
- Lawfulness
- Randomness
Without Lawfulness of Randomness and Lawfulness of Randomness and Lawfulness of Randomness and Lawfulness of Randomness, I consider the list incomplete.
Both statements are false
Both statements are false
Let's see who thinks what about it;)
- Lawfulness
- Randomness
A legitimate randomness as well as a random pattern.
1. patterns (patterns? trends? .... these curves!) are repeated on the charts - i.e. they are not random data
2. The "curvatures" are not accidental, but the time of their formation is occasional and there is no strict order of "curvatures" appearance
2. the rate of "curves" formation is sometimes different - consequently, patterns may be stretched or compressed along the time axis
And the result - everything is natural but appears by chance at different times, with different speeds and in different sequences
SZZ: alas, it will not work like that with markets:
There's a lesson taking place at the Warrant Officer's School:
- Look, this is the thumb, this is the index finger, this is the ring finger, this is the middle finger and this is the little finger.
Now stir, stir, stir... - the lecturer says, moving his fingers.
- And now we say, where's which... where's which... where's what?... where's what?...
1.Regularity - for those who are leaking.
2.Randomness - for those who earn.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Let's see who thinks what about it;)