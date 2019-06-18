Regularity or Randomness - page 41

Maxim Romanov:
Is this for which instruments and over what period?

USD - similar

10 years

 

+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, eh?


 
well... that's just unrealistically cool, Renat.)

and how it's in the drawdown 0?)

Is there such a thing?)

 
Read your inbox sometimes.

;)

 
Normal is lighting a cigar with a match, not a match from a cigar)

 
Yes, I do. I read Renat very carefully.)

I just can't understand anything))

I'm looking at charts, not supply / demand))

It's a dark forest for me))

Especially how you manage to calculate the periodicity on the graph0

it's just not realistic at all)

 
Everything is relative.
Whether it's normal or not depends on many factors.
Let's say Renat has a 100k/month deposit. We have 6 thousand/month - not even worth bothering with.
Let's say 1 million - 60 thousand / month. In general, not much, but one can live. If nothing better comes up.
Suppose 5-10 million - 300-600 thousand - it already makes sense to really do.
 
it's not real. there will still be a drawdown of some kind on equity
 
It's cooler than Soros, he has set up a bonus there for whoever performs better than him
 
:))) Let him cook. 6% a month is very low. That's just - ugh.

By the way, uncle, you have good theoretical research, some kind of identified patterns, but no signal.

Why is that?

