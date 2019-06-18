Regularity or Randomness - page 41
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is this for which instruments and over what period?
USD - similar
10 years
+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, eh?
+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, huh?
well... that's just unrealistically cool, Renat.)
and how it's in the drawdown 0?)
Is there such a thing?)
Well... that's really cool, Renat.)
How's that for a zero drawdown?)
Is there such a thing?)
Read your inbox sometimes.
;)
+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, eh?
Normal is lighting a cigar with a match, not a match from a cigar)
Read your private message once in a while.
;)
Yes, I do. I read Renat very carefully.)
I just can't understand anything))
I'm looking at charts, not supply / demand))
It's a dark forest for me))
Especially how you manage to calculate the periodicity on the graph0
it's just not realistic at all)
+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, eh?
+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, eh?
+6% per month with a drawdown = 0, that's normal, eh?
It's cooler than Soros, he's got a prize for whoever does better.
:))) Let him cook. 6% a month is very low. That's just - ugh.
By the way, uncle, you have good theoretical research, some kind of identified patterns, but no signal.
Why is that?