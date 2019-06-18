Regularity or Randomness - page 3
Let's see who thinks what about it;)
Well, that's fantastic =)
why not?
we must strive for the ideal...
"our goal is communism" suits any system :-)
Every joke has its share of humour, but everything serious also has its share of humour.
The "TRADE" button has a right to exist. Just indicating "something important is happening".
Here, an Expert Advisor can be built with a single button and without any significant parameters. And traders can use it to everyone's (their and developers') joy.
I wrote that there are repetitions, but you should at least consider the speed, here is an example with preprocessing, but identifying repetitive structures does not give knowledge of when they will appear in the future ;)
Why are you showing me a graph? Everyone here has seen enough graphs.
Show me with your finger (arrows, square) at least two structures with time difference of at least a month.
So you're inclined to believe that the market is completely random?
I haven't done it for a long time, so I won't lie for 40 years)))
the market is not random as trends do exist... but only on history, my chart is a valatility chart, it also repeats itself
is the market random? - i don't think so, but i don't think it's random when i make predictions (right entries for the TS) based on history.
ZS: Once again entered the discussion, which with envious consistency began to appear a lot, here in general if the purpose of the survey if you can make money in the market - my answer, yes you can, whether you can make a long time in the market with one TS - no you can not. I don't want to search for@Vasiliy Sokolov's message, I think he rightly said a long time ago that experts are just tools that should be used at right moments - how to determine those moments? alas, no one knows, there is a tester and optimizer, there is@fxsaber's work... but there is no profit ((
complete harmony will come with a single TRADE button :-)
Everyone is looking at the same thing but seeing completely different things and the natural way to find the Grail is to accept into the system of analysis the error of their observations
the natural way is to avoid these errors
which means
If there is a margin of error, then the system is untenable.
the financial market is an exchanger, at the very least
the saying should work - "It's just like a bank!"
;)
forecast today
the forex market does not tolerate mistakes.
Everything goes in motion every price change has weight and does not happen by chance.
For some the forex market is manna from heaven and for others it is known to be darkness.