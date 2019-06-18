Regularity or Randomness - page 3

New comment
 
Martin Cheguevara:

Let's see who thinks what about it;)

  • Lawfulness
  • Randomness

Neither. The market is a balancing act, because the instrument is money, from one pocket to another pocket! This means that what you earn will also be lost sooner or later, which means that the market strategy will always work temporarily, which means that you earn, but you also lose what you earn and lose sustainably. There is no regularity in the market. What you see on the chart, these patterns, they are by their nature not logical, and here if you always see the real AD volume and know where the big capital is going to enter, then you will find the pattern that you are looking for and you following these patterns will always be in the black, because, again, the market is the most important rule in the volume only AD volume is money huge huge money! But no one knows or sees these very volumes at the moment, and it is impossible to see everything at once, it happens spontaneously at any time!
 
Andrey Gladyshev:

Well, that's fantastic =)

why not?

we must strive for the ideal...

"our goal is communism" suits any system :-)

Every joke has its share of humour, but everything serious also has its share of humour.

The "TRADE" button has a right to exist. Just indicating "something important is happening".

Here, an Expert Advisor can be built with a single button and without any significant parameters. And traders can use it to everyone's (their and developers') joy.

 
Igor Makanu:

I wrote that there are repetitions, but you should at least consider the speed, here is an example with preprocessing, but identifying repetitive structures does not give knowledge of when they will appear in the future ;)


Why are you showing me a graph? Everyone here has seen enough graphs.

Show me with your finger (arrows, square) at least two structures with time difference of at least a month.

does not give you the knowledge of when they will appear in the future

So you are inclined to believe that the market is completely random?
 
Sergey Chalyshev:


Why are you showing me a graph? Everyone here has seen enough graphs.

Show me with your finger (arrows, square) at least two structures with a time difference of at least a month.

So you're inclined to believe that the market is completely random?

I haven't done it for a long time, so I won't lie for 40 years)))

the market is not random as trends do exist... but only on history, my chart is a valatility chart, it also repeats itself

is the market random? - i don't think so, but i don't think it's random when i make predictions (right entries for the TS) based on history.

ZS: Once again entered the discussion, which with envious consistency began to appear a lot, here in general if the purpose of the survey if you can make money in the market - my answer, yes you can, whether you can make a long time in the market with one TS - no you can not. I don't want to search for@Vasiliy Sokolov's message, I think he rightly said a long time ago that experts are just tools that should be used at right moments - how to determine those moments? alas, no one knows, there is a tester and optimizer, there is@fxsaber's work... but there is no profit ((

 
There is always a pattern in the market which is extremely difficult to detect, but it exists. Elliott Waves are proof of that.
I'm sure there are a lot of traders on this forum who have made money using these methods of analysis.
 
Everyone is looking at the same thing but seeing completely different things and the natural way to find the Grail is to accept the inaccuracy of their observations into the system of analysis
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

complete harmony will come with a single TRADE button :-)

Or even better "BABLO" :-)
 
Martin Cheguevara:
Everyone is looking at the same thing but seeing completely different things and the natural way to find the Grail is to accept into the system of analysis the error of their observations

the natural way is to avoid these errors

which means

If there is a margin of error, then the system is untenable.

the financial market is an exchanger, at the very least

the saying should work - "It's just like a bank!"

;)

 

forecast today

 

the forex market does not tolerate mistakes.

Everything goes in motion every price change has weight and does not happen by chance.

For some the forex market is manna from heaven and for others it is known to be darkness.

12345678910...68
New comment