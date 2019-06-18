Regularity or Randomness - page 24
what(and how) can be considered a trend can be determined __relatively_ from the "advisor".
- Technologically, any Expert Advisor/indicator (in general any program/algorithm) has inside cycles, periods and maximum sensitivity to a certain frequency. This is its own frequency. And it is fixed. We only change it when we set parameters, for example for optimization.
- Frequencies/periods that are longer than the natural frequency can be called trends. Those shorter than that are called noises.
This does not mean the market is pressured by constant fluctuations, wave packets roam between them and Fourier stacks everything up.
This is just how any Expert Advisor interprets it. You can even classify them according to these principles.
Such things are easy to identify later on in history.
And then there are all sorts of reversals and outflows.
And then there's the flop that mimics the trend and you'll be
and it's gonna keep on going and going...
And you'll be sitting there thinking, "That's annoying!"
And if you're already in position, your palms are sweaty and your back's wet.
Total mush in theory, and so in practice it's all one splash...
An example in pictures:
What does history have to do with it, if all trends are clear and calculated in the current time...?
Beautiful!!! Are the indicators secret? They don't draw?
Beautiful!!! Are the indicators secret? They don't draw?
What do you mean they draw...?
ALL indicators drawn from the CURRENT PRICE change their values in one way or another... But when there are three of them, and by different mathematics, there is no doubt about the total result...
Well, the current price of the klose (if it is based on the klose of course) changes only on the zero unclosed bar after all. Of course, it is important to estimate the indicator by history. It just beautifully turns before the price)))
It's just beautifully painful to unfold before the price)))
If you mean ind. 3, the SIGNAL from it is calculated when it crosses the "0" line...
A trivial fit.
)) I think the +-0.6 deviations are taking the trends away nicely. I see. It's a good indy, if non-drawing!!!
Well, that's what I was trying to find out.)
Right, right...
"Trivial..." - Euro/Dollar (EUR/USD) intraday analysis on 25-03-2019