Regularity or Randomness - page 49
Well, he's got a point:
the only thing that messes up this ratio is the spread.
51/49 most likely:
49 is in the trader's favour,
51 is in favour of the market, controlling interest as it were ;)
After all, 6 years without ONE losing trade... and where is the 50/50 here...?
This is all interesting, for the individual patient.
But what would you say about such a strategy:
Still 6 years without ONE losing trade... where's the 50/50?
Also - it's a history test, I don't believe in such a thing, although I have nothing against it.
as they say, to see if the deposit will increase by about 3 times, you have to wait 6 years...
So....
This strategy is for romantics, nothing more...
Come on, you're being silly... Where have you seen such a HUGE swap...? that is also self-compensating...
Believe it or not ... that's not up to me ... I'm all about the facts!
Yes, I agree with you... It's easier to get 50/50% than to be romantic and operate with facts (but not your own, as it's already clear that you simply haven't seen others...)...
The market has patterns.
Those who can't see them should just wipe their eyes and/or glasses.
Or go to work at a car wash like Guru, who, after 15(!!!) years of fighting the market, is now fed, clothed and not lying in a roadside ditch.
In that case, don't burden the people, pump in as much money as you have and trade.
Yes, you're right again! Unlike me, all you have to talk about is the 50/50% ratio...
we're lame ;)
Why so much self-criticism? Not everyone is like that, and you know that very well...