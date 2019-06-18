Regularity or Randomness - page 5

New comment
 
Maxim Romanov:
So far in my work I rely on the following statement: The market is complex, but the more participants and their qualification, the more complicated the pattern.
Let's take 2 extreme cases:
1) sine-nobody will make a trade, because everybody knows where the price is going and in some cases there will be no sellers in the cup, in other cases there will be no buyers in the market.
2) Normal distribution - the maximum complexity, the total absence of regularities. It's impossible to reach this state because it requires an infinite number of players and a high level of skill.
As the result, the market is between these two states. It is as complex as it is necessary for the continuation of the trading process, i.e. for a sufficient amount of liquidity in the cup and participants that make operations on the market.

You couldn't have said it better... I totally agree!

 
Maksim Neimerik:

you couldn't have said it better... I totally agree!

for nothing

 

It's a bit of a fluke.

the price is hitting the boundaries and is very reluctant to break through them

and this despite the fact that the channels are marked "into the future"


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

It's a bit of a fluke.

the price is hitting the boundaries and is very reluctant to break through them

and even though the channels are marked "into the future"

illusion.

breakout/bounceback = 50/50

but not because the market is random, but because the market/(trader) feedback is post factum.

it's the same thing. like all events in a person's life happen with a lag... driving, in a minute after seeing an obstacle he/she brakes (the result depends on the distance to the obstacle, whether or not it is 50/50), in a minute, the ambulance and the police are called, whether or not the ambulance makes it 50/50.... etc. etc..... everything happens post-facto, price moves post-facto on traders' actions, and traders act post-facto on price movements.... everything in this world is post factum.

the more minuscule the traders, the less dependent they are on them, that's the harsh reality.

and there's something else that doesn't just work after the fact. it's a known consequence on a known effect.... this is what gps communication is based on (the effects of time dilation at near light speed are taken into account, and other seemingly unthinkable things)

 
Andrey Dik:

illusion.

breakout/bounceback = 50/50

but not because the market is random, but because the market/(trader) feedback is post factum

it's the same thing. like all events in a person's life happen with a lag... driving, in a minute after seeing an obstacle he/she brakes (the result depends on the distance to the obstacle, whether or not it is 50/50), in a minute, the ambulance and the police are called, whether or not the ambulance makes it 50/50.... etc. etc..... everything happens post-facto, price moves post-facto on traders' actions, and traders act post-facto on price movements.... everything in this world is post factum.

the advantage is the one who can react faster and whose actions have more weight compared to others. the smaller the jerk, the less dependent on him, that's the harsh reality.

In the picture, it is not really the channels to the bounce, but two moneyflow, the sellers want to push the rate into the lower one (it is profitable for them), the buyers into the upper one. The centre is of no interest to either, and the rules of the game do not allow far outside.
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:
In the picture, it is not really the channels to the bounce, but two moneyflow, the sellers want to push the rate into the lower one (it is profitable for them), the buyers into the upper one. The centre is not interesting for either of them, and the rules do not allow to go far beyond.
They are interested in accumulation levels of stoplosses and takeprofits.
but not in the sense that these levels usually interest people.
When the price reaches this level, they will be massively executed and cause market movements. (This is more relevant for the stock exchange, on the forex market traders do not affect the price).
But you will not find information about sl and TP levels anywhere.
 
multiplicator:
I'm interested in accumulation levels of stoplosses and takeprofits.
We can calculate stoplosses and takeprofits on the chart.
When the price reaches this level, they will be massively executed and cause market movements. (This is more relevant for the stock exchange, on the forex market traders do not affect the price).
But you will not find information about sl and TP levels anywhere.

it can be calculated on the chart

 
Martin Cheguevara:

it can be calculated on a graph

multiplicator:
the levels of accumulation of stoplosses and takeprofits are of interest.
But not in the sense that these levels usually interest people. that the market maker is knocking out stops.
When the price reaches this level, they will be massively executed and cause market movements. (This is more relevant for the stock exchange, on the forex market traders do not affect the price).
But you will not find information about the levels of the sl and tp crowd anywhere.

But we can speculate where those levels may be. Behind the extrema, let's say.
If the volume did not go beyond the extrema, it means that the stops have not yet been reached.
Or at least not all of them.

 
Presumption of chance : the market is random until proven otherwise)
It's very simple)
 
Martin Cheguevara:
some kind of bullshit generator
123456789101112...68
New comment