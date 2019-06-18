Regularity or Randomness - page 7
Only a fool does not see the obvious.
and the wise man does not look in the tester :-)
martin - rules !
At a potential failure you just have to "step on the gas" :-) and the volumes will correct the balance
yeah
God in controlling you and me and the whole world never argues for his actions
that's exactly what you are absolutely right!
This is the only way to go from just an expert to the hand of Soros....
How could God, the right hand of billionaire Soros and your avatar depicting the executioner of the Inquisition from the bearded ages, blend into one disparate pile?
Don't answer that - rhetoric...
Let's see who thinks what about it;)
No one knows, but everyone believes there is a pattern and is looking for it. If they didn't believe, they wouldn't be looking and no one would be here.
Because the only unpredictable element in the market is the crowd.
The result of our actions is pushed "into the lane" by the big players as they need it.
This is where the patterns emerge.
There is no need to separate the two concepts, they exist simultaneously.
Only our (the crowd's) decision-making can be considered as random in the market.
Delusion!
Regularities are separate and nobody cares about the opinion of the crowd: the crowd always follows the leader and the leader is alone!
In general, the opinion that the crowd rules the market is a PRINT by western gurus.... It's more profitable for them... Well, THEY won't tell the ACTUAL market situation.... Why would they want to do that? It's easier to "get the fool into the crowd" - it's easier to manipulate the process... and more of THEIR profit... Don't forget that statistics ( 95% drain ) haven't been disproved yet!
I didn't say that the crowd drives the market. Not a word about it at all.
The big man uses what the crowd gives out and just waits for the moment
when that crowd starts believing what's good for them.
And then he takes it out. The crowd also earns along with such takeovers.
Only those, who start earning, will also be carried out, but later.
We don't get out when we're in a state of euphoria
and that's why we're helped out. At zero or minus.
The crowd doesn't run the market. I wrote above
"The result of our actions is being pushed around by the big players as they need it."
Why even talk about a dead-end road? The Crowd has no effect on the market whatsoever! If 95% are losing, then why even talk about the Crowd? 95% is the Crowd, and they are losing!!!!
Well explain EXACTly why all this reasoning: "what the crowd gives out and just waits for the moment when this crowd starts to believe in what is profitable for them." or "Together with such takeaways the crowd also earns." ... Idiocy! Talking about the actions of 95% of the losers...
Sergey, I agree with one caveat: the Leader does not always intervene, but at the right moment! Example https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/307613/page4#comment_11063310:
Let me explain the first line: At the beginning of the experiment, i.e. at the opening of the 1st bar, the pressure of the virtual historical prices was +6.63 conventional price units, which the market has to compensate for in the future. The effort of the 1st bar manages to soften the historical shock a little, by -2.12 units, but the 2nd and 3rd bars hit by 1.56 and 2.12 units, aggravating the situation. It remains for VOHAK on the 4th bar to strike a decisive counter-strike of -6.23 virtual price units at once. to stabilize the market by the time the current 5th bar opens! It appeared to everyone that, the market had "accidentally" sagged!