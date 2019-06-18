Regularity or Randomness - page 48
In forex, the odds are always 50/50. It's axiomatic. There are two ways out of any shape/pattern, also 50/50. When the MACD signal line reaches 0, the probability of going up is the same as for going down
You can PROVE that it is ACTUALLY an axiom and not the ramblings of another patient shouting "it is an axiom"...
You can say anything you like, but if there are certain facts, it is unlikely that anyone will believe this nonsense...
That's not how it works.
The man's wrong, isn't he?
Write like you should, without being a smartass.
And then we'll see who is delusional.
Misha the Teacher spent 15 (!!!) years studying the market, literally flogging it with neural networks... The result was strictly negative.
The teacher plucked up courage, gave up, and went to work at a car wash. He is well, healthy and happy. And that is good - not everyone is given to see the Holy Grail.
Enemies made it all up about 50/50:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1289#comment_11951300
You're wrong! If "the man" provides any facts to support his opinion - that's one thing to talk about...
But if one engages in balobolism and says: the earth is flat - it is an axiom ..., then it is - a clinic ...
And who's the "fussy one" here is another question...
:)))
I'll tell you this. The market is NOT self-similar in the literal sense of the word. It is tricky - it only has this property at certain time periods (cycles). And you can see this yourself on your own charts. Whoever correctly identifies these cycles will never touch a pick.
To that extent, I've already figured it out myself). I want to express everything in mathematics, so that I can tell exactly where the price will go at any time with absolute precision.
Are you good at maths?
When you know these periods, you just work on them in the framework of the direct Kolmogorov equation and that's it.
Enemies made it all up about 50/50:https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1289#comment_11951300
well, he's right:
the only thing that messes up this ratio is the spread
51/49 most likely:
49 is in the trader's favour,
51 is in favour of the market, controlling interest as it were ;)it gets worse