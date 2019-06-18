Regularity or Randomness - page 36
Imagine we have a pool table in front of us. An ordinary, flat, flat billiard table covered with green cloth. You do the math, hit the ball, and the white ball rolls smoothly towards the red one. The pocket is very close. There's no doubt that your white ball will hit the red one and it will fall into the next pocket. That's the law of billiards, the law of the pool table. But somewhere, outside of what is going on in the pool hall, a pilot sitting in a jet fighter has lost consciousness, and his fighter jet falls directly on the building where the pool hall is located. Or a nearby gas main is about to explode. Or there is a thunderstorm and lightning is about to strike the players. Or maybe the building is about to collapse and bury everyone inside. And then what happens to the white ball, which should have inevitably hit the red one, and to the red one, ready to fall into the next pocket? According to the laws of the billiard table, the white ball must hit the target. However, these laws are not the only laws, and the laws governing the movement of the train we are in are not the only laws in our game. (с)
much of the above will not affect the outcome
because whoever is waiting for the outcome of this event will not see it under force majeure circumstances.
But as long as he lives, he will see the result of his shot, that's a fact
and the result will only depend on the professionalism of the player
That's what artificial intelligence is all about, and it's not a coincidence or a pattern:
25 марта McDonald's объявил о покупке израильского IT-стартапа Dynamic Yield. С их помощью сеть ресторанов создаст меню с адаптацией к погоде, текущему трафику ресторана и актуальным пунктам меню. Сумма сделки не оглашается. По слухам она составляет $300 млн — крупнейшая покупка McDonald's за последние 20 лет.
If the wind blows, there's no cheese in the cheeseburger, if it rains, there's no burger :)
If you have a screenshot, please show it to me.
These are the currency charts from 2004 to 06.2010. I used H4 timeframe for the conversion. It may be done for any timeframe, and in general I was planning to make charts asynchronously, without binding to timeframes.
Here are the probability density distribution plots for these currencies. The 4th from the top in the left column is CHF.
made out of custom?
I did it in excel, saved the data on the currency pairs I had, and the crosses that were missing, calculated them
The fundamental features are derived from these studies. The rate of expansion of the absolute sum of currencies graphs.... what law do you think it has? Guess, then I'll post the answer
There's nothing to think about - exponential. The market is exponential everywhere and everywhere.
It's much more accurate! Proportional to the square root of the number of steps.
That's the whole truth revealed. Your indicator doesn't look anything like mine.
The same one you have, and most likely this one is, was created by "The Surgeon".